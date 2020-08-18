Connect with us

2020 Road to the White House

WATCH: Full DNC Speeches by Obama, Sanders, Urquiza, Kasich, and Klobuchar

Published

on

If you missed any of Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention, New Civil Rights Movement has it right here. Scroll down to see the moving videos that streamed throughout the evening – and read below for speeches that literally sent chills through the spines of Americans watching at home.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will if we don’t make a change in this election,” Michelle Obama stated in her video endorsing Joe Biden.

“Our great nation is now living in an unprecedented moment,” Bernie Sanders said. “We are facing the worst public health crisis in 100 years and the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression. We are confronting systemic racism and the enormous threat to our planet of climate change.”

Sanders added, “And, in the midst of all of this, we have a president who is not only incapable of addressing these crises but is leading us down the path of authoritarianism.”

“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old,” Kristin Urquiza said. “His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life.”

“Many of us have been deeply concerned about the current path we’ve been following for the past four years,” John Kasich said. “It’s a path that’s led to division, dysfunction, irresponsibility and growing vitriol between our citizens.”

Kasich added, “I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country. That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times.”

“Unity isn’t about settling. It’s about striving for something more,” Amy Klobuchar. “It isn’t the ends, it’s the means. It’s how we get stuff done. Unity is about reaching up…toward a higher purpose, a better future for all of us.”

2020 Road to the White House

WATCH: Cindy McCain to Endorse Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

The late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) may no longer be with us since his death on Aug. 25, 2018, but he’s left behind one thing for sure: a widow with a fire in her soul to do the right thing this presidential election cycle.

Cindy McCain may have just secured Joe Biden the state of Arizona in the 2020 presidential election with this video she narrated Tuesday for the Democratic National Convention.

“It was a friendship that shouldn’t have worked,” she recalled in the video. “John, a former Navy pilot, just released from a North Vietnamese prison. Joe, a young senator from Delaware. But in the 1970s, Joe was assigned a military aide for a trip overseas. The families got to know each other, gathering for picnics in the Bidens’ backyard.”

In addition to being McCain’s widow, the American businesswoman, philanthropist and humanitarian is also the mother of television host and commentator Meghan McCain.

“They would just sit and joke. It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them,” she added.

McCain, who served in the U.S. Navy and was held prisoner during the Vietnamese War, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1986. He ran unsuccessfully for president as the Republican Party nominee in 2008, when he lost to Barack Obama. McCain died at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

A snippet of the endorsement video can be seen below.

2020 Road to the White House

A Win for Democracy: Post Office Changes Postponed Until After 2020 Election

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

All changes being made to the U.S. Postal Service will now be postponed until after the November 3, 2020 election after 20 Democratic states announce plans to sue Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

According to CNN, at least two federal lawsuits are in the process of being filed with the first one being led by Washington state and joined by Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson wrote that DeJoy “acted outside of his authority to implement changes to the postal system, and did not follow the proper procedures under federal law.”

Ferguson added, “For partisan gain, President Trump is attempting to destroy a critical institution that is essential for millions of Americans. We rely on the Postal Service for our Social Security benefits, prescriptions — and exercising our right to vote. Our coalition will fight to protect the Postal Service and uphold the rule of law in federal court.”

Trump stated last week that the service cuts at the Postal Service have a partisan motive.

“They need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump claimed. “They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in voting. So therefore, they can’t do it, I guess.”

Ferguson repeatedly refuted Trump’s unfounded claims about mail-in voting.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we fiercely protect the democratic right to vote for all Americans, and simultaneously, the physical safety of voters,” Ferguson said earlier this month. “Expansion of vote-by-mail options across the country allows us to achieve both.”

The second lawsuit is being filed in a Pennsylvania federal court. States involved in this lawsuit include California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maine, and North Carolina.

DeJoy issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of the U.S. Postal Service.

“I want to assure all Americans of the following: Retail hours at Post Offices will not change; mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are; no mail processing facilities will be closed; and we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.”

DeJoy continued, “In addition, effective Oct. 1, we will engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.”

However, the damage to the U.S. Postal Service and election integrity has already been marred with removal of postal boxes and delivery slowdowns in recent weeks.

2020 Road to the White House

Republican John Kasich to Vote for Biden: ‘These Are Not Normal Times’

Published

9 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Prominent Republicans praised former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Committee Convention.

During the virtual event, convention organizers played of John Kasich, the former Republican governor of Ohio who was a longtime representative of the state in Congress.

“I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country,” Kasich said. “That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times.”

Kasich hoped Republicans and Independents would join him in crossing the aisle to support former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The point of including Kasich and the Rs is not to suggest the Dem party is somehow conservative or moving the platform to the right. It’s to undo the damage ‘deplorables’ did– sending a message to waffling Rs that if they want to defect, they’d be welcome and not rejected,” Time correspondent Charlotte Alter argued.

“The pro-Biden ‘unexpected voices’ idea was a GREAT one, and Republicans Christine Whitman, Meg Whitman, Susan Molinari, and John Kasich testifying for [Biden] really sung,” Cupp tweeted.

Former GOP congressional candidate and Congressional attorney Sophia Nelson said, “This is the best speech [Kasich] has ever given. Man. This was awesome!!”

