STILL INFECTED
Coronavirus Infected Trump to Host Another Potential Super-Spreader Saturday White House Event
President Donald Trump is throwing himself a coming out party. The president is coming out of quarantine, apparently, despite not having released any test results proving he is cleared of coronavirus. As far as anyone knows, Trump is still battling the disease. CDC guidelines call for three consecutive negative coronavirus tests before exiting isolation. Trump and his medical team are flouting those guidelines.
On Saturday Trump will host hundreds of people on the White House South Lawn in an event that sounds similar to the super-spreader event he hosted two weeks ago for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Trump is “expected to make remarks from one of the balconies at the White House to the crowd, which was expected to include people attending an event elsewhere in Washington staged by a Trump supporter, Candace Owens, one of the people familiar with the plans said,” The New York Times reported Friday afternoon.
Candace Owens is the former Turning Point USA communications director who left the far right wing group after making remarks in London that appeared to defend Adolf Hitler.
Trump appears to be using the existing Candace Owens event to try to pick up support from Black voters.
Related: Conservative Candace Owens Says ‘Some People Will Die’ but Calls for ‘Business as Usual’ During Coronavirus Crisis
“The event, which was first reported by ABC News, continues Mr. Trump’s pattern of using the White House for political events, as he did with his Republican National Convention speech.”
ABC News adds Trump of Saturday will be “discussing ‘law and order,’ despite evidence of a growing coronavirus outbreak at the White House this week.”
The event will feature “remarks to peaceful protesters for law and order” by the president, according to an invite obtained by ABC News and confirmed by two White House sources familiar with the planning.
Trump had said he was planning a rally Saturday in Florida. This new event would likely mean he still is battling coronavirus and has yet to test negative. The White House continues to refuse to state what Trump’s status is and when his last negative test was.
Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding:
Just in—Trump got the go ahead from his Dr Conley to now host an *IN-PERSON* WH event on Saturday! It’s all about “law and order”—just not public health law or #COVID19 good order. But no proof he’s not contagious yet. Dangerous. Please don’t go folks. https://t.co/wJnvcdZfzp pic.twitter.com/rXAkukTl9u
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 9, 2020
