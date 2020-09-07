WTH?
‘Only an Animal’: Trump Goes Off-the-Rails in Unhinged ‘News Conference’ Campaign Rally So MSNBC and CNN Stop Airing
President Donald Trump late Monday morning announced he would hold a press conference, but after a late start and minutes in it became clear it was yet another campaign-style stream-of-consciousness rally devoid of facts and filled with lies.
Both MSNBC and CNN were not airing the “press conference” minutes after it began.
After Trump’s 20 minutes or so of angry grumbling, and disgruntled attacks on Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponents, Trump ended his remarks before taking reporters questions by saying, “Happy Labor Day, everybody.”
MSNBC “The Last Word” producer Kyle Griffin announced, “MSNBC aired about five minutes of Trump’s speech before cutting it off and fact checking his lies on U.S. economic progress.”
CNN’s Jim Acosta noted that the address was a campaign event:
After convention speech on South Lawn, Trump now doing much of the same from North Portico… hitting all of his rally talking points at what WH billed as a news conf: China, NATO, Hunter Biden and the press.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 7, 2020
Trump decided to hold the event at the North Portico, a more formal outdoor space in the White House usually reserved for major announcements, welcoming international leaders, and for White House family events.
President Bill Clinton spoke to reporters from North Portico in Aug 1993 following Senate 51-50 passage of his budget plan. This area outside the WH has been used to greet foreign visitors for state dinners, turkey pardons & Christmas tree arrivals.https://t.co/0gSDcYO93b @cspan pic.twitter.com/GypH3J0PoN
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) September 7, 2020
During the event, Trump attacked administration officials who had told reporters he called military service members “losers” and suckers.”
“Only an animal.”
"Only an animal would say things like that" — Trump denies reports he disparaged fallen US troops pic.twitter.com/5PFxTjkh29
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020
Trump attempted to Force Reuters’ Jeff Mason to remove his face mask.
Trump demands that @jeffmason1 take off his mask before he takes a question from him pic.twitter.com/erZxOZX9wX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020
More:
Trump is talking about protesters throwing cans of soup again pic.twitter.com/zX666mKObU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020
Trump demands credit for not ruining John McCain's funeral pic.twitter.com/WXbtU3iH5L
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020
"Take a look at Carolyn Maloney, whose race should be redone" — Trump demands that an election be redone because it took a few weeks to tally mail ballots (file this away for November) pic.twitter.com/EmRn0yhQ8A
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020
"Friends of mine have said, sophisticated friends have said, you've got to be the most innocent guy ever to hold this office" — Trump seems to really believe he's the most innocent person to ever serve as president pic.twitter.com/6zl7fhplnH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020
Busted: Ivanka Trump’s Story About Her Son’s White House LEGO Model Probably Isn’t True — Here’s Why
During her address to the Republican National Committee Convention from the White House, first daughter Ivanka Trump attempted to humanize her father by telling a story of her son building a LEGO model of the White House.
Trump biographer Andrea Berstein, the Peabody Award winning journalist who wrote the 2020 book, American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power Hardcover, had heard a similar story before, although in the earlier telling the story was about Ivanka herself.
{The story was plagiarized from “The Art of the Deal.”)
— Andrea Bernstein (@AndreaWNYC) August 28, 2020
President Donald Trump also told a similar story, involving his brother Robert and toy blocks.
Ivanka also told the story about herself while being interviewed by Conan O’Brien in 2007.
Watch:
Seems the whole family has made up different versions of the LEGO story. https://t.co/naVCDlPl6G
— Kenneth Hurwitz (@KenHuur) August 28, 2020
Cincinnati Sportscaster Caught on a Hot Mic Dropping Homophobic Slur
Veteran sportscaster Thom Brennaman appeared to unleash a homophobic slur Wednesday evening while on a hot mic “after the first game of a Reds/Royals doubleheader on Fox Sports Ohio,” Deadspin reports.
Brennaman was caught referring to an unmentioned location as “one of the f*g capitals of the world.”
Did Thom Brennaman day what I think he said? pic.twitter.com/uHAo8A46NF
— Brad (@bmintontrc) August 19, 2020
Some have noted it’s possible the anti-gay slur did not make it on-air, but there are several recordings posted to social media.
ABC affiliate WCPO adds, “It is unclear if he knew his microphone was on, or that he was broadcasting live.”
CBS Sports writer Danny Vietti adds this commentary:
The scariest thing about Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman here is…if he’s saying this out in public…at his job…with an entire broadcast team around him…
What the hell is he thinking and saying behind closed doors? Makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/ps4VuEsrLr
— Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) August 20, 2020
“A new hashtag, #FireThom, is now trending on Twitter,” the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Watch: Trump Tells Religious News Outlet ‘Catholics Like Their Second Amendment’
‘Pro-Life Is Your Big Thing’
President Donald Trump granted a short interview to EWTN, the Eternal Word Television Network, and in just eight minutes made wildly prejudiced remarks about its mostly-Catholic audience.
The bulk of those remarks were in response to anchor Tracy Sabol’s question, “if there was one message you wanted to say to our viewers, what would it be right now?”
Trump packed a lot into his response, including assumptions about Catholics being pro-gun and anti-abortion.
It’s important to keep this in context, so here’s the transcript of his response, with the video below.
“Well, I think anybody having to do with, frankly, religion, but certainly the Catholic Church, you have to be with President Trump when it comes to pro-life, when it comes to all of the things, these people are going to take all of your rights away, including Second Amendment, because, you know, Catholics like their Second Amendment. So I saved the Second Amendment. If I wasn’t here, you wouldn’t have a Second Amendment. And pro-life is your big thing and you won’t be on that side of the issue, I guarantee, if the radical left, because they’re going to take over, they’re going to push him around like he was nothing.”
Watch (video is cued up, relevant portion begins near the end at the 7:27 mark):
