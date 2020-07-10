Top Dem Attorney Mocks GOP Chair After Her ‘Lie’ Claiming ‘Victory’ in Mail-In Vote Case: ‘You Dismissed Your Lawsuit’

A top attorney who represents the DNC on Friday mocked Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel after she falsely claimed the GOP had scored a “major victory” against California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Um, I don’t know how to break this to you…but you actually dismissed your lawsuit,” Marc Elias, who also had served as general counsel to the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign, told McDaniel on Twitter.

Elias also suggested her staff might have been “too afraid” to tell her.

Um, I don’t know how to break this to you…but you actually dismissed your lawsuit. 🙄 Perhaps your staff was too afraid to tell you? 😬 https://t.co/mpgYYmuwlb pic.twitter.com/N8tzyqlxAQ — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) July 10, 2020

“We just scored a major victory against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s illegal executive order on California’s elections,” McDaniel had claimed. “Before our challenge, Democrats planned to automatically send ballots to inactive voters, including people who have moved or died.”

“Now they are not,” she added.

Election law, voting rights expert, and Professor of Law and Political Science at UC Irvine Rick Hasan called McDaniel’s claim a “lie.”

He noted California was sending ballots only to active, registered voters.

This is a lie. The plan was only to send to ACTIVE registered voters. RNC dismisses the case with nothing. https://t.co/ZsDnc2c40k — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) July 10, 2020

President Donald Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed by-mail voting is rife with fraud and would “rig” the election. There is no proof his claim is correct, as many experts have made clear.