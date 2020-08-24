News
First Lady’s Former Friend and Advisor Taped Melania Trump Making Disparaging Remarks About Ivanka: Report
Melania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump’s other adult children, a former friend and senior advisor to the First Lady says.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who produced the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, says she taped Mrs. Trump making the remarks, and is including them in a new book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady,” to be released September 1. Journalist Yashar Ali, who writes for HuffPost and New York magazine, was the first to report the news.
Ali reports that “two sources familiar with the contents of her book confirmed that she reveals the details in her book including harsh comments about Ivanka Trump.”
“Wolkoff was friends with the First Lady for over a decade before Trump ran for president and was the director of special events at Vogue,” Ali adds.
How did Melania react to the Access Hollywood tape and her husband’s affair with Stormy Daniels?” a description of the book asks. “Does she get along well with Ivanka? Why did she wear that jacket with ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ printed on the back? Is Melania happy being First Lady? And what really happened with the inauguration’s funding of $107 million? Wolkoff has some ideas…”
‘Court Is Not Persuaded’: Federal Judge Rejects Trump’s Request for Emergency Stay on Handing Over His Taxes
A federal judge has denied President Donald Trump’s request for an emergency stay of his ruling requiring Trump’s tax returns and other financial documents to be handed over to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. Trump asked that the ruling be held to allow him time to appeal.
The judge on Friday said he did not believe Trump would win on appeal, CNN’s Jim Sciutto reports.
“Court is not persuaded that appellate review would be successful,” U.S. District Judge Victor Marrerov ruled. “This argument cannot suffice to show irreparable harm.”
On Thursday Judge Marrerov called Trump’s arguments “unprecedented,” “far-reaching,” and “perilous to the rule of law.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Watch: Trump Threatens to Send Law Enforcement to Polling Places During Fox News Interview
President Donald Trump phoned into Fox News on Thursday as he attempted counterprogramming during the Democratic National Convention that other networks were covering.
Fox personality Sean Hannity asked if Trump would have poll watchers.
“We’re going to have everything,” Trump replied.
“We’re going to sheriffs and we’re going to have law enforcement and we’re going to have hopefully U.S. Attorneys and we’re going to have everybody, and attorney generals (sic),” Trump argued.
For decades, Republicans were banned from such actions after being caught intimidating voters.
“After more than three decades, Republicans are free of a federal court consent decree that sharply limited the Republican National Committee’s ability to challenge voters’ qualifications and target the kind of fraud President Donald Trump has alleged affected the 2016 presidential race,” Politico reported in 2018.
“The decree, which dated to 1982, arose from a Democratic National Committee lawsuit charging the RNC with seeking to discourage African-Americans from voting through targeted mailings warning about penalties for violating election laws and by posting armed, off-duty law enforcement officers at the polls in minority neighborhoods,” Politico explained.
Trump says that on election day he’s going to send law enforcement to polling locations pic.twitter.com/OpaYvUBY8P
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 21, 2020
Ex-Trump Advisor and Campaign Chief Steve Bannon Indicted on Federal Criminal Fraud Charges
Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former top advisor, has been indicted on federal criminal fraud charges by the U.Sl Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Bannon and three others were indicted for their “roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as ‘We Build the Wall’ that raised more than $25 million. The defendants were arrested this morning,” a DOJ press release from the SDNY announced.
Bannon served as CEO of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
