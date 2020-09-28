DONALD TRUMP IS A DANGER TO DEMOCRACY
Trump Owes Hundreds of Millions to Russia Top Mueller Attorney Strongly Suggests
The name Andrew Weissmann might ring a bell.
He’s a former top Mueller attorney who worked with the Special Counsel on the Russia report.
Before that he served as General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and later became the chief of the criminal fraud section of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Decades ago Weissmann served for over ten years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, prosecuting Mafia crime families. After that he was put in charge of a special task force investigating the Enron scandal.
Last year NPR called him “the architect of the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.”
Today he is an MSNBC legal analyst.
He also just wrote a book, an insider’s view of the Mueller Investigation.
It’s safe to say he knows what he’s talking about when it comes to Trump and Russia.
Weissmann just weighed in on the New York Times bombshell report that finds, among other staggering facts, that in 2016 and 2017 President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal taxes.
It also finds Trump paid zero in taxes for 15 out of 20 years.
And it finds that Trump is in debt, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars to an unknown entity. $421 million in debt, and the bill is coming due in the next few years.
Weissmann strongly suggests that entity is Russia.
As you read the NYT Trump tax story, remember the Eric Trump statement in 2014: “We don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.”
Now ask to whom does Trump owe the hundreds of millions of dollars coming due soon?
— Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) September 28, 2020
Trump Slammed as a ‘National Security Threat’ on CNN Due to His Massive Debts
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Monday morning, former Donald Trump biographer Tim O’Brien called the president a “national security threat” due to the massive debt load he is currently carrying making his susceptible to foreign influence.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the Bloomberg editor noted that he had seen some Trump tax returns before, but that the revelations in the bombshell New York Times report ka late Sunday revealed a president who would be a prime target for manipulation.
“First and foremost, I think the broad contours of what the New York Times has puts numeric clothing on things we’ve known for a long time — that he’s a bad business man, that he routinely runs losses in his business, that he’s a serial bankruptcy artist, and that he gorges on debt,” O’Brien began. “It puts new clothing on some other very important issues around how much taxes he pays, where his current indebtedness might lead and I think what it means for policymaking, from the Oval Office.”
“I think two of the very salient things that pop out at this from me initially is, yeah, I think Donald Trump is a national security threat,” he continued. “Someone who is in businesses that are being ravaged right now by the coronavirus pandemic, putting his business under stress, and also has a lot of debt that he’ll either need a financial rescue for or he’ll be forced to fail to sell some of what he has, is someone who is a potential mark for foreign interests or other interests that want to get to the president.”
“Secondarily, I think the other takeaway out of this is a president who pays zero in taxes in some years, pays $750 in each of his first two years, only $750 in taxes, and then engineers a massive tax cut that benefits the most affluent Americans in the country and corporate America, but doesn’t take people like him to account for paying their fair share,” he continued. “I think it’s thrown into even higher relief when we learn the president himself is paying no taxes at all.”
Watch below:
