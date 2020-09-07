‘Only an Animal’: Trump Goes Off-the-Rails in Unhinged ‘News Conference’ Campaign Rally So MSNBC and CNN Stop Airing

President Donald Trump late Monday morning announced he would hold a press conference, but after a late start and minutes in it became clear it was yet another campaign-style stream-of-consciousness rally devoid of facts and filled with lies.

Both MSNBC and CNN were not airing the “press conference” minutes after it began.

After Trump’s 20 minutes or so of angry grumbling, and disgruntled attacks on Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponents, Trump ended his remarks before taking reporters questions by saying, “Happy Labor Day, everybody.”

MSNBC “The Last Word” producer Kyle Griffin announced, “MSNBC aired about five minutes of Trump’s speech before cutting it off and fact checking his lies on U.S. economic progress.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta noted that the address was a campaign event:

After convention speech on South Lawn, Trump now doing much of the same from North Portico… hitting all of his rally talking points at what WH billed as a news conf: China, NATO, Hunter Biden and the press. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 7, 2020

Trump decided to hold the event at the North Portico, a more formal outdoor space in the White House usually reserved for major announcements, welcoming international leaders, and for White House family events.

President Bill Clinton spoke to reporters from North Portico in Aug 1993 following Senate 51-50 passage of his budget plan. This area outside the WH has been used to greet foreign visitors for state dinners, turkey pardons & Christmas tree arrivals.https://t.co/0gSDcYO93b @cspan pic.twitter.com/GypH3J0PoN — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) September 7, 2020

During the event, Trump attacked administration officials who had told reporters he called military service members “losers” and suckers.”

“Only an animal.”

"Only an animal would say things like that" — Trump denies reports he disparaged fallen US troops pic.twitter.com/5PFxTjkh29 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020

Trump attempted to Force Reuters’ Jeff Mason to remove his face mask.

Trump demands that @jeffmason1 take off his mask before he takes a question from him pic.twitter.com/erZxOZX9wX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020

More:

Trump is talking about protesters throwing cans of soup again pic.twitter.com/zX666mKObU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020

Trump demands credit for not ruining John McCain's funeral pic.twitter.com/WXbtU3iH5L — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020

"Take a look at Carolyn Maloney, whose race should be redone" — Trump demands that an election be redone because it took a few weeks to tally mail ballots (file this away for November) pic.twitter.com/EmRn0yhQ8A — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020