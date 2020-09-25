Connect with us

AMERICAN FASCIST

GOP Senator Accused of Dog-Whistling and Anti-Semitism After Attacking Chuck Schumer With ‘Beyond Disgusting Lie’

Published

on

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee, is under fire after attacking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York.

“In Chuck Schumer’s America — only atheists can be Supreme Court Justices,” Blackburn said on Twitter Friday morning.

It was unclear what led to her tweet. But many were quick to defend Senator Schumer, noting he is Jewish, and calling her remarks anti-Semitic.

Blackburn is a far right wing hard core conservative who steadfastly supports President Donald Trump.

In 2018 her state’s top newspaper reported that Blackburn “has met with leaders of a far-right Austrian political party with Nazi roots.” The Tennessean also reported that Blackburn “has previously faced criticism for her association with a former leader of a neo-Confederate hate group.”

The paper also pointed to a tweet from white supremacist Congressman Steve King, showing the Iowa Republican with Blackburn and “members of Austria’s Freedom Party, a far-right political party founded by one-time Nazi officers ‘whose leaders have continued to engage in anti-Semitism and Holocaust trivialization in recent years,’ according to the Anti-Defamation League.”

Senator Blackburn’s Friday tweet was met with disgust and derision, accusations of anti-Semitism, and mockery for suggesting atheism was somehow a disqualifying factor for a Supreme Court nominee.

There is zero fact in Blackburn’s attack. Senator Schumer has strongly supported Supreme Court nominees of several faiths. And no Supreme Court nominee has ever been known to be an atheist.

Noted journalist and political commentator David Frum, who also sits on the board of directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition, accused Blackburn of dog-whistling.

One popular Twitter personality slammed Blackburn, noting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy snubbed Justice Ginsburg earlier that morning.

More responses:

Image via Facebook

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

AMERICAN FASCIST

Internet Scorches ‘Fascist’ Trump for Urging Supporters to ‘Request an Absentee Ballot’ Minutes After Attacking Voting by Mail

Published

1 week ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

For months President Donald Trump has been spreading dangerous misinformation and lies about by-mail voting. As recently as minutes ago he claimed the election is “RIGGED” because less than 500 North Carolina voters were accidentally sent two ballots – which are bar coded, preventing their votes from counting twice, should they decide to commit a felony and try to vote twice.

But just 21 minutes later, Trump was all-in on mail-in voting, urging supporters to “Request an Absentee Ballot” via his campaign website – where they can harvest your information.

The Internet rose up in fury.

Continue Reading

AMERICAN FASCIST

Watch: Michael Caputo ‘Sedition’ Conspiracy Theory Video – ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere. They’re Gonna Have to Kill Me’

Published

1 week ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo is under fire within the agency and from the American public after reports spread of an unhinged, armed insurrection conspiracy theory-laden  Facebook video he recorded over the weekend.

Yahoo News national correspondent Alexander Nazaryan posted an excerpted 2-minute clip of the video, which is consistent with remarks reported in multiple news outlets.

That video is below. There is a nearly 5-minute version in the Yahoo News article, here.

In the video, Caputo says, “I’m not going anywhere. They’re gonna have to kill me. And unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going.”

Other remarks from the video:

“The partisan Democrats. The conjugal media and the scientists. The Deep State scientists want America sick through November, they cannot afford for us to have any good news before November, because they’re already losing Donald Trump right now, if the election were held today would win.”

“I’m going to get a vaccine and that as Assistant Secretary of Health I’ll be one of the first ones to get the vaccine.”

“There are scientists working for this government who do not want America to get better. Did you hear me? There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well until after Joe Biden is his president. It’s a fact. I know it because I’ve heard it.”

“They can, these people cannot, cannot allow America to get better, nor can they allow America to hear good news. It must be all bad news until after the election. Frankly, ladies and gentlemen, that’s sedition.”

“I’m under siege. It’s been going on for a couple of weeks. And I don’t care because I have the President’s support. I know that because he’s told me so.”

While it’s not in the video clip below, Caputo reportedly also said his “mental health has definitely failed.”

Also, “when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” he said. “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”

“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”

Earlier Tuesday Caputo reportedly apologized to HHS staff and said he was considering a medical leave or resigning, but there have been no further developments.

Watch:

Continue Reading

AMERICAN FASCIST

HHS Spokesperson Caputo Weighing Medical Leave or Resignation After Issuing Paranoid Armed Insurrection Warning: Report

Published

1 week ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Michael Caputo, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Dept. of Health and Human Services, is weighing a medical leave of absence after calling an emergency meeting with staffers Tuesday. The move comes after the former Vladimir Putin advisor launched a paranoid rant on Facebook live video over the weekend, just days after reports revealed he had forced scientists to doctor sacred fact-based reports about the coronavirus to favor President Donald Trump.

“Caputo told staffers that his remarks — which included unfounded allegations the Centers for Disease Control was harboring a ‘resistance unit’ — reflected poorly on HHS’ communications office. He also blamed his recent behavior on a combination of physical health issues and the toll of fielding death threats against his family,” Politico reports.

“The session left some staffers with the impression that Caputo would soon step aside as the department’s assistant secretary for public affairs,” although he could be reassigned rather than leave the agency. He is also “mulling taking medical leave,” according to a staffer.

He is meeting with HHS Secretary Alex Azar (photo, right, with Caputo) Tuesday afternoon.

Caputo, a “protege” of Trump ally Roger Stone, reportedly apologized to staff for his remarks attacking the agency, but has never apologized for pressuring CDC scientists to tamper with reports critical to the fight against the coronavirus, just so they echo President Trump’s remarks.

Over the weekend Caputo said, “when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” adding: “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”

“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”

“You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going,” he added.

“Remember the Trump supporter who was shot and killed?” Caputo said. “That was a drill.”

He also lamented his mental health has definitely failed,” complained about “being alone in Washington,” and the “shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long,”

Related: Calls Grow for HHS Spokesman Caputo to Resign or Be Fired for Doctored Reports and Paranoid Violent Conspiracy Rant

Image via Alex Azar/Twitter

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.