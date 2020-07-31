Connect with us

Watch: Terrified Trump Rants ‘Absentee Ballots Are Great’ but Not ‘Mail-In Ballots,’ Which Are the Same

Published

on

Says GOP Voters Should ‘Do What They Have to Do’ and Russia and China Will ‘Do Whatever They Have to Do’

President Donald Trump went on an emotional rant declaring absentee ballots are “great,” while claiming “universal” mail-in ballots are a “disaster,” and will lead to a rigged election.

There is no difference between absentee voting and voting by mail.

But try telling the president of the United States that.

“Mail-in ballots are a disaster,” Trump told reporters Friday afternoon. “You just have to take a look at the last recent – take a look at New York City, take a look at New York – they’re still counting your ballots back. Do you know that? They had a race – a small race, by comparison, by comparison a tiny – it’s so messed up they have no idea there are ballots m missing,” Trump insisted, not explaining how, if there are ballots missing, he knows.

“Thousands and thousands of ballots are missing. They think they’re going to send hundreds of millions of ballots all over the United States, and it’s going to come out?”

“You won’t know the election result for weeks, for months, maybe years after – maybe you’ll never know the result and that’s what I’m concerned with. It’ll be fixed, it’ll be rigged. People ought to get smart. And I just hope our Republican voters are going to do what they have to do.”

“Absentee ballots are great,” Trump declared, without stopping. “Absentee ballots are great because absentee ballots you have to go through a process to get ’em and it’s actually a great thing, absentee ballots, I’m gonna be voting absentee. An absentee ballot is one thing. Universal mail-in ballot is a disaster. These governors are gonna send out millions of ballots. They don’t even know where they’re sending them,” Trump falsely claimed.

He went on to give some “examples” from friends, he claimed.

“This is going to be the greatest election disaster in history. You guys like to talk about ‘Russia,’ and ‘China’ and other places? They’ll be able to forge ballots, they’ll forge ’em, they’ll do whatever they have to do. People should go and thety should vote – or do it absentee.”

There is no such things as as a “universal” mail-in ballot, but there is universal “vote by mail,” which means the state mails a ballot or a ballot request to voters. Several states already have by-mail voting only, and there’s been nearly zero fraud.

Watch:

 

 

 

