UNCONSTITUTIONAL
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Allow Him to Remove Undocumented Immigrants From Census
The Trump administration on Friday filed a motion asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a three-judge district court’s unanimous ruling that blocked his attempt to remove undocumented immigrants from the Census. A “plain reading” of the U.S. Constitution requires the census to count “persons,” without specifying citizenship status.
In July Trump signed an order directing the Commerce Dept., charged with the Census, to not include undocumented immigrants when sending census information to Congress. Not including the approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. would dramatically alter the number and balance of seats in the House of Representatives and reduce federal funds sent back to some states.
Legal experts called it “illegal” and “unconstitutional.
Politico’s Josh Gerstein has the motion:
Trump admin is appealing to #SCOTUS to overturn 3-judge court's ruling that Trump plan to exclude undocumented immigrants from census count is unconstitutional. Doc: https://t.co/DGecwuGTnV
— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) September 18, 2020
