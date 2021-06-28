DONALD TRUMP IS A DANGER TO DEMOCRACY
Trump Seemingly Accuses Mitch McConnell and Bill Barr of Fraud and Conspiracy to Put Biden in the White House
Unwilling to accept he lost the 2020 election more than seven months ago Donald Trump, the former president, on Monday appeared to accuse his own former Attorney General Bill Barr, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) of engaging in fraud and a conspiracy to put Democrat Joe Biden, now the U.S. President, in the White House.
“Had Mitch McConnell fought for the Presidency like he should have there would now be Presidential Vetoes on all of the phased Legislation that he has proven to be incapable of stopping,” Trump said in a statement. “He never fought for the White House and blew it for the Country. Too bad I backed him in Kentucky, he would have been primaried and lost!”
“Based on press reports he convinced his buddy, Bill Barr, to get the corrupt (based on massive amounts of evidence that the Fake News refuses to mention!) election done, over with, and sealed for Biden, ASAP!”
There is no evidence in any of what Trump is claiming.
As HuffPost noted after Trump issued a similar statement late Sunday, McConnell and Barr were “two of his staunchest allies during his one term in office,” and are the “two key figures who enabled his agenda.”
“Trump called former attorney general Bill Barr and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ‘spineless RINOs’ (Republicans in Name Only) after Barr told The Atlantic that Trump’s constant claims of election fraud were ‘bullshit,'” HuffPost had reported. “Barr also told the magazine that McConnell urged him to ‘inject some reality’ into Trump as he repeated debunked claims of election fraud and baseless conspiracy theories last winter.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
Trump Owes Hundreds of Millions to Russia Top Mueller Attorney Strongly Suggests
The name Andrew Weissmann might ring a bell.
He’s a former top Mueller attorney who worked with the Special Counsel on the Russia report.
Before that he served as General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and later became the chief of the criminal fraud section of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Decades ago Weissmann served for over ten years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, prosecuting Mafia crime families. After that he was put in charge of a special task force investigating the Enron scandal.
Last year NPR called him “the architect of the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.”
Today he is an MSNBC legal analyst.
He also just wrote a book, an insider’s view of the Mueller Investigation.
It’s safe to say he knows what he’s talking about when it comes to Trump and Russia.
Weissmann just weighed in on the New York Times bombshell report that finds, among other staggering facts, that in 2016 and 2017 President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal taxes.
It also finds Trump paid zero in taxes for 15 out of 20 years.
And it finds that Trump is in debt, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars to an unknown entity. $421 million in debt, and the bill is coming due in the next few years.
Weissmann strongly suggests that entity is Russia.
As you read the NYT Trump tax story, remember the Eric Trump statement in 2014: “We don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.”
Now ask to whom does Trump owe the hundreds of millions of dollars coming due soon?
— Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) September 28, 2020
Trump Slammed as a ‘National Security Threat’ on CNN Due to His Massive Debts
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Monday morning, former Donald Trump biographer Tim O’Brien called the president a “national security threat” due to the massive debt load he is currently carrying making his susceptible to foreign influence.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the Bloomberg editor noted that he had seen some Trump tax returns before, but that the revelations in the bombshell New York Times report ka late Sunday revealed a president who would be a prime target for manipulation.
“First and foremost, I think the broad contours of what the New York Times has puts numeric clothing on things we’ve known for a long time — that he’s a bad business man, that he routinely runs losses in his business, that he’s a serial bankruptcy artist, and that he gorges on debt,” O’Brien began. “It puts new clothing on some other very important issues around how much taxes he pays, where his current indebtedness might lead and I think what it means for policymaking, from the Oval Office.”
“I think two of the very salient things that pop out at this from me initially is, yeah, I think Donald Trump is a national security threat,” he continued. “Someone who is in businesses that are being ravaged right now by the coronavirus pandemic, putting his business under stress, and also has a lot of debt that he’ll either need a financial rescue for or he’ll be forced to fail to sell some of what he has, is someone who is a potential mark for foreign interests or other interests that want to get to the president.”
“Secondarily, I think the other takeaway out of this is a president who pays zero in taxes in some years, pays $750 in each of his first two years, only $750 in taxes, and then engineers a massive tax cut that benefits the most affluent Americans in the country and corporate America, but doesn’t take people like him to account for paying their fair share,” he continued. “I think it’s thrown into even higher relief when we learn the president himself is paying no taxes at all.”
Watch below:
