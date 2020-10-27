UNACCEPTABLE
Trump Cabinet Official’s Press Secretary Stuns Internet by Slamming ‘Rotten Stench’ of Obama Administration
Many on social media were stunned Tuesday evening after reading a tweet from the verified account Department of the Interior’s press secretary.
It started when Interior Secretary David Bernhardt posted a tweet promoting President Donald Trump, which some say called overly political and others suggested appeared to violate the Hatch Act.
The @realDonaldTrump Administration has accomplished historic feats for conservation, securing the largest investment in our national parks and public lands, opening 4 million acres to new hunting and fishing opportunities, and recovering a record number of endangered species. pic.twitter.com/LoOuCPqJXm
— Secretary David Bernhardt (@SecBernhardt) October 27, 2020
Among those who complained was Tim Fullerton, who worked in the Interior Dept. during the Obama administration. Here’s what he tweeted:
I ran the @interior digital team during President Obama’s re-election in 2012. I would have been fired for doing this.
This is a propaganda video created with your tax dollars meant to bolster the President’s chances of being re-elected. This is way outside the lines. https://t.co/tRw1MpmUnr
— Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) October 27, 2020
Stunningly, Secretary Bernhardt’s press secretary’s Twitter account attacked Fullerton, saying, “Our tweets are approved by career ethics attorneys and thankfully no longer overseen by you.”
He went on to attack what he says is the Obama administration’s “rotten stench” and “blatant failure.”
Our tweets are approved by career ethics attorneys and thankfully no longer overseen by you.@Interior increased the number ethics staff by 250% to remove the rotten stench from the blatant failure of the prior administration to invest in the ethics program. https://t.co/v3aFjYobbS
— Interior Press Secretary (@DOIPressSec) October 28, 2020
According to his bio on Twitter Ben Goldey is Secretary Bernhardt’s Press Secretary. Goldey did not respond to a request for comment.
The Trump administration has had more ethics scandals than any administration in modern U.S.history. A 2018 report determined it is the “most unethical in modern history.”
Here’s what some are saying:
Former Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart:
This clown forgets that they will be looking for a job in a few weeks and this sort of thing will follow them very closely.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 28, 2020
National security and government accountability attorney Mark Zaid:
You’re part of public affairs. How about tweeting your names for all of us to know so I don’t have to look it up.
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) October 28, 2020
Former Bush 43 speechwriter:
This is the government of the United States? The United States of America? That United States? https://t.co/ZzBHpf2irV
— David Frum (@davidfrum) October 28, 2020
Former United States Ambassador to Israel:
Hey folks, who’s OK seeing a government account used for this purpose? It’s not acceptable.
h/t @moira https://t.co/80K8ddqKYB
— Dan Shapiro (@DanielBShapiro) October 28, 2020
More:
Make the “Hatch Act of 1939, An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities” Great Again! https://t.co/PoDcHMKV6w
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 28, 2020
I’m sure the 2.5x increase in ethics staff was in response to the Obama-era social media account, and not about, say, the 18 ethics investigations into then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke: https://t.co/dL1QsA9loa https://t.co/FLGjJ4wVaf
— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) October 28, 2020
the actual person seems to be this guy @BenGoldey who possibly is shooting steroids in a symbolic bid to be closer to President Trump?
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 28, 2020
Oh cool, incels have been put in charge of the Interior Department’s social media. https://t.co/V7nZnE9zGs
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) October 28, 2020
“We had to hire way more ethics officials under this administration” is not the flex this spox thinks it is. https://t.co/hkYx5Sppv8
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 28, 2020
Good luck ever getting a legitimate job again after you unqualified hacks are ousted!
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 28, 2020
Hatch Act trials comin
— Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) October 28, 2020
Than why are you still publishing fucking trash, you sycophantic fucks.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 28, 2020
It’s pretty clear an adult didn’t approve this tweet, much less an “ethics lawyer.”
— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) October 28, 2020
I can’t believe my tax dollars are paying for this. You’re an embarrassment.
— Amy Gibson (@agibSD) October 28, 2020
You deserve to be unemployable. You’re already unlikable.
