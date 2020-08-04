UNACCEPTABLE
Trump Nominee Has Called to ‘Shoot People’ at the Border and Warned About Allowing ‘Wrong Culture’ Into the US
President Donald Trump’s nominee to become the next Ambassador to Germany has repeatedly called for martial law at the U.S.-Mexico border, and has called for “shooting people” there if necessary, along with ensuring people bringing the “wrong culture” cannot be allowed into the United States.
His focus is not just on the U.S.-Mexico border. Germany may take issue with him too.
Retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, CNN reports, “has a history of making xenophobic and racist comments about immigrants and refugees in both Germany and the US.”
Macgregor has “referred to Muslim refugees in Germany as ‘unwanted invaders,'” while advocating to not protect Germany from Russia – a policy that aligns well with Trump.
“The Germans, like the Koreans and the Japanese, are tired of this American troop presence on their soil. And I think that if you want the Germans to step up and assert themselves as the great power that they are, one of the first steps in that direction is to change our relationship with Germany in terms of military power. Make it clear to them that we are not going to be the first responder,” said Macgregor in 2019. “We will continue to be allied and we will support, but we’re not going to rush hundreds of thousands of troops to the Polish border to deal with the Russians.”
He also claimed “The Germans, thanks to us, don’t feel obligated to defend themselves.”
While he doesn’t want active U.S. troops protecting Germany, he does want them in the United States, protecting us from immigrants and asylum seekers.
“Macgregor warned that the most serious threat to US national security was in Mexico and that the country undermined ‘the very strengthened cohesion of our society,'” CNN reports. “He claimed that ‘hostile Islamist cells’ operating out of South America were coming into the US through the US border.”
“Well, the only solution is martial law on the border, putting the United States Army in charge of it and closing it off would take about 30, 40,000 troops. We’re talking about the regular army. You need robust rules of engagement. That means that you can shoot people as required if your life is in danger,” he said in 2019.
Macgregor also “often demonized immigrants and refugees. He warned Mexican cartels were ‘driving millions of Mexicans with no education, no skills and the wrong culture into the United States, placing them essentially as wards of the American people.’ He repeatedly advocated to institute martial law at the US-Mexico border and ‘shoot people’ if necessary.”
Read CNN’s entire report here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
UNACCEPTABLE
Referee Says He Told Jim Jordan About Doctor’s Sexual Misconduct at Ohio State: ‘Yeah, Yeah, We Know’
Two people are now alleging that Rep. Jim Jordan knew about the sexual misconduct scandal at Ohio State University, where Jordan worked as an assistant coach.
“A professional referee says in a lawsuit filed Thursday that disgraced doctor Richard Strauss masturbated in front of him in a shower after a wrestling match at Ohio State University, and he reported the encounter directly to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who was then the assistant coach,” NBC News reported Thursday.
The victim said he was blown off when he reported the incident to Jordan and then-head coach Russ Hellickson.
“Yeah, that’s Strauss,” they replied. “Yeah, yeah, we know.”
The allegation directly contradicts Jordan’s denials.
“The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Ohio, implies that Jordan’s response to the incident, which the referee said happened in 1994, was essentially a shrug,” NBC News reported. “John Doe 42 is the second person to say he told Jordan directly about either being approached or molested by Strauss, who was found by independent investigators to have sexually abused 177 male students over two decades.”
NBC News interviewed John Doe.
“It was common knowledge what Strauss was doing so the attitude was it is what it is,” he told the network. “I wish Jim, and Russ, too, would stand up and do the right thing and admit they knew what Strauss was doing, because everybody knew what he was doing to the wrestlers. What was a shock to me is that Strauss tried to do that to me. He was breaking new ground by going after a ref.”
Former Ohio State wrestler Dunyasha Yetts also said he reported misconduct to Jordan and Hellickson.
“It’s good that people are starting to come forward and say the truth, which is that Jordan and the other coaches knew what was going on and they blew it off,” Yetts told NBC News.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY1 day ago
Now-Deleted Photo Allegedly of Jerry Falwell Jr. With Unzipped Pants in the Company of ‘Good Friends’ Stuns Internet
- News1 day ago
President ‘Dementia J. Trump’ Mocked for Not Saying ‘One Coherent Thing’ During Press Briefing
- TALK ABOUT PRIVILEGE2 days ago
Mega MAGA Multi-Millionaire Steve Mnuchin Whines Americans Are Being ‘Overpaid’ on Unemployment: ‘There’s No Question’
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
Trump Attacks Pelosi for Criticizing Birx – Then Attacks Birx for Telling the Truth Pandemic Is ‘Extraordinarily Widespread’
- OMG11 hours ago
Internet Explodes Watching Trump Reduced to ‘Global Laughingstock’ in ‘Soul-Crushing Devastating’ Interview (Video)
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION1 day ago
Trump Openly Solicits Payment to US Treasury for His ‘Approval’ of TikTok Sale – Which He Is Forcing
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT1 day ago
Expert on Authoritarian Regimes Explains How Trump Is Creating a Crisis to ‘Cling to Power’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Dangerous’ Anti-LGBTQ Trump Appointee Who Calls US a ‘Homo-Empire’ Quits – Will Partner With Con Man Jacob Wohl