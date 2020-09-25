AMERICAN FASCIST
GOP Senator Accused of Dog-Whistling and Anti-Semitism After Attacking Chuck Schumer With ‘Beyond Disgusting Lie’
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee, is under fire after attacking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York.
“In Chuck Schumer’s America — only atheists can be Supreme Court Justices,” Blackburn said on Twitter Friday morning.
It was unclear what led to her tweet. But many were quick to defend Senator Schumer, noting he is Jewish, and calling her remarks anti-Semitic.
Blackburn is a far right wing hard core conservative who steadfastly supports President Donald Trump.
In 2018 her state’s top newspaper reported that Blackburn “has met with leaders of a far-right Austrian political party with Nazi roots.” The Tennessean also reported that Blackburn “has previously faced criticism for her association with a former leader of a neo-Confederate hate group.”
The paper also pointed to a tweet from white supremacist Congressman Steve King, showing the Iowa Republican with Blackburn and “members of Austria’s Freedom Party, a far-right political party founded by one-time Nazi officers ‘whose leaders have continued to engage in anti-Semitism and Holocaust trivialization in recent years,’ according to the Anti-Defamation League.”
Senator Blackburn’s Friday tweet was met with disgust and derision, accusations of anti-Semitism, and mockery for suggesting atheism was somehow a disqualifying factor for a Supreme Court nominee.
There is zero fact in Blackburn’s attack. Senator Schumer has strongly supported Supreme Court nominees of several faiths. And no Supreme Court nominee has ever been known to be an atheist.
Noted journalist and political commentator David Frum, who also sits on the board of directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition, accused Blackburn of dog-whistling.
This dog heard that whistle. https://t.co/ZoRwpNBkTC
— David Frum (@davidfrum) September 25, 2020
One popular Twitter personality slammed Blackburn, noting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy snubbed Justice Ginsburg earlier that morning.
chuck schumer is paying his respects in person to the first jewish person and first woman to lie in state and your two fuckin party leaders are out playing golf or something just shut the fuck up today
— darth™ (@darth) September 25, 2020
More responses:
When they start using “atheist” as a synonym for “non-Christian” you know they’re planning some bad shit https://t.co/erdJpgqLQU
— Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) September 25, 2020
This was tweeted minutes before Chuck Schumer attended a memorial for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/3udh58kaej
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) September 25, 2020
This lie is beyond disgusting. https://t.co/BaEE0pwfXJ
— Joshua Israel (@jeisrael) September 25, 2020
chuck schumer voted for justice sotomayor, who is catholic, and justice kagan, who is jewish. and you are horrible. https://t.co/iJkUqi7Gx8
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 25, 2020
Chuck Schumer is Jewish and so was Ruth Bader Ginsberg who he just honored today, and neither are atheists, but other than that, you nailed it. https://t.co/9gefOrzMWl
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 25, 2020
Ooops, you’re really letting your anti-Semitism show there, Marsha. But I guess that’s the fashion these days in the GOP, so probably not an accident.
— Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) September 25, 2020
Sonia Sotomayor. Move on to your next bogus talking point.
— Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) September 25, 2020
I bet to ol’Marsha Superbrain they’re the same thing.
— Mario Carino (@mariocarino) September 25, 2020
In Marsha Blackburn’s America, Jews don’t count. https://t.co/nTo615Ht2e
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) September 25, 2020
Please re-read The First Amendment. Mrs. Senator.
— The President Got Caught (@sockalexis2003) September 25, 2020
Let me fix it for you Marsha – Only those that put the Constitution above their religious beliefs can be Supreme Court Justices – otherwise you are the #Taliban #GOPShariaLaw https://t.co/bkEvSjtUAg
— Deborah Alexander (@deborahalex) September 25, 2020
Internet Scorches ‘Fascist’ Trump for Urging Supporters to ‘Request an Absentee Ballot’ Minutes After Attacking Voting by Mail
For months President Donald Trump has been spreading dangerous misinformation and lies about by-mail voting. As recently as minutes ago he claimed the election is “RIGGED” because less than 500 North Carolina voters were accidentally sent two ballots – which are bar coded, preventing their votes from counting twice, should they decide to commit a felony and try to vote twice.
Just out: Some people in the Great State of North Carolina have been sent TWO BALLOTS. RIGGED ELECTION in waiting!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020
But just 21 minutes later, Trump was all-in on mail-in voting, urging supporters to “Request an Absentee Ballot” via his campaign website – where they can harvest your information.
Want to register to vote? Request an Absentee Ballot or vote early – simply click the below link. My campaign has made it incredibly easy! #Vote #TrumpPence2020https://t.co/u25yI5T7E8
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020
The Internet rose up in fury.
Is this motherfucker, after months of saying that mail-in ballots (which are THE SAME THING AS ABSENTEE BALLOTS), now telling people to get absentee ballots?
OMFG the fucking nerve.
He knows he's going to lose with absentee ballot voters and early voters.
This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/tsZTQN4n1g
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 17, 2020
lmao this is a joke right https://t.co/8Wqq4devdM
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 17, 2020
VOTING BY MAIL IS AWFUL AND RIGGED AND CORRUPT and oh hey btw my campaign made this nice little tool if you want to vote by mail thx https://t.co/7Lj2uRHcGd
— Max Steele (@maxasteele) September 17, 2020
Don't need to. You already sent me one – UNSOLICITED!!! https://t.co/DdKieiywp8 pic.twitter.com/FoiBl9W4gF
— Brian C McCalla PE CEM CEP CDSM (@McCallaPE) September 17, 2020
Trump: Absentee voting is bad.
Also Trump: Request an absentee ballot https://t.co/clINjsmAF3
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 17, 2020
are you kidding me https://t.co/QCG8nKkub0
— The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) September 17, 2020
I rather swim through fire to my county registrar's office, then register to vote on Donald Trump's website. https://t.co/WSPjIHkPFu
— *Maggs* Biden/Harris2020 (@MaggsDCBrunchin) September 17, 2020
Wait…So mailing in a ballot is only "rigging the election" when people voting Democratic do it? https://t.co/4QMl5mLj3V
— Spartan Jay Jay (@SpartanJayJay) September 17, 2020
I thought this was rife with fraud and abuse?
Fascist. https://t.co/2fOQ27oWeq
— Tyr -Ban all Nazis- McDohl (@dohlbomber) September 17, 2020
Politics aside, the #cybersecurity #phd in me says do not put all your personal information into any website that is not your state's official voting website to request an absentee ballot. The process for Maryland was very simple. Link:https://t.co/kueML2BJMu https://t.co/EZgRHgtxZ9 pic.twitter.com/8rzawCh3Qx
— Keith J. Jones, Ph.D. (@keithjjones) September 17, 2020
But I thought absentee ballots were bad? https://t.co/OAdFxTr8V7 pic.twitter.com/39lv41FkB4
— Lynda Wright (@BroncoBaby10) September 17, 2020
Watch: Michael Caputo ‘Sedition’ Conspiracy Theory Video – ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere. They’re Gonna Have to Kill Me’
Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo is under fire within the agency and from the American public after reports spread of an unhinged, armed insurrection conspiracy theory-laden Facebook video he recorded over the weekend.
Yahoo News national correspondent Alexander Nazaryan posted an excerpted 2-minute clip of the video, which is consistent with remarks reported in multiple news outlets.
That video is below. There is a nearly 5-minute version in the Yahoo News article, here.
In the video, Caputo says, “I’m not going anywhere. They’re gonna have to kill me. And unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going.”
Other remarks from the video:
“The partisan Democrats. The conjugal media and the scientists. The Deep State scientists want America sick through November, they cannot afford for us to have any good news before November, because they’re already losing Donald Trump right now, if the election were held today would win.”
“I’m going to get a vaccine and that as Assistant Secretary of Health I’ll be one of the first ones to get the vaccine.”
“There are scientists working for this government who do not want America to get better. Did you hear me? There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well until after Joe Biden is his president. It’s a fact. I know it because I’ve heard it.”
“They can, these people cannot, cannot allow America to get better, nor can they allow America to hear good news. It must be all bad news until after the election. Frankly, ladies and gentlemen, that’s sedition.”
“I’m under siege. It’s been going on for a couple of weeks. And I don’t care because I have the President’s support. I know that because he’s told me so.”
While it’s not in the video clip below, Caputo reportedly also said his “mental health has definitely failed.”
Also, “when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” he said. “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”
“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
Earlier Tuesday Caputo reportedly apologized to HHS staff and said he was considering a medical leave or resigning, but there have been no further developments.
Watch:
NEW: We have the Michael Caputo video from Facebook Live.
It’s…uncomfortable watching.
More, and story, below.https://t.co/pfZX744Trl pic.twitter.com/QLBJEqNOxN
— Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) September 16, 2020
HHS Spokesperson Caputo Weighing Medical Leave or Resignation After Issuing Paranoid Armed Insurrection Warning: Report
Michael Caputo, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Dept. of Health and Human Services, is weighing a medical leave of absence after calling an emergency meeting with staffers Tuesday. The move comes after the former Vladimir Putin advisor launched a paranoid rant on Facebook live video over the weekend, just days after reports revealed he had forced scientists to doctor sacred fact-based reports about the coronavirus to favor President Donald Trump.
“Caputo told staffers that his remarks — which included unfounded allegations the Centers for Disease Control was harboring a ‘resistance unit’ — reflected poorly on HHS’ communications office. He also blamed his recent behavior on a combination of physical health issues and the toll of fielding death threats against his family,” Politico reports.
“The session left some staffers with the impression that Caputo would soon step aside as the department’s assistant secretary for public affairs,” although he could be reassigned rather than leave the agency. He is also “mulling taking medical leave,” according to a staffer.
He is meeting with HHS Secretary Alex Azar (photo, right, with Caputo) Tuesday afternoon.
Caputo, a “protege” of Trump ally Roger Stone, reportedly apologized to staff for his remarks attacking the agency, but has never apologized for pressuring CDC scientists to tamper with reports critical to the fight against the coronavirus, just so they echo President Trump’s remarks.
Over the weekend Caputo said, “when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” adding: “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”
“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
“You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going,” he added.
“Remember the Trump supporter who was shot and killed?” Caputo said. “That was a drill.”
He also lamented his “mental health has definitely failed,” complained about “being alone in Washington,” and the “shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long,”
Related: Calls Grow for HHS Spokesman Caputo to Resign or Be Fired for Doctored Reports and Paranoid Violent Conspiracy Rant
Image via Alex Azar/Twitter
