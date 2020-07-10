Connect with us

LOL - NOPE!

Top Dem Attorney Mocks GOP Chair After Her ‘Lie’ Claiming ‘Victory’ in Mail-In Vote Case: ‘You Dismissed Your Lawsuit’

Published

on

A top attorney who represents the DNC on Friday mocked Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel after she falsely claimed the GOP had scored a “major victory” against California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Um, I don’t know how to break this to you…but you actually dismissed your lawsuit,” Marc Elias, who also had served as general counsel to the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign, told McDaniel on Twitter.

Elias also suggested her staff might have been “too afraid” to tell her.

“We just scored a major victory against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s illegal executive order on California’s elections,” McDaniel had claimed. “Before our challenge, Democrats planned to automatically send ballots to inactive voters, including people who have moved or died.”

“Now they are not,” she added.

Election law, voting rights expert, and Professor of Law and Political Science at UC Irvine Rick Hasan called McDaniel’s claim a “lie.”

He noted California was sending ballots only to active, registered voters.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed by-mail voting is rife with fraud and would “rig” the election. There is no proof his claim is correct, as many experts have made clear.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

LOL - NOPE!

‘Triggered’ Trump Jr. Scorched for Demanding Republican Party ‘Expel’ Mitt Romney

Published

5 months ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

The son of the President is calling on the Republican National Committee to expel a sitting, duly elected U.S. Senator for abiding by his oath to deliver “impartial justice” by voting to convict and remove Donald Trump from office.

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS,” Donald Trump, Jr. said on Twitter immediately after the Republican Senator of Utah concluded his speech on the Senate floor Wednesday making his announcement.

“He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,” Jr. continued, referring to Romney’s failed 2012 presidential bid. “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the GOP.”

Many are mocking Jr., including using the title of his book attacking liberals, “Triggered,” in their tweets.

 

Continue Reading

LOL - NOPE!

Internet Scorches White House Deputy Press Secretary for Claiming Mike Pence Is Not Anti-LGBTQ

Published

10 months ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere was mocked online on Thursday after posting a bizarre argument claiming Vice President Mike Pence is not anti-LGBTQ.

Deere, who is a gay man working for an anti-LGBTQ administration, made something of a “but I have a black friend” defense of the Vice President.

“For all of you who still think our VP is anti-gay, I point you to his and the Second Lady’s schedule tomorrow where they will join Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr. Matthew Barrett for lunch in Ireland,” Deere tweeted on Monday.

The Internet was less than impressed with his reasoning.

Here’s some of what people were saying in response:

 

Continue Reading

LOL - NOPE!

Bishop Doubles Down in New Insane Claim After Saying Men Are Gay Because Their Mothers Like a Certain Sex Practice

Published

12 months ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

A Greek Orthodox bishop upset many people around the world recently when he declared the reason men are gay is because their parents engaged in a specific sex act – and the mother enjoyed it. He’s now back, not only defending his claim, but doubling down.

Bishop Neophytos Masouras called that act “abnormal,” and named it.

“It happens during the parent’s intercourse or pregnancy. It follows an abnormal sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex,” the Bishop said.

Astonishingly, he made his remarks to young primary school students during “spiritual meetings of dialogue.”

His remarks have gone viral.

Bishop Masouras is now doubling down, insisting he’s right, and saying he has the full support of the church.

“I expressed the position of the Church and the position of the saints,” Bishop Masouras said, as the Cyprus Mail reports.

As wrong as the Bishop is, at least his explanation was not especially derogatory.

He “compared homosexuality to a child being talented in music, when someone is born,” the Cyprus Mail explained.  “He used the example of a musician’s child being talented in music as well, and also said that fetuses are the same as seeds planted in a garden. Seeds, he said, contain information and they grow based on the information contained in their DNA,  which is as an embryo that absorbs information while it is inside its mother.”

Saints aside, there do not appear to be any scientific studies to support Masouras’ claims.

RELATED STORIES:

Almost Half Of Heterosexuals Under 45 Have Anal Sex Says CDC Report

Watch: State Lawmaker Goes Nuts in Sex-Crazed Rant After Bill Decriminalizing Teen Sexting Passes

Trump-Loving Wannabe Dictator Says Gay Men Are Welcome in Brazil – as Long as They ‘Have Sex With a Woman’

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.