Trump Seemingly Accuses Mitch McConnell and Bill Barr of Fraud and Conspiracy to Put Biden in the White House

Unwilling to accept he lost the 2020 election more than seven months ago Donald Trump, the former president, on Monday appeared to accuse his own former Attorney General Bill Barr, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) of engaging in fraud and a conspiracy to put Democrat Joe Biden, now the U.S. President, in the White House.

“Had Mitch McConnell fought for the Presidency like he should have there would now be Presidential Vetoes on all of the phased Legislation that he has proven to be incapable of stopping,” Trump said in a statement. “He never fought for the White House and blew it for the Country. Too bad I backed him in Kentucky, he would have been primaried and lost!”

“Based on press reports he convinced his buddy, Bill Barr, to get the corrupt (based on massive amounts of evidence that the Fake News refuses to mention!) election done, over with, and sealed for Biden, ASAP!”

There is no evidence in any of what Trump is claiming.

As HuffPost noted after Trump issued a similar statement late Sunday, McConnell and Barr were “two of his staunchest allies during his one term in office,” and are the “two key figures who enabled his agenda.”

“Trump called former attorney general Bill Barr and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ‘spineless RINOs’ (Republicans in Name Only) after Barr told The Atlantic that Trump’s constant claims of election fraud were ‘bullshit,'” HuffPost had reported. “Barr also told the magazine that McConnell urged him to ‘inject some reality’ into Trump as he repeated debunked claims of election fraud and baseless conspiracy theories last winter.”

Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr