NY AG Sues Trump Org, Asks Judge to Order President’s Son to Testify After Company Refuses to Comply With 7 Subpoenas

The New York Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization and is asking a State Supreme Court judge to order the President’s son, Eric Trump, to testify. Eric Trump abruptly canceled a scheduled appointment to testify under oath, and the Trump Organization has refused to comply with seven subpoenas.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has also asked “the Trump Organization to hand over documents about four Trump properties it is investigating, asserting the company has stalled the inquiry for months,” The New York Times reports. “The Manhattan district attorney’s office has suggested in court filings that it is investigating possible bank and insurance fraud by the president and the Trump Organization.”

Axios adds that AG James “announced Monday that her office had filed a lawsuit to compel the Trump Organization to comply with subpoenas related to an investigation into whether President Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of its assets on financial statements.”

“I took action to force the Trump Organization, and specifically EVP Eric Trump, to comply with my office’s ongoing investigation into its financial dealings,” James said in a statement, Axios reports. “For months, the Trump Organization has failed to fully comply with our subpoenas in this investigation.”

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress last year that President Donald Trump inflated the value of his assets in an effort to obtain loans, and deflated the value of those assets when filing taxes.

“It was my experience that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed amongst the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes,” Cohen told the House Oversight Committee in February of 2019, according to The Washington Post.

Update:

James has posted several tweets, including these, on the case: