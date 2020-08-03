AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Attacks Pelosi for Criticizing Birx – Then Attacks Birx for Telling the Truth Pandemic Is ‘Extraordinarily Widespread’
As the coronavirus pandemic death toll quickly approaches 160,000 Americans, President Donald Trump continues to attack and try to discredit the most prominent public faces of his Coronavirus Task Force. This time, instead of slamming Dr. Anthony Fauci, he’s going after Dr. Deborah Birx, calling her “pathetic” – and saying she “took the bait & hit us” after she was chastised by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Trump appears to be furious that Dr. Birx over the weekend told the truth about the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. While many countries have been able to get the virus under control, the United States is still deep within its first wave – meaning the fall and winter seasons should be especially deadly.
Birx admitted the pandemic is “extraordinarily widespread” in the U.S., countering Trump’s false claims.
“It’s not super spreading individuals, it’s super spreading events and we need to stop those,” Birx said on CNN. “We definitely need to take more precautions.”
Trump hit back Monday morning:
So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020
Speaker Pelosi acknowledged she does not have confidence in Birx.
“I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no,” Speaker Pelosi tells @MarthaRaddatz when asked is she has confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx. https://t.co/AcRMp08uJm pic.twitter.com/delRukW4YK
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 2, 2020
The American public has also criticized Birx for several reasons, including being overly positive and not leveling with them. She’s also come under attack after news reports revealed her dangerously false projections about the coronavirus pandemic suggested the virus would burn itself out months ago, leading the White House to push re-opening the country.
Birx first came under scrutiny after telling reporters Trump understands the coronavirus data at a “granular level,” suggesting he had a handle on the pandemic when it was clear he did not. She later took fire for sitting idly by instead of correcting the President as Trump announced to the nation he believed scientists should study the effects of injecting disinfectants into the human body. Those remarks lead to a tremendous uptick in people misusing common household items like bleach, causing increased hospitalizations and calls to poison control centers. One third of Americans, according to a study, admitted to misusing the chemicals.
AMERICAN IDIOT
Watch: Terrified Trump Rants ‘Absentee Ballots Are Great’ but Not ‘Mail-In Ballots,’ Which Are the Same
Says GOP Voters Should ‘Do What They Have to Do’ and Russia and China Will ‘Do Whatever They Have to Do’
President Donald Trump went on an emotional rant declaring absentee ballots are “great,” while claiming “universal” mail-in ballots are a “disaster,” and will lead to a rigged election.
There is no difference between absentee voting and voting by mail.
But try telling the president of the United States that.
“Mail-in ballots are a disaster,” Trump told reporters Friday afternoon. “You just have to take a look at the last recent – take a look at New York City, take a look at New York – they’re still counting your ballots back. Do you know that? They had a race – a small race, by comparison, by comparison a tiny – it’s so messed up they have no idea there are ballots m missing,” Trump insisted, not explaining how, if there are ballots missing, he knows.
“Thousands and thousands of ballots are missing. They think they’re going to send hundreds of millions of ballots all over the United States, and it’s going to come out?”
“You won’t know the election result for weeks, for months, maybe years after – maybe you’ll never know the result and that’s what I’m concerned with. It’ll be fixed, it’ll be rigged. People ought to get smart. And I just hope our Republican voters are going to do what they have to do.”
“Absentee ballots are great,” Trump declared, without stopping. “Absentee ballots are great because absentee ballots you have to go through a process to get ’em and it’s actually a great thing, absentee ballots, I’m gonna be voting absentee. An absentee ballot is one thing. Universal mail-in ballot is a disaster. These governors are gonna send out millions of ballots. They don’t even know where they’re sending them,” Trump falsely claimed.
He went on to give some “examples” from friends, he claimed.
“This is going to be the greatest election disaster in history. You guys like to talk about ‘Russia,’ and ‘China’ and other places? They’ll be able to forge ballots, they’ll forge ’em, they’ll do whatever they have to do. People should go and thety should vote – or do it absentee.”
There is no such things as as a “universal” mail-in ballot, but there is universal “vote by mail,” which means the state mails a ballot or a ballot request to voters. Several states already have by-mail voting only, and there’s been nearly zero fraud.
Watch:
Trump on November’s election: “This is going to be the greatest election disaster in history.” pic.twitter.com/t8nitX4wGv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Mocked for Misunderstanding ‘Cancel Culture’ – and How Bills Become Law
President Donald Trump is being ridiculed after posting a tweet claiming the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee will block a provision in the $741 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that strips the names of Confederate soldiers who fought against the United States in the Civil War from U.S. military bases. Trump, who is waging a racist battle to win re-election vehemently opposes removing their names.
The president is also getting some well-deserved ribbing for trying to jump on the bandwagon of conservative attacks on what they call “cancel culture,” without understanding what it actually means.
I spoke to highly respected (Chairman) Senator @JimInhofe, who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!). Like me, Jim is not a believer in “Cancel Culture”.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2020
The Senate version of the NDAA passed by an overwhelming 86-14. The House version passed by a similarly huge margin, 295-125.
Both the House and Senate margins are veto-proof, leading many to ask what Trump is talking about.
There’s little to no chance the provision to strip away the names of traitors to the union will be stripped out.
