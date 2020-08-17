News
17-Year Old Kenosha Shooting Suspect Is a Trump Supporter Who Was ‘Feet Away From the President’ at a MAGA Rally: Report
Seven months before he was charged with shooting and killing two BLM supporters protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse was in the front row at a Trump re-election campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa.
“Kyle Howard Rittenhouse’s social media presence is filled with him posing with weapons, posting ‘Blue Lives Matter,’ and supporting Trump for president,” Buzzfeed News reports. “Footage from the Des Moines, Iowa, rally on Jan. 30 shows Rittenhouse feet away from the president, in the front row, to the left of the podium. He posted a TikTok video from the event.”
Police in Kenosha shot 29-year old Jacob Blake, at least seven times, at point-blank range, in the back on August 23. Protests began immediately.
Rittenhouse, a Blue Lives Matter supporter, allegedly shot and killed two protestors and injured a third on August 25.
“Rittenhouse went with his rifle to the third night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha after police shot Blake, a Black man who is now paralyzed as a result, according to his family,” Buzzfeed adds. “Rittenhouse attended as an armed vigilante, supposedly assisting police and protecting property in an unofficial capacity. Instead, he allegedly prowled the protest with a gun. Videos captured him fraternizing with law enforcement and attempting to get their attention.”
The Trump campaign was forced to issue a statement saying, “This individual had nothing to do with our campaign.”
“Rittenhouse wrote “BLUE LIVES MATTER 🔵” and “Trump 2020 🇺🇸 🇺🇸” in his TikTok bio,” Buzzfeed notes.
News
NY AG Sues Trump Org, Asks Judge to Order President’s Son to Testify After Company Refuses to Comply With 7 Subpoenas
The New York Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization and is asking a State Supreme Court judge to order the President’s son, Eric Trump, to testify. Eric Trump abruptly canceled a scheduled appointment to testify under oath, and the Trump Organization has refused to comply with seven subpoenas.
New York Attorney General Letitia James has also asked “the Trump Organization to hand over documents about four Trump properties it is investigating, asserting the company has stalled the inquiry for months,” The New York Times reports. “The Manhattan district attorney’s office has suggested in court filings that it is investigating possible bank and insurance fraud by the president and the Trump Organization.”
Axios adds that AG James “announced Monday that her office had filed a lawsuit to compel the Trump Organization to comply with subpoenas related to an investigation into whether President Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of its assets on financial statements.”
“I took action to force the Trump Organization, and specifically EVP Eric Trump, to comply with my office’s ongoing investigation into its financial dealings,” James said in a statement, Axios reports. “For months, the Trump Organization has failed to fully comply with our subpoenas in this investigation.”
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress last year that President Donald Trump inflated the value of his assets in an effort to obtain loans, and deflated the value of those assets when filing taxes.
“It was my experience that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed amongst the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes,” Cohen told the House Oversight Committee in February of 2019, according to The Washington Post.
Update:
James has posted several tweets, including these, on the case:
The Trump Organization has stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath.
That's why we filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to comply with our lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony.
— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 24, 2020
News
First Lady’s Former Friend and Advisor Taped Melania Trump Making Disparaging Remarks About Ivanka: Report
Melania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump’s other adult children, a former friend and senior advisor to the First Lady says.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who produced the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, says she taped Mrs. Trump making the remarks, and is including them in a new book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady,” to be released September 1. Journalist Yashar Ali, who writes for HuffPost and New York magazine, was the first to report the news.
Ali reports that “two sources familiar with the contents of her book confirmed that she reveals the details in her book including harsh comments about Ivanka Trump.”
“Wolkoff was friends with the First Lady for over a decade before Trump ran for president and was the director of special events at Vogue,” Ali adds.
How did Melania react to the Access Hollywood tape and her husband’s affair with Stormy Daniels?” a description of the book asks. “Does she get along well with Ivanka? Why did she wear that jacket with ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ printed on the back? Is Melania happy being First Lady? And what really happened with the inauguration’s funding of $107 million? Wolkoff has some ideas…”
News
‘Court Is Not Persuaded’: Federal Judge Rejects Trump’s Request for Emergency Stay on Handing Over His Taxes
A federal judge has denied President Donald Trump’s request for an emergency stay of his ruling requiring Trump’s tax returns and other financial documents to be handed over to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. Trump asked that the ruling be held to allow him time to appeal.
The judge on Friday said he did not believe Trump would win on appeal, CNN’s Jim Sciutto reports.
“Court is not persuaded that appellate review would be successful,” U.S. District Judge Victor Marrerov ruled. “This argument cannot suffice to show irreparable harm.”
On Thursday Judge Marrerov called Trump’s arguments “unprecedented,” “far-reaching,” and “perilous to the rule of law.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
