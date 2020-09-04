BAD PRESIDENT
Mr. Rogers’ Widow Says If Trump is Re-Elected: ‘I Will Probably Go Into Mourning’
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Joanne Rogers, the widow of Presbyterian minister and children’s television personality Mr. Rogers, unloaded furiously on President Donald Trump as he paid a visit to their hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
“I think he’s just a horrible person,” said Rogers. She added that if the president is re-elected in November, “I will probably go into mourning. I can’t even imagine. I would feel so badly.”
“I think maybe the fact that Mr Trump seldom tells the truth,” she added. “If he does, it’s just a fluke, I think. But the fact [is] that I can’t believe anything he says, not even the simplest thing … This man is pathologically ill. Mentally ill.”
In Latrobe on Thursday, Trump aired out a number of his grievances, including denying that his visit to Walter Reed hospital was for a “mini-stroke” and repeating his advice to his supporters to illegally vote twice.
Image via screengrab.
Trump’s Pardon of Susan B. Anthony Met with Laughter on 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment
Susan B. Anthony was arrested in 1872 when she voted – a move that violated the men-only law in place at the time. Now, President Donald Trump says he is going to clear her name because “she was never pardoned.”
The most controversial and morally corrupt president in American history is pardoning a woman he might otherwise have referred to as “nasty,” but it’s because “she got a pardon for a lot of other women and she didn’t put her name on the list.”
Trump signed the proclamation on the morning of August 18, 2020 with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, by his side.
“It was a monumental victory for equality for justice, and a monumental victory for America,” he said.
Further trying to secure some part of the 2020 vote, Trump announced last week a bill that would create a monument in Washington to honor suffragists like Anthony – and pay tribute to the 19th amendment.
Trump paraded his pardon before embarking on a Tuesday tour of Yuma, Arizona and Cedar Rapids, Iowa to combat this week’s inspiring Democratic National Convention.
And now for some real talk.
They're missing Hillary Clinton right in the center of the picture, but otherwise…yes.
Posted by Sarah Toce on Friday, August 18, 2017
But sure. Let's talk about #pardon of Susan B. Anthony. https://t.co/nTkqPuzkdA
— Susan votes ??? (@ElastigirlVotes) August 18, 2020
100 years ago today the #19thAmendment was ratified, finally giving women their right to vote.
This #November3rd, women will lead the way in removing #Trump from office. Then in January, we'll have the first woman VP of the U.S.
Progress has been slow, but it continues#77Days https://t.co/EgIa9RAU65
— Iche_me! (@iche_me) August 18, 2020
When you accept a pardon you have to admit guilt.
I'm doubtful Susan B. Anthony would have accepted the pardon on those terms.
Again, #Trump doesn't care about a woman's consent. pic.twitter.com/TBdL8xWxRv
— Cape Cod Joanna (@GypsyHeartPoet) August 18, 2020
Trump's announcement that he's pardoning Susan B. Anthony is met with laughter pic.twitter.com/ycIFtFtQOQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2020
This is great and all. Question how do you have time for this when you have so many "friends" still to pardon?#pardon#TrumpThreatensAmericahttps://t.co/UNB3ZY9dT4
— DD214 (@DD214Veteran) August 18, 2020
Trump Harasses CDC Into New School Re-Opening Guidelines As COVID Cases Reach 3 Million
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wednesday presented a set of guidelines for returning to school this fall. Guidelines that were almost immediately trashed by President Donald Trump.
“We hope that most schools are going to be open,” Trump said at a White House event Wednesday. “They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed…no way. We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open.”
I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence responded to the rebuke during a news conference addressing the issue. Pence said the CDC will issue new guidelines with “more clarity.” Pence addressed the update during his White House coronavirus task force meeting at the Education Department. He called it “absolutely essential” that students return to in-person learning this fall.
“We’re here to help,” Pence said. “We don’t want federal guidance to be a substitute for state and local laws and rules and guidance. We’re here to assist with the shared objective, which I think is shared by every parent in America, which is we want to get our kids back. We want to get them back in the classroom.”
“Remember it’s guidance, it’s not requirements, and its purpose is to facilitate the reopening and keeping open the schools in this country,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said.
Watch Pence’s press conference below.
The press conference came on the same day the United States reached a record high of 3 million coronavirus cases and Texas saw its worst single day number of deaths. Texas also hit a 15% Covid-19 positivity rate, a record high since the pandemic began in March. Additionally, it was given on the same day that 37 football players and staff at University of North Carolina tested positive for Covid-19; the average daily case count in Los Angeles County went up 84% in the past month; 26 Mississippi legislators tested positive; and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he “instructed the Houston Forst Corporation to exercise its right contractually in canceling State’s Republican Convention.”
But let’s get kids back into schools this fall, it’s totally safe.
“I disagree with [CDC] on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools,” Trump tweeted. “While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!” the President tweeted.
The CDC, whose mission is to protect Americans’ health based on scientific expertise, will loosen guidelines for school reopenings after Trump tweeted criticism. He also threatened to withhold school funding. https://t.co/IJlfyHQdcu
— Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) July 8, 2020
Today I instructed the Houston First Corporation to exercise its right contractually in cancelling the State’s Republican Convention that was set to take place next week at GRB. #COVID19
— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 8, 2020
Top US disease agency will make school reopening guidelines weaker after Trump complaint https://t.co/bDL6OjALju
— Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) July 8, 2020
No one should look to Donald Trump or Betsy DeVos for public health advice – especially not the @CDCgov.
Schools cannot safely reopen for students and teachers this fall if the @SenateGOP keeps blocking the money schools and states need. https://t.co/QFALVt6oLx
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 8, 2020
CDC Caves to Trump On School Re-Openings https://t.co/Yd1zFomi8C
— #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) July 8, 2020
Dear @CDCDirector: In response to my request at 5:20 of this video, you agreed to follow science if it contradicts @realDonaldTrump. If you now change @CDCgov guidelines to appease Trump, you are not following science, you are being a political hack.https://t.co/rrXFR6AhfC
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 8, 2020
Trump repeatedly overrules the CDC, the WHO and Dr. Fauci. Because he’s anti-science and he says he knows more.
God help us all.
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) July 8, 2020
Are you sure? No masks, no social distancing, hundreds crammed together like sardines. I mean, @realDonaldTrump and @VP seem to know more than CDC and NHI. Fingers crossed that filter worked killing 99.9% in AZ. #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/n3BpMPNP3e
— ChargerGirl (@txsdchargergirl) July 8, 2020
Mary Trump: President Never Took SATs — and Paid Someone Else to Do It for Him
The explosive new tell-all book written by President Donald Trump’s niece about their family history alleges that the president only got into a good college because of a fraudulently obtained SAT score.
According to the New York Times, Mary Trump claims in her book that “as a high school student in Queens… Donald Trump paid someone to take a precollegiate test, the SAT, on his behalf.”
Mary Trump also claims that this fraudulent score helped him get into the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school, which the president often boasts about having attended.
The upcoming book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” paints a frightening portrait of how the president was groomed by his father to be ruthless and unsympathetic toward other people. Even though the Trump family has sued to stop the book’s publication, it is currently slated to release next week.
