Democrats Introduce Bill to Create Commission That Would Determine if a President Is Incapable of Performing Role
“We are reminded of the necessity of action by the health of the current president”
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jamie Raskin on Friday introduced legislation to reinforce the 25th Amendment. The bill, were it to become law, would create a commission of 16 medical experts and/or former executive branch officials, like cabinet members. A 17th member, a chairperson would be charged with determining if a president if incapacitated or in some other way unable to perform the functions of the presidency.
Pelosi and Raskin were both careful to note this commission is forward-looking and would not exist before the November election.
“There’s never really a good time” to create the commission, Raskin, a Democrat of Maryland said. “In the age of COVID-19, we need to act.”
“I wish that Congress had set up this permanent body years ago. It did not do it, but we do need to do this certainly in the new Congress,” he added, meaning next year.
“People want to know. We have to give comfort to people that there is a way to do this,” Pelosi told reporters.
President Trump “will face the judgment of the voters, but he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents,” she warned. “This legislation applies to future presidents, but we are reminded of the necessity of action by the health of the current president.”
The commission would be bipartisan, with eight members chosen by Democrats and eight chosen by Republicans. The chair would be chosen by a majority of the members themselves.
Democrats Want Commission to Investigate if Trump Is Fit to Govern: Reports
Thursday afternoon Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi surprised many by telling reporters, “Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.”
.@SpeakerPelosi: “Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.”
Full video here: https://t.co/5q4HIglmaZ pic.twitter.com/8Jeim87yJM
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020
The Speaker has been loathe to try to remove President Donald Trump, especially after impeaching him only to see the Senate refuse to convict.
But Agence France-Presse (AFP) has just reported “Democrats want panel to investigate Trump capacity to govern.”
Democrats on Thursday said “they will introduce a measure creating a commission to evaluate whether Donald Trump or other presidents have the capacity to discharge the duties of their office,” AFP reports.
“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office said Friday’s Bill would ‘help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the Executive Branch of government.'”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports a bill will be introduced on Friday “to establish a commission under the 25th Amendment charged with evaluating the president’s mental/physical capacity.”
He notes that given the GOP currently hold the majority in the Senate and holds the White House, it won’t pass into law but it “is certainly going to provoke Trump.”
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Bill Barr Insisted He Was Unaware of Threats Against Michigan Governor — as FBI Was Unraveling Kidnap Plot
Attorney General William Barr insisted in July that he was unaware of violent threats against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, even as the FBI was working to investigate a kidnapping plot against her.
The FBI broke up what agents described as a violent plot to kidnap Whitmer and put her on “trial” for treason ahead of the Nov. 3 election, which the bureau had been investigating since spring, reported The Detroit News.
“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”
Two of the suspects charged Thursday gathered in June with 13 other individuals from various states in Dublin, Ohio, for a meeting that was recorded by a paid FBI informant.
“The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” the FBI agent wrote. “They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”
The plot came as right-wing demonstrators carried signs threatening violence against the Democratic governor, whose coronavirus measures had roiled Republican lawmakers, militia groups and President Donald Trump — who tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” in April as armed protesters gathered at the Michigan capitol.
At the end of July, the attorney general testified before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, where he was pressed by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) about the threats against Whitmer.
“Tyrants get the rope,” read one sign carried at an April 30 demonstration.
.@RepJayapal: “Are you aware that these protesters called for the governor to be lynched, shot, and beheaded?”
Barr: “I was not aware.” https://t.co/ViQtyFNZcs
— ContextFall (@ContextFall) October 8, 2020
Jayapal pointed out that Trump and Barr had taken an “aggressive approach” against Black Lives Matter protesters but hadn’t cracked down on armed protests by “right-wing extremists threatening to lynch a governor.”
“Are you aware that these protesters called for the governor to be lynched, shot and beheaded?” Jayapal asked Barr at the July 28 hearing.
Barr insisted he had not, although the Michigan demonstrations made national news and are blamed for some states reopening businesses before the recommendations of public health officials.
“There are a lot of protests around the U.S.,” Barr said.
Rep. Jayapal hammers AG Barr pic.twitter.com/LvWHUkTvLf
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 28, 2020
Medical Experts Slam White House Physician’s Latest Glowing Report on Trump’s Health: ‘You Must Be Kidding Me’
Dr. Sean Conley, the White House Physician who has been under attack for acting as a political operative and not the president’s doctor, has released his latest report on President Donald Trump’s health. But inside the short statement that once again offers little substance is one curious claim that some have wrongly interpreted to mean Trump is so healthy he’s “immune,” as he tried to claim when he returned to the White House from Walter Reed.
Medical experts are slamming Conley for apparently trying to make Trump look like a super hero.
“The President this morning says ‘I feel great!'” Conley’s memo begins. He notes Trump’s vital signs and other measurements “all remain stable and within normal range.”
But then he says, “the President’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of Sars-CoV-2 IgC antibodies from the labs drawn Monday.”
A Wednesday update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/IEn3Clv9yg
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 7, 2020
Why is that important?
The Mayo Clinic says it takes 14 to 21 days for those infected with the coronavirus to develop antibodies – meaning it’s pretty early in the process if we are to believe Trump was infected at the Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination announcement, just nine days after his Monday blood test.
Or, for those paying attention to every detail of the president’s treatment, the Sars-CoV-2 IgC antibodies Trump was treated with – injected with – are now showing up.
Trump received “an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s dual antibody,” Reuters reported Saturday.
Not everyone knows that.
But the experts do.
Eric Topol, a professor of Molecular Medicine at the renowned Scripps Research Institute, blasted Conley:
The patient had a whopping (8g) dose of a #SARSCoV2 neutralizing IgG antibody cocktail. Then they detected antibodies. You must be kidding me, Dr. Conley? pic.twitter.com/zRugBTUMe2
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 7, 2020
This Duke University School of Medicine physician agrees:
If this is after the antibody cocktail, they simply detected what they injected. Better question is what his viral load is now.
— Marcelo Cerullo, MD MPH (@MarceloCerullo) October 7, 2020
So does this Emergency Medicine Physician sand Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians:
Wait, who needs to be reminded that The President just received 8-9 grams of IV double antibody cocktail (REGN-CoV2).
DUH. of course we expect his blood test to “detect antibodies”
Sheesh…
— Elias Said, MD, FACEP (@MdFacep) October 7, 2020
As does this NYC ER doctor who sums it all up:
Trump is highly infective which is why they say he does not have a fever. They’re implying he is at a later stage of infection by saying he made antibodies to the COVID19, however he was infused with Regeneron’s antibody cocktail (made via embryonic stem cell research) days ago.
— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) October 7, 2020
