FINALLY
Desperate, Trump Tweets Photo of Himself Wearing a Mask, Calls It ‘Patriotic,’ America Wonders Why It Took So Long
President Donald Trump has finally done one thing to lead by example: He is wearing a face mask and telling his supporters it’s patriotic to do so – although not asking or telling them to wear one. After months and months of refusing wear a mask, even when he announced the CDC’s new guidelines that called for mask-wearing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Trump finally realizes his re-election is at stake.
It was April 3 when he declared, “I won’t be doing it personally.”
Pres. Trump on new mask recommendation: “I just don’t want to wear one myself.”
“Somehow sitting in the Oval Office, behind that beautiful Resolute Desk…I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens…I don’t see it for myself.” pic.twitter.com/ruWtlf1bcG
— ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2020
Trump wore a face mask when visiting Walter Reed on July 11.
.@realDonaldTrump wears a #facemask on visit to Walter Reed hospital to visit injured servicemen and women pic.twitter.com/cNDWVIGPqt
— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) July 11, 2020
But as recently as his Fox News Sunday interview that aired yesterday, Trump was adamant about not mandating mask wearing, claimed they “cause problems,” and that he wants Americans to have the “freedom” to not curb the spread of the virus.
“I don’t believe in that … masks cause problems too” — Trump on possibility of a national mask mandate (masks do not cause problems) pic.twitter.com/g5BUBJ3TDh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020
Monday afternoon, Trump posted this tweet, just 25 hours before he will resume the daily coronavirus briefings:
We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020
Many are asking what took so long, noting the racism in his tweet, and some are saying it won’t take long for him to backtrack:
Why did you make fun of Joe Biden when he led by example months ago?
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 20, 2020
This took until July https://t.co/HWSmyQFEkI
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 20, 2020
140,811 *confirmed* deaths too late.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 20, 2020
He didn’t say that people should wear a mask, just that “many people say” it is patriotic… https://t.co/ugoOVAmtQc
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 20, 2020
Should have done this 140,000 deaths ago
— Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) July 20, 2020
BREAKING: Man Buys Fire Extinguisher After Entire Neighborhood Burns Down https://t.co/07tUHPU1Xg
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 20, 2020
Lol lol Wears it once in months and wants a citation!
— Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) July 20, 2020
Gee, it only took you
– 5 months
– 143,000 dead Americans
– 42,000,000 unemployed Americans
– 18 states SHARPLY spiking upward
– 15 point poll deficit to Joe Biden
Let’s be real, though: You only cared about the poll numbers. You are neither Patriotic nor “favorite.”
— BrooklynDad_Defiant Rep John Lewis! (@mmpadellan) July 20, 2020
No, this is NOT a good message and you won’t encourage him to keep doing this by praising him for it like a misbehaving toddler who does something right.
He’s not really promoting mask usage and he’ll make that obvious within the next 24 hours. https://t.co/iTxTJpopxO
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 20, 2020
An easy, life saving message supported by health experts in his administration that took until July 20th to be tweeted. https://t.co/fNd5ZTRdyz
— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 20, 2020
Nearly five months. That’s how long it took for him to encourage his supporters to wear a mask in a tweet. ALMOST. FIVE. MONTHS. https://t.co/s2BLYOd4XG
— Jake McClory (@JakeMcClory) July 20, 2020
FINALLY
Trump Cuts Briefing Short, Takes No Questions, Fauci and Birx Absent After ‘Disinfectant Injection’ Crisis
President Donald Trump no longer calls his daily press conferences “Coronavirus Task Force briefings,” but up until Friday they still usually last up to two hours, including his robust attacks on the White House press corps. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx were absent from Friday’s briefing, which lasted only about 21 minutes.
Clearly in response to Trump’s extremely dangerous remarks Thursday, suggesting doctors test the “injection” of disinfectants into the human body to try to cure coronavirus, along with dangerous quackery of inserting ultraviolet light or heat into the body to generate a miracle coronavirus cure, the White House decided to draw a line and stop the President from answering any more questions.
“A number of Trump’s most trusted advisers — both inside and outside the White House — have urged him to stop doing marathon televised briefings,” Axios reported minutes after the briefing ended. “They’ve told him he’s overexposed and these appearances are part of the reason polls aren’t looking good for him right now against Joe Biden.”
“I told him it’s not helping him,” said one adviser to the president. “Seniors are scared. And the spectacle of him fighting with the press isn’t what people want to see.”
Earlier Friday in a lie Trump claimed his remarks about testing an injection of disinfectant were merely “sarcasm.”
