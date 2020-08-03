RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Now-Deleted Photo Allegedly of Jerry Falwell Jr. With Unzipped Pants in the Company of ‘Good Friends’ Stuns Internet
A Houston Chronicle reporter posted what appears to be a screenshot from Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr’s Instagram account, and it’s going viral on social media. The unconfirmed photo appears to be of Falwell Jr., with his arm around a young woman, his pants unzipped with underwear showing. He is holding a glass.
“More vacation shots,” the caption reads. “Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promised that’s only black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”
Robert Downen, whose bio says he reports on “All things faith/religion” for the Houston Chronicle, tweeted out the screenshot.
wut is happening pic.twitter.com/8iEOr9EeRQ
— Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) August 3, 2020
Downen says the post is “real,” citing three sources.
Hi Chris. OG tweeter of said photo/religion reporter. Three people have independently told me it’s real. https://t.co/6ToTIXSu8z
— Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) August 3, 2020
Relevant magazine, which says it is “the leading platform reaching Christian twenty- and thirtysomethings,” also called it “a bizarre Instagram post.”
Pulpit & Pen News, which says it is “is a media outreach of the Fellowship Baptist Church,” also reported on the photo, saying: “To say that this behavior is unbecoming and scandalous for a president of a Christian university is an understatement.”
They say Falwell Jr. also posted and then deleted a video of they describe as “Trailer Park Boys” on a yacht.
Some online responses:
First, the pool boy. Now, this unzipped drunken debauchery.
Are you starting to – finally – understand why “Christian” scold, Jerry Falwell, Jr., has no problem supporting the adulterous liar Donald J. Trump? pic.twitter.com/mID1k0eexa
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 3, 2020
It’s interesting that Jerry Falwell felt the need to explain what he’s drinking over the other more obvious issues here… pic.twitter.com/8WHLuvjcYe
— Jimmy Humphrey (@TableJimmys) August 3, 2020
Jerry Falwell Jr. just posted a picture of himself in his underwear so we have officially reached the low point of 2020. It has to get better, right? Right?
— Jacob Denhollander (@JJ_Denhollander) August 3, 2020
Re: Jerry Falwell yacht photo.
The impulse is to laugh in disgust/horror at the photo.
But it should actively anger you on behalf of the students who have faced significant consequences on campus for the *same* actions.
— Alexandra M. Green (@Alex_andra_MG) August 3, 2020
Last Sept., Falwell said that a photo of him at a Miami nightclub was “likely photo-shopped”. He later said he was at the nightclub. When I asked him about it, this was his response: https://t.co/NfUnsEsqtN
— Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) August 3, 2020
Nothing to see here folks, just the Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr. posing with his pants open with a woman who isn’t his wife (also with her pants open) partying it up on a billionaire’s yacht and making fun of people who live in trailer parks. Just like Jesus! pic.twitter.com/X3oAe6V7g2
— John Smith Chicago (@JohnSmithChgo) August 3, 2020
In his own way, Falwell is the best thing to happen to free thought since Bertrand Russell or Tom Paine. https://t.co/SrqnScyFff
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 3, 2020
Re: Jerry Falwell Jr’s vacay ‘gram: That photo would be insane for ANYONE to post, not just an evangelical leader (let alone one who’s a university president). Like, if anyone in a normal family posted that, phone-tree would for sure go off and the next reunion would be weird.
— Lucy Caldwell (@lucymcaldwell) August 3, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
SCOTUS Turns a Blind Eye to Religious Workplace Discrimination in New Ruling
Teachers at religious schools in the U.S. have been dealt a major blow today after the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) released a 7-2 ruling in their employers’ favor. Simply put: the ruling sides with court precedent that teachers at these institutions may not bring workplace discrimination complaints against their employers to court.
The two lawsuits were Our Lady of Guadalupe v. Morrissey-Berru and St. James School v. Biel. They will not move forward due to the “ministerial exception” and court precedent, which has held the First Amendment protects religious institutions from some workplace discrimination complaints.
Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote the court’s majority opinion. Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented.
“The religious education and formation of students is the very reason for the existence of most private religious schools, and therefore the selection and supervision of the teachers upon whom the schools rely to do this work lie at the core of their mission,” Alito wrote. “Judicial review of the way in which religious schools discharge those responsibilities would undermine the independence of religious institutions in a way that the First Amendment does not tolerate.”
Sotomayor argued, “That simplistic approach has no basis in law and strips thousands of school teachers of their legal protections.”
Lambda Legal Senior Counsