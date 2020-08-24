First Lady’s Former Friend and Advisor Taped Melania Trump Making Disparaging Remarks About Ivanka: Report

Melania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump’s other adult children, a former friend and senior advisor to the First Lady says.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who produced the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, says she taped Mrs. Trump making the remarks, and is including them in a new book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady,” to be released September 1. Journalist Yashar Ali, who writes for HuffPost and New York magazine, was the first to report the news.

Ali reports that “two sources familiar with the contents of her book confirmed that she reveals the details in her book including harsh comments about Ivanka Trump.”

“Wolkoff was friends with the First Lady for over a decade before Trump ran for president and was the director of special events at Vogue,” Ali adds.

How did Melania react to the Access Hollywood tape and her husband’s affair with Stormy Daniels?” a description of the book asks. “Does she get along well with Ivanka? Why did she wear that jacket with ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ printed on the back? Is Melania happy being First Lady? And what really happened with the inauguration’s funding of $107 million? Wolkoff has some ideas…”