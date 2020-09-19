Trump: Republicans Must Fill Supreme Court Seat ‘Without Delay’

President Donald Trump Saturday morning, barely 12 hours after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, announced his intention to fill her seat “without delay.”

The president said the Republican Party has been handed the “position of power and importance” to make decisions for those who elected them.

“We have this obligation,” he insisted, ignoring his obligation to balance decision-making by remembering he is president of the entire country, not just the red states.