— YourFACEIsInaccurateHat (@Popehat) October 28, 2020
“to remove the rotten stench from the blatant failure of the prior administration”
Yes, this is exactly how ethical staff sound on Twitter. You definitely understand your job.
cc: @OfficeGovEthics
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) October 28, 2020
Free advice: Don’t destroy any documents.
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 28, 2020
Make sure you enjoy this job while it lasts because it’ll forever be a stain on your resume
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 28, 2020
Screenshot of DOI tweet should it be deleted:
Image of Sec. Bernhardt via Wikimedia
Trump Nominee Has Called to ‘Shoot People’ at the Border and Warned About Allowing ‘Wrong Culture’ Into the US
President Donald Trump’s nominee to become the next Ambassador to Germany has repeatedly called for martial law at the U.S.-Mexico border, and has called for “shooting people” there if necessary, along with ensuring people bringing the “wrong culture” cannot be allowed into the United States.
His focus is not just on the U.S.-Mexico border. Germany may take issue with him too.
Retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, CNN reports, “has a history of making xenophobic and racist comments about immigrants and refugees in both Germany and the US.”
Macgregor has “referred to Muslim refugees in Germany as ‘unwanted invaders,'” while advocating to not protect Germany from Russia – a policy that aligns well with Trump.
“The Germans, like the Koreans and the Japanese, are tired of this American troop presence on their soil. And I think that if you want the Germans to step up and assert themselves as the great power that they are, one of the first steps in that direction is to change our relationship with Germany in terms of military power. Make it clear to them that we are not going to be the first responder,” said Macgregor in 2019. “We will continue to be allied and we will support, but we’re not going to rush hundreds of thousands of troops to the Polish border to deal with the Russians.”
He also claimed “The Germans, thanks to us, don’t feel obligated to defend themselves.”
While he doesn’t want active U.S. troops protecting Germany, he does want them in the United States, protecting us from immigrants and asylum seekers.
“Macgregor warned that the most serious threat to US national security was in Mexico and that the country undermined ‘the very strengthened cohesion of our society,'” CNN reports. “He claimed that ‘hostile Islamist cells’ operating out of South America were coming into the US through the US border.”
“Well, the only solution is martial law on the border, putting the United States Army in charge of it and closing it off would take about 30, 40,000 troops. We’re talking about the regular army. You need robust rules of engagement. That means that you can shoot people as required if your life is in danger,” he said in 2019.
Macgregor also “often demonized immigrants and refugees. He warned Mexican cartels were ‘driving millions of Mexicans with no education, no skills and the wrong culture into the United States, placing them essentially as wards of the American people.’ He repeatedly advocated to institute martial law at the US-Mexico border and ‘shoot people’ if necessary.”
Read CNN’s entire report here.
Referee Says He Told Jim Jordan About Doctor’s Sexual Misconduct at Ohio State: ‘Yeah, Yeah, We Know’
Two people are now alleging that Rep. Jim Jordan knew about the sexual misconduct scandal at Ohio State University, where Jordan worked as an assistant coach.
“A professional referee says in a lawsuit filed Thursday that disgraced doctor Richard Strauss masturbated in front of him in a shower after a wrestling match at Ohio State University, and he reported the encounter directly to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who was then the assistant coach,” NBC News reported Thursday.
The victim said he was blown off when he reported the incident to Jordan and then-head coach Russ Hellickson.
“Yeah, that’s Strauss,” they replied. “Yeah, yeah, we know.”
The allegation directly contradicts Jordan’s denials.
“The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Ohio, implies that Jordan’s response to the incident, which the referee said happened in 1994, was essentially a shrug,” NBC News reported. “John Doe 42 is the second person to say he told Jordan directly about either being approached or molested by Strauss, who was found by independent investigators to have sexually abused 177 male students over two decades.”
NBC News interviewed John Doe.
“It was common knowledge what Strauss was doing so the attitude was it is what it is,” he told the network. “I wish Jim, and Russ, too, would stand up and do the right thing and admit they knew what Strauss was doing, because everybody knew what he was doing to the wrestlers. What was a shock to me is that Strauss tried to do that to me. He was breaking new ground by going after a ref.”
Former Ohio State wrestler Dunyasha Yetts also said he reported misconduct to Jordan and Hellickson.
“It’s good that people are starting to come forward and say the truth, which is that Jordan and the other coaches knew what was going on and they blew it off,” Yetts told NBC News.
