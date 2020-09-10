News
Federal Court Smacks Down Trump’s Order to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants From Congressional Representation
A three-judge panel unanimously ruled President Donald Trump’s order to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census for purposes of determining congressional representation is unlawful. Trump had ordered that Congress not include undocumented immigrants in its counts when determining congressional districts. The Commerce Dept. is in charge of the Census.
Not including the approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. would dramatically alter the number of seats in the House of Representatives and reduce federal funds sent back to some states.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to The Hill, on Thursday ruled “that Trump’s executive memorandum violates the executive branch’s ‘constitutional responsibility to count the whole number of persons in each State and to apportion members of the House of Representatives among the States according to their respective numbers.'”
The panel includes two Republican-appointed judges.
On July 21 Trump issued an order falsely claiming the “Constitution does not specifically define which persons must be included in the apportionment base.”
“Although the Constitution requires the ‘persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed,’ to be enumerated in the census, that requirement has never been understood to include in the apportionment base every individual physically present within a State’s boundaries at the time of the census,” the order wrongly claimed.

Trump Bragged He ‘Saved’ Mohammed Bin Salman After Horrific Assassination of Jamal Khashoggi
Another bombshell from Bob Woodward’s interviews with President Donald Trump: Trump bragged to the veteran Washington Post journalist he saved Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the horrific assassination of another Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.
“I saved his a–,” Trump said, according to Business Insider.
“I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop.”
“I’ve gotten involved very much,” he told Woodward. “I know everything about the whole situation.”
Trump went one step further, telling Woodward he doesn’t even believe bin Salman had Khashoggi murdered.
The CIA has concluded the Crown Prince ordered the murder, and a Saudi “kill team” has been linked to the Crown Prince MBS.
Khashoggi was lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, dismembered, and murdered.
“The people at the Post are upset about the Khashoggi killing,” Woodward told Trump on January 22, according to his book. “That is one of the most gruesome things. You yourself have said.”
“Yeah, but Iran is killing 36 people a day, so —” Trump began, before Woodward redirected the conversation to Khashoggi’s murder.
“Do you believe that he did it?” Woodward asked Trump, according to the book.
“No, he says that he didn’t do it,” Trump replied.
“I know, but do you really believe —” Woodward began before Trump cut him off.
“He says very strongly that he didn’t do it. Bob, they spent $400 billion over a fairly short period of time,” the president said. “And you know, they’re in the Middle East. You know, they’re big. Because of their religious monuments, you know, they have the real power. They have the oil, but they also have the great monuments for religion. You know that, right? For that religion.”
Trump’s denial echoes his very public, infamous denial that Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked the U.S. 2106 elections.

This is a breaking news and developing story.
Russians Placed Malware in Two Florida Election Systems Before 2016 Election: Bob Woodward
Bob Woodward contains new allegations that Russia had infiltrated election systems in Florida.
The veteran Washington Post reporter’s new book, “Rage,” contains new allegations about Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, which adds new details to longstanding claims about foreign interference.
According to Woodward, “the NSA and CIA have classified evidence the Russians had placed malware in the election registration systems of at least two Florida counties, St. Lucie and Washington,” CNN reported. “While there was no evidence the malware had been activated, Woodward writes, it was sophisticated and could erase voters in specific districts. The voting system vendor used by Florida was also used in states across the country.”
Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader, has claimed that Russia manipulated vote totals by infiltrating some elections systems.
A Senate Intelligence Committee investigation found no evidence that votes had been changed, although special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found Kremlin intelligence accessed some election systems.
“Russian intelligence obtained and maintained access to elements of multiple US state or local electoral boards,” Mueller’s report said. “DHS assesses that the types of systems Russian actors targeted or compromised were not involved in vote tallying.”
Former defense contractor Reality Winner was sentenced in 2018 to 63 months in prison for leaking NSA documents related to Russian efforts to hack a voting equipment vendor in Florida in the days ahead of the 2016 election.
‘The President Has Never Lied to the American Public on COVID’ Says McEnany After Trump Lied to the American Public
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is defending President Donald Trump’s responses to the coronavirus pandemic in the face of 18 on-the-record recordings made by veteran journalist Bob Woodward. Among them, Trump admitted as early as February 9, that the coronavirus was more dangerous than most knew, and that it was airborne and highly deadly.
“The president has never lied to the American public on COVID,” McEnany lied to reporters during her Thursday press conference. Trump’s lies on the coronavirus pandemic are well-documented.
McEnany insisted trump’s lies about the coronavirus pandemic “is what leaders do.”
She also told reporters, “the president never downplayed the virus,” despite Trump, on tape, telling Woodward, he “wanted to always play it down.”
“I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump added.
Echoing Trump’s often-repeated words on the coronavirus, she told reporters, “one day it will go away.”
Watch:


“No one os lying to the American people” she added minutes later:


This article has been updated with additional quotes and video.