FINALLY
Twitter Deletes Post From Right Wing Site Suggesting Intentionally Infecting Americans With the Coronavirus
Twitter has finally stepped in and deleted a post from The Federalist that links to their article suggesting a program intentionally infecting healthy Americans with the coronavirus. The highly-controversial article which runs counter to medical experts’ advice effectively suggests coronavirus parties as a “social activity,” a database of every person in the U.S. and their COVID-19 infection status, and wonders: “Will we allow parents to make these sorts of infection decisions for both themselves and their children?”
“This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules,” is the message social media users trying to access The Federalist’s tweet now receive.
Facebook has not deleted The Federalist’s post promoting its article. NCRM will not link to it but our original reporting on the article is here.
The article itself, penned by an Oregon dermatologist, has not been taken down, but it has been removed from the front page and does not appear in the website’s list of most popular stories, which given the controversy surrounding it, likely is.
“Twitter initially added a warning to the link stating that the post might be ‘unsafe,'” Mediaite reports. Twitter then “temporarily locked” The Federalist’s account, but it is once again active, sans the offensive and dangerous tweet, which read: “It is time to think outside the box and seriously consider a somewhat unconventional approach to COVID-19: controlled voluntary infection.”
“Twitter has taken aggressive measures to crack down on misinformation surrounding the coronavirus,” but there is still a tremendous amount of user-generated bad information on the platform.
As NCRM reported earlier, aside from the obvious problems with the article itself, the author ignores the fact that there is no proof re-infection would not happen after the coronavirus parties. There is sufficient anecdotal information to suggest at least some can “catch” the virus after recovery.
The Federalist is a right wing website whose secret finding has been the source of much online speculation. It advocates increasingly extremist viewpoints, and was co-founded by Ben Domenech, who is a regular on NBC’s and MSNBC’s “Meet the Press.”
FINALLY
Kansas to Allow Trans Residents to Change Gender on Birth Certificates
Kansas, look at you!
Transgender people born in Kansas will now be able to correct the gender marker on their birth certificates under a consent judgment between Lambda Legal and state officials issued Friday evening by a federal court.
“I’m glad to see the state of Kansas has agreed to recognize us for who we are. It should have not taken a lawsuit to reach that conclusion. This judgment makes me feel safer and like my state finally recognizes me and respects me as a woman,” said Nyla Foster, 30, a plaintiff on the case. “I am proud that transgender Kansans like me will no longer be forced into dangerous situations because their identity documents do not match who they are.”
“This is a tremendous victory for all transgender people born in Kansas. By acknowledging that its policy prohibiting transgender Kansans from correcting the sex designation on their birth certificates was discriminatory and unconstitutional, the State of Kansas has done the right thing and has taken a huge step forward,” said Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, Senior Attorney at Lambda Legal.
Gonzalez-Pagan added, “This court-issued judgment builds not only on our recent court victories striking down similar policies prohibiting transgender people born in Idaho and Puerto Rico from having accurate birth certificates, but also upon years of advocacy by transgender Kansans. With this judgment Kansas will now finally be in line with the rest of the country, where already 47 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico have acknowledged the importance of individuals having access to essential identity documents that accurately reflect who they are.”
“After courts in Idaho and Puerto Rico found these categorical exclusions violate equal protection under the law and the right to privacy, Kansas’s position was untenable. We look forward to the last two states with these archaic policies, Ohio and Tennessee, to follow suit,” said Kara Ingelhart, Staff attorney at Lambda Legal.
Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit captioned Foster v. Andersen in October 2018 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.
Under the consent judgment entered by the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, the court orders the Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and other Kansas government officials to provide accurate birth certificates that reflect their true sex, consistent with their gender identity, and agrees that the policy prohibiting gender marker corrections to birth certificates violated the Equal Protection Clause and the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.
“As a transgender Black man living with a disability, I experience discrimination and embarrassment often, but a birth certificate inconsistent with who I am only made things harder. It is a huge relief to finally have an accurate birth certificate that is a true reflection of who I am,” said another plaintiff Luc Bensimon, a 46-year-old resident of Topeka, Kansas.
According to the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, almost one-third of transgender individuals who showed an identity document with a name or gender marker that conflicted with their perceived gender were harassed, denied benefits or services, discriminated against, or assaulted. Transgender individuals also are disproportionately targeted for hate crimes.
In addition to its victory in Foster v. Andersen, Lambda Legal also successfully challenged similar categorical bans in Idaho in F.V. v. Barron and Puerto Rico in Arroyo v. Rossello, and has sued the State of Ohio in Ray v. Himes and State of Tennessee in Gore v. Lee over their bans.
Read more about the case here.
Read the consent judgement here.
Learn more about the plaintiffs here:
