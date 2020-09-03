News
Harvard Law Professor Brilliantly Debunks the Defense of Trump’s Push for Voters to Vote Twice
After spending months making the baseless claim that mail-in voting is bad because it promotes voter fraud, President Donald Trump encouraged voter fraud this week when he recommended that voters in North Carolina vote twice in order to test election security in that state. Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard University, called out the utter lunacy of Trump’s suggestion by pointing out that breaking into a bank to test its alarm system would be a major crime.
Speaking at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, Trump suggested that voters mail in their ballots and then see if they can also vote by mail after that — which, he argued, would be a good way to test election security.
“So, let them send it in and let them go vote — and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously, they won’t be able to vote,” Trump said. “If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote.”
Pres. Trump appeared to suggest that his supporters should commit voter fraud by attempting to vote both by mail and in person pic.twitter.com/zcvdzYCY8x
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 2, 2020
Of course, voting by mail and then trying to vote in person in the same election is flat-out illegal. Tribe, on Twitter, posted that “I was just testing whether this state can detect voter fraud when I showed up to vote a second time” would be “about as good a defense as ‘I broke into the bank just to test whether it has a good alarm system.’”
Tribe also tweeted, “Memo to Mr. Trump: You’re committing a felony by urging North Carolinians to cast illegal second votes. Not that you care.”
“I was just testing whether this state can detect voter fraud when I showed up to vote a second time”
— is about as good a defense as:
“I broke into the bank just to test whether it has a good alarm system.”
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 3, 2020
Memo to Mr. Trump:
You’re committing a felony by urging North Carolinians to cast illegal second votes.
Not that you care. https://t.co/F12UD1BL61
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 3, 2020
Tribe wasn’t the only legal expert or political voice to weigh in on Trump’s very bad recommendation. Here’s what others had to say on Twitter:
Casting two ballots is illegal.
Don’t listen to the President.https://t.co/brFwhrYObs
— ACLU (@ACLU) September 3, 2020
Turns out, in fact, criminal voter fraud exists
In North Carolina, it’s “unlawful…for any person with intent to commit a fraud to register or vote…more than 1 time, OR TO INDUCE ANOTHER TO DO SO” h/t @jgeltzer @JoshStein_ isn’t this a crime in NC?
https://t.co/AWM8HhKn4N
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 3, 2020
How is it Trump’s idiocy & lawlessness can still shock the conscious? He’s encouraging citizens to break the law. On the upside, the “clean-hands” doctrine guarantees Trump will lose any challenge to the election results he brings in court. https://t.co/hpF7bhR6ju
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 2, 2020
Trump encourages North Carolina residents to vote twice to test mail-in system. I shouldn’t have to tweet this but It is illegal to vote more than once in an election. https://t.co/lIYWs21SH2
— Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) September 2, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Urges GOP Voters to Commit Felony Voter Fraud to Steal the Election, Falsely Claims It Would Act As a Test of American Democracy; in Fact, Scheme Would Either Cause Trump to Fraudulently Win Re-election or Let Him Call Any Loss Invalid https://t.co/QPIwMiz2Zp
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 2, 2020
Trump encourages North Carolina residents to vote twice to test mail-in system https://t.co/pGesGFCwXf via @nbcnews– in what world is this ok, in which country is this legal?!? Encouraging people to commit a federal crime?!? Are you FUCKING KIDDING, TRUMP?!?
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 2, 2020
Yeah, Donald Trump just called for his supporters to mail in their ballots and then to vote in-person. He’s encouraging his supporters to commit voter fraud.pic.twitter.com/5a7lrzl6My
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 2, 2020
‘Exact Definition of Racism’: Barr Blasted for ‘Open White Supremacy’ After Remarks on Police Shootings of Black Men
Attorney General Bill Barr is under fire for what many are calling his racist remarks related to police shootings of Black men. Barr appeared on CNN Wednesday evening and made highly controversial and often false comments about race.
Among the most controversial, Barr said there are cases where Black people are treated differently in the justice system, but, “I don’t think that’s necessarily racism.”
Barr also insisted that it’s “very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer.”
He added that it’s a “false narrative” that the “police are on an epidemic of shooting unarmed Black men,” “I don’t think [racism] is as common as as some people suggest,” and “If anything’s been baked in [to the system] it’s a bias toward non-discrimination.” That last remarks left many wondering what he meant.
.@realdonaldtrump and AG Bill Barr stoke racism and their policies are the bedrock of systemic racism in our society.
Yet, magically, they think it’s a “false narrative.” pic.twitter.com/ZNKm1Eb4LB
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) September 2, 2020
Barr also insisted that systemic racism does not exist in U.S. police departments.
WATCH: Barr absurdly argues that there is no systemic racism in our criminal justice system and “if anything” there is “a bias to non-discrimination.” And goes on to say racism is “not as common as people suggest.”
A truly remarkable commitment to denying reality. pic.twitter.com/GkQkA4lzKs
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) September 2, 2020
AG Barr says its not racist… to be racist https://t.co/3dP6Qa7kVF
— Sam Karimzadeh (@KarimzadehSam) September 2, 2020
Barr was decimated on social media.
Barr on @cnn giving a master class in what racism is and isn’t. No wonder the country is in the state its in.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 2, 2020
George Orwell, 1984:
– WAR IS PEACE.
– FREEDOM IS SLAVERY.
– IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH.
Rudy Giuliani, 2018:
– TRUTH ISN’T TRUTH
Bill Barr, 2020:
– RACISM ISN’T RACISM https://t.co/LeCCdcDF49
— Richard Hine (@richardhine) September 2, 2020
BARR: “There appears to be a phenomenon in the country where African-Americans feel that they’re treated, when they’re stopped by police, frequently, as suspects before they are treated as citizens. I don’t think that that necessarily reflects some deep-seated racism.”
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) September 2, 2020
AG Bill Barr is a blatant liar. We have data: Black people are killed by US police at a rate 3x higher than white people killed by US police. Training is clearly not the answer for police who don’t see the humanity of Black people. https://t.co/3PpNM9fvZo
— KD (@Fly_Sistah) September 2, 2020
No, it actually is. I mean, it’s, like, the exact definition of racism. https://t.co/A2MpGVKDim
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 2, 2020
You didn’t need to watch Barr’s interview with Wolf Blitzer to know he’s a racist.
— Matt Rogers 🗳 (@Politidope) September 2, 2020
Ugh. Watching now. Barr is the poster child for white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/PwHAuhIG1X
— Laura Whitfield (@writerwhitfield) September 2, 2020
Bill Barr does not believe in systemic racism…. Three years ago, an officer was filmed beating up a handcuffed Black man. Now, he’s the police chief. https://t.co/HGb0mVgmk2
— Gale Turner Strong (@GaleTStrong) September 2, 2020
This is open white supremacy. Bill Barr cannot execute his job at DOJ if he openly espouses Black people are prone to criminality. He’s turned this Wolf Blitzer interview into racist propaganda https://t.co/J5kej8igbP
— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) September 2, 2020
Rich people are treated differently but that’s not privilege.
Bill Barr is the poster boy for racism, misogyny & corruption. https://t.co/80kqZdrVQq
— Miriam (@Gr82BUs) September 2, 2020
AG Bill Barr must explain this statement. If Black men are treated differently and it isn’t racism, what is it? Every Black person deserves an explanation. Now.
— audubon (@audubon3514) September 2, 2020
Let me break it down. When Bill Barr said “black people are treated differently but it’s not necessarily racism,” what he meant was black people are treated differently bc black people deserve to be treated differently. He’s saying black people are criminals and we deserve it
— Kanova (@kanova) September 2, 2020
Barr is full on White Supremacy..
— akmk (@akmk) September 2, 2020
“Yes there’s racism but it’s not because of racism.” – Bill Barr https://t.co/J1arwWAu68
— Pablo Roa (@_PabloRoa) September 2, 2020
Busted: Obama Calls Out GOP Candidate for Falsely Implying He Has His Support in Tight California Race
A Republican candidate in Fresno, California, has released an advertisement touting his work with Barack Obama. But, according to the Fresno Bee, the former president says the candidate, David Valadao, does not have his support.
Valadao is currently running to retake his former House seat against Democratic incumbent Rep. TJ Cox. A recent advertisement released by Valadao’s campaign states: “An independent problem solver, (Valadao) worked with President Obama to bring more water to the Central Valley, made health care more accessible, and stood up to his own party to reform immigration and protect Dreamers.”
A spokeswoman for Obama denounced Valadao for the ad.
“We strongly condemn David Valadao for resorting to distortion to falsely suggest President Obama’s support – especially given that President Obama has endorsed his opponent, TJ Cox,” said Katie Hill, the communications director for Obama’s office.
“Valadao typically opposed President Obama’s policies, even voting to repeal Obamacare and rip health care away from thousands of people in the Central Valley while turning his back on DREAMers.”
But a campaign manager for Valadao defended the ad. “David is proud of his bipartisan record in Congress and while he didn’t always agree with President Obama or President Trump on every issue, he always worked to find common ground when it was good for the Valley,” Andrew Renteria told the Fresno Bee. “As these campaign season attacks demonstrate, Washington D.C. suffers from a lack of compromise, not too much of it.”
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Congressional Leadership Fund — a super PAC aligned with the GOP — plans to spend $400,000 on the air in Bakersfield and Fresno to help Valadao.
“The Central Valley contest was the tightest congressional race in the country, with Cox pulling out an 862-vote victory that wasn’t decided until a month after election day,” the paper noted.
Biden Heads to Kenosha
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday. The city of about 100,000 people has been at the center of controversy after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, an un-armed Black man, in the back seven times, leaving him paralyzed.
“Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” the campaign said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “After, Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden will make a local stop.”
The visit comes after President Donald Trump went to the city on Tuesday, using his visit as a campaign stop to reinforce his support of local law enforcement. Not once did Trump mention Blake during his visit, but he did offer support to a 17-year old AR-15-wielding “vigilante” who is charged with shooting to death two protestors, and wounding a third.
The Democratic presidential nominee is hitting the President hard with a major buy to run this ad:
NEW: Biden campaign turns his Pittsburgh speech into a TV ad
Will run nationally on cable networks + 9 battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin
Campaign is spending $45 million on digital + TV ads pic.twitter.com/aWbQRQSLiM
— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 2, 2020
Related: ‘We’re All Safe Because of Law Enforcement’ Trump Says in Kenosha Where a Cop Shot a Black Man in the Back 7 Times
