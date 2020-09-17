AMERICAN FASCIST
Internet Scorches ‘Fascist’ Trump for Urging Supporters to ‘Request an Absentee Ballot’ Minutes After Attacking Voting by Mail
For months President Donald Trump has been spreading dangerous misinformation and lies about by-mail voting. As recently as minutes ago he claimed the election is “RIGGED” because less than 500 North Carolina voters were accidentally sent two ballots – which are bar coded, preventing their votes from counting twice, should they decide to commit a felony and try to vote twice.
Just out: Some people in the Great State of North Carolina have been sent TWO BALLOTS. RIGGED ELECTION in waiting!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020
But just 21 minutes later, Trump was all-in on mail-in voting, urging supporters to “Request an Absentee Ballot” via his campaign website – where they can harvest your information.
Want to register to vote? Request an Absentee Ballot or vote early – simply click the below link. My campaign has made it incredibly easy! #Vote #TrumpPence2020https://t.co/u25yI5T7E8
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020
The Internet rose up in fury.
Is this motherfucker, after months of saying that mail-in ballots (which are THE SAME THING AS ABSENTEE BALLOTS), now telling people to get absentee ballots?
OMFG the fucking nerve.
He knows he's going to lose with absentee ballot voters and early voters.
This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/tsZTQN4n1g
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 17, 2020
lmao this is a joke right https://t.co/8Wqq4devdM
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 17, 2020
VOTING BY MAIL IS AWFUL AND RIGGED AND CORRUPT and oh hey btw my campaign made this nice little tool if you want to vote by mail thx https://t.co/7Lj2uRHcGd
— Max Steele (@maxasteele) September 17, 2020
Don't need to. You already sent me one – UNSOLICITED!!! https://t.co/DdKieiywp8 pic.twitter.com/FoiBl9W4gF
— Brian C McCalla PE CEM CEP CDSM (@McCallaPE) September 17, 2020
Trump: Absentee voting is bad.
Also Trump: Request an absentee ballot https://t.co/clINjsmAF3
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 17, 2020
are you kidding me https://t.co/QCG8nKkub0
— The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) September 17, 2020
I rather swim through fire to my county registrar's office, then register to vote on Donald Trump's website. https://t.co/WSPjIHkPFu
— *Maggs* Biden/Harris2020 (@MaggsDCBrunchin) September 17, 2020
Wait…So mailing in a ballot is only "rigging the election" when people voting Democratic do it? https://t.co/4QMl5mLj3V
— Spartan Jay Jay (@SpartanJayJay) September 17, 2020
I thought this was rife with fraud and abuse?
Fascist. https://t.co/2fOQ27oWeq
— Tyr -Ban all Nazis- McDohl (@dohlbomber) September 17, 2020
Politics aside, the #cybersecurity #phd in me says do not put all your personal information into any website that is not your state's official voting website to request an absentee ballot. The process for Maryland was very simple. Link:https://t.co/kueML2BJMu https://t.co/EZgRHgtxZ9 pic.twitter.com/8rzawCh3Qx
— Keith J. Jones, Ph.D. (@keithjjones) September 17, 2020
But I thought absentee ballots were bad? https://t.co/OAdFxTr8V7 pic.twitter.com/39lv41FkB4
— Lynda Wright (@BroncoBaby10) September 17, 2020
AMERICAN FASCIST
Watch: Michael Caputo ‘Sedition’ Conspiracy Theory Video – ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere. They’re Gonna Have to Kill Me’
Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo is under fire within the agency and from the American public after reports spread of an unhinged, armed insurrection conspiracy theory-laden Facebook video he recorded over the weekend.
Yahoo News national correspondent Alexander Nazaryan posted an excerpted 2-minute clip of the video, which is consistent with remarks reported in multiple news outlets.
That video is below. There is a nearly 5-minute version in the Yahoo News article, here.
In the video, Caputo says, “I’m not going anywhere. They’re gonna have to kill me. And unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going.”
Other remarks from the video:
“The partisan Democrats. The conjugal media and the scientists. The Deep State scientists want America sick through November, they cannot afford for us to have any good news before November, because they’re already losing Donald Trump right now, if the election were held today would win.”
“I’m going to get a vaccine and that as Assistant Secretary of Health I’ll be one of the first ones to get the vaccine.”
“There are scientists working for this government who do not want America to get better. Did you hear me? There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well until after Joe Biden is his president. It’s a fact. I know it because I’ve heard it.”
“They can, these people cannot, cannot allow America to get better, nor can they allow America to hear good news. It must be all bad news until after the election. Frankly, ladies and gentlemen, that’s sedition.”
“I’m under siege. It’s been going on for a couple of weeks. And I don’t care because I have the President’s support. I know that because he’s told me so.”
While it’s not in the video clip below, Caputo reportedly also said his “mental health has definitely failed.”
Also, “when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” he said. “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”
“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
Earlier Tuesday Caputo reportedly apologized to HHS staff and said he was considering a medical leave or resigning, but there have been no further developments.
Watch:
NEW: We have the Michael Caputo video from Facebook Live.
It’s…uncomfortable watching.
More, and story, below.https://t.co/pfZX744Trl pic.twitter.com/QLBJEqNOxN
— Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) September 16, 2020
AMERICAN FASCIST
HHS Spokesperson Caputo Weighing Medical Leave or Resignation After Issuing Paranoid Armed Insurrection Warning: Report
Michael Caputo, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Dept. of Health and Human Services, is weighing a medical leave of absence after calling an emergency meeting with staffers Tuesday. The move comes after the former Vladimir Putin advisor launched a paranoid rant on Facebook live video over the weekend, just days after reports revealed he had forced scientists to doctor sacred fact-based reports about the coronavirus to favor President Donald Trump.
“Caputo told staffers that his remarks — which included unfounded allegations the Centers for Disease Control was harboring a ‘resistance unit’ — reflected poorly on HHS’ communications office. He also blamed his recent behavior on a combination of physical health issues and the toll of fielding death threats against his family,” Politico reports.
“The session left some staffers with the impression that Caputo would soon step aside as the department’s assistant secretary for public affairs,” although he could be reassigned rather than leave the agency. He is also “mulling taking medical leave,” according to a staffer.
He is meeting with HHS Secretary Alex Azar (photo, right, with Caputo) Tuesday afternoon.
Caputo, a “protege” of Trump ally Roger Stone, reportedly apologized to staff for his remarks attacking the agency, but has never apologized for pressuring CDC scientists to tamper with reports critical to the fight against the coronavirus, just so they echo President Trump’s remarks.
Over the weekend Caputo said, “when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” adding: “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”
“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
“You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going,” he added.
“Remember the Trump supporter who was shot and killed?” Caputo said. “That was a drill.”
He also lamented his “mental health has definitely failed,” complained about “being alone in Washington,” and the “shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long,”
Related: Calls Grow for HHS Spokesman Caputo to Resign or Be Fired for Doctored Reports and Paranoid Violent Conspiracy Rant
Image via Alex Azar/Twitter
AMERICAN FASCIST
Calls Grow for HHS Spokesman Caputo to Resign or Be Fired for Doctored Reports and Paranoid Violent Conspiracy Rant
Calls are growing for Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Michael Caputo to resign or be fired after he went on a bizarre Facebook live video rant Sunday, promoting dangerous lies and crazed conspiracy theories. Among them, warning Trump supporters of an armed insurrection if the president’s re-election is contested, saying he thinks he is going to be murdered –and even admitting his own “mental health has definitely failed.”
Caputo’s unhinged rant came after a Politico report exposed extreme politicization at HHS and CDC, where Caputo has forced scientists to alter historically non-partisan weekly reports, the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports (MMWR), now focused on the coronavirus, to favor President Donald Trump.
A longtime political operative, Caputo in 2000 worked for the “Russian conglomerate Gazprom Media to improve Vladimir Putin’s image in the United States.” He also worked for the Kremlin inn the 1990’s to shore up then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin, the Washington Post reports.
Calling for Caputo’s firing are at least one US Senator and health experts. Even his hometown newspaper is calling for his ouster.
“What’s lunacy is for paranoia and political calculations to be coloring the dissemination of scientific knowledge during a pandemic. Caputo’s ideas about managing a health crisis need to be put out to pasture.”
“We generally approve of Western New York having an influential voice in Washington, but Michael Caputo’s is no longer needed.” https://t.co/TT3YrbiJP5
— Maria Cuomo Cole (@MariaCuomoCole) September 15, 2020
That paper, The Buffalo News, points to Caputo’s “disdain” for CDC scientists, who, it notes Caputo said in his Facebook video, “haven’t gotten out of their sweatpants except for meetings at coffee shops” to plot “how they’re going to attack Donald Trump.”
“There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well, not until after Joe Biden is president.”
Minutes ago Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for HHS Secretary Alex Azar to “resign immediately,” hinting at the Politico report of Caputo’s doctoring of the MMWRs.
“It has become abundantly clear that the leadership at the Dept. of Health and Human Services has allowed perhaps the most important federal agency right now to become subservient to the President’s daily whims. So today I’m calling on Sec. Azar to resign, immediately.”
Here’s Sen. Schumer calling for Sec. Azar’s resignation: pic.twitter.com/G0cOXwvYMc
— The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2020
Politico on Tuesday reports “Top Democrats called on HHS to fire its spokesperson amid mounting scrutiny over his actions and claims.”
Among them, Senate health committee ranking member Patty Murray (D-WA), who called for Secretary Azar to fire Michael Caputo, “after he reportedly claimed that a ‘resistance unit’ of ‘seditious’ government scientists at the CDC are working to undermine President Trump,” Talking Points Memo reports.
Schumer’s call on AZAR to resign comes after Democrats like @PattyMurray and @rosadelauro have demanded Azar to oust spokesman MICHAEL CAPUTO, under scrutiny for battling with scientists. https://t.co/zNDfffvgf9
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) September 15, 2020
“You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going,” Caputo said on Facebook.
“Remember the Trump supporter who was shot and killed?” Caputo said. “That was a drill.”
“And when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” he also said. “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”
“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
Former Assistant United States Attorney at SDNY, Daniel Goldman, says “Trump must condemn this talk and fire Caputo immediately. This is a real test of he will deal with an election loss.”
Former DOJ spokesperson, now an MSNBC security analyst warns that Caputo has a security clearance.
Michael Caputo sounds like he needs help, and he most definitely shouldn’t be in a position of authority in the government. I hope the people responsible for his security clearance (yes, senior HHS officials have them) take his words in this piece seriously. https://t.co/VvRs6LOLfq
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) September 14, 2020
A consortium of 13 well-known organizations is calling on Caputo to resign:
**BREAKING**
Protect Our Care
American Family Voices
AFT
CAP Action Fund
Committee to Protect Medicare
Community Catalyst
Health Care Voices
National Women’s Health Network
SEIU
Call on @SpoxHHS Michael Caputo to resign pic.twitter.com/CvoO9tppyT
— Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) September 14, 2020