Noting that Chairman Inhofe “doesn’t have some special veto in the process,” CNN’s Jake Tapper responded to Trump’s tweet explaining how the process actually works:
Not sure what this means. The bill heads to conference committee where a bipartisan group from House/Senate negotiate it, then gets voted on again, then heads to Resolute Desk. But that provision is anticipated to survive. Inhofe doesn’t have some special veto in the process. https://t.co/avfhlCI6WQ
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 24, 2020
U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego, Democrat of Arizona, put it more succinctly: Inhofe “doesn’t have magic powers to get rid of it.”
The Defense Budget passed with Veto proof majorities in both House and Senate. Senator Inhofe is one of many conferees to the Conference Committee he doesn’t have magic powers to get rid of it. The Confederate Generals lose….again. https://t.co/L1DjPI8iIs
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 24, 2020
Politico Congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio makes clear some are questioning if Trump understands how bills become law:
Does the president think that Jim Inhofe can single-handedly, retroactively amend a bill after passage?
The Senate passed the NDAA yesterday with a veto-proof supermajority.
The bill mandates that the Confederate names be removed within three years.https://t.co/EbjXyaFpFm
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 24, 2020
And it doesn’t look like Inhofe is disappointed with the bill:
Great news! The #FY21NDAA just passed the Senate with an overwhelming vote of 86-14! pic.twitter.com/cvTaLFGd2C
— Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) July 23, 2020
Others, meanwhile, focused on Trump wrongly invoking the “cancel culture” slur.
In short, cancel culture doesn’t apply to the dead. Cancel culture is how those respond to being held accountable for offensive opinions or beliefs – like supporting slave owners, white supremacists, and traitors to the republic.
Senator Snowball and you don’t think the Confederacy should be canceled? Well, of course not, because they owned other human beings, but the people they owned were Black human beings, so that wouldn’t bother you one bit.
— JRehling (@JRehling) July 24, 2020
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE someone ask Trump what “Cancel Culture” is— I need to see this!
— LE Mae (@WhoDatLisa) July 24, 2020
imagine being this proud of being on the side of traitors who fought against the united states and for the right to own people
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 24, 2020
Confederates were literally traitors who renounced their American citizenship and killed hundreds of thousands of Americans in a brutal war against my country, fought because Confederates wanted to keep enslaving humans. (Sound familiar?)
— Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) July 24, 2020
1. You haven’t fought in ANY wars.
2. You insulted the POW’s who actually DID.
3. You don’t even give a damn about the soldiers who had bounties placed on their heads by Putin.
We are CANCELING you in November, Spanky.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant Rep John Lewis! (@mmpadellan) July 24, 2020
Well Don, cancel “culture” is a fantasy made up by your GOP sycophants. Telling the truth is not erasure, it’s correction. What WILL happen is a mass cancellation of many GOP seats come Nov 3rd.
— Lee-Marie Bartow (@LeeLee2k) July 24, 2020
can’t believe that this is what trump thinks “cancel culture” is but ok.
— 🌵 (@tweetsbyteak) July 24, 2020
On the other hand, maybe Trump actually loves “cancel culture.”
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘It’s Insane’: Experts Condemn Trump’s July 3 Mt. Rushmore Fireworks Show Over Virus and Fire Concerns
President Donald Trump is forcing through his plan to headline a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore despite concerns from experts who know the national park and its 80-year old monument very well. Those concerns include the coronavirus pandemic, threat of setting off wildfires, water contamination from fireworks chemicals, and limited access to and from the park.
“I think it’s insane to explode fireworks over flammable material and ponderosa pine vegetation,” Bill Gabbert, a former National Park Service fire management officer, told The Washington Post. Gabbert oversaw Mount Rushmore and six other national parks for three years.
Trump will get his way, fulfilling his years-long dream. 7500 tickets are being distributed by the state’s tourism department.
I am pleased to inform you that THE BIG FIREWORKS, after many years of not having any, are coming back to beautiful Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. Great work @GovKristiNoem and @SecBernhardt! #MAGA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019
The president and his re-election campaign team will fly to South Dakota and Montana for a four-day “high-dollar” fundraising trip, followed by Trump’s July 3 fireworks show. Tickets to the fundraising events cost between $250 and $100,000. Trump is also headlining a July 4 “Salute to America” in D.C., where he will speak on “heritage.” The event will feature military flyovers and demonstrations.
Other Mount Rushmore experts are also concerned.
“It’s a bad idea based on the wildland fire risk, the impact to the water quality of the memorial, the fact that is going to occur during a pandemic without social distancing guidelines and the emergency evacuation issues,” says Cheryl Schreier, superintendent at Mount Rushmore National Park between 2010 and 2019.
Schreier says there are “public health and safety risks, not only to the visitors but to employees.”
“Fireworks shows,” the Post notes, “had been held at the memorial between 1998 and 2009, until U.S. Geological Survey scientists determined the activities left high levels of a toxic chemical called perchlorate in drinking water used by the 3 million people who visit the memorial annually.”
Trump in January, discussing his desire to have the fireworks at the historic monument honoring four of the nation’s greatest presidents, ignored all the risks.
“What can burn? It’s stone.”
