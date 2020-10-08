Democrats Want Commission to Investigate if Trump Is Fit to Govern: Reports

Thursday afternoon Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi surprised many by telling reporters, “Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.”

.@SpeakerPelosi: “Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.” Full video here: https://t.co/5q4HIglmaZ pic.twitter.com/8Jeim87yJM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

The Speaker has been loathe to try to remove President Donald Trump, especially after impeaching him only to see the Senate refuse to convict.

But Agence France-Presse (AFP) has just reported “Democrats want panel to investigate Trump capacity to govern.”

Democrats on Thursday said “they will introduce a measure creating a commission to evaluate whether Donald Trump or other presidents have the capacity to discharge the duties of their office,” AFP reports.

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office said Friday’s Bill would ‘help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the Executive Branch of government.'”

Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports a bill will be introduced on Friday “to establish a commission under the 25th Amendment charged with evaluating the president’s mental/physical capacity.”

He notes that given the GOP currently hold the majority in the Senate and holds the White House, it won’t pass into law but it “is certainly going to provoke Trump.”

Developing…

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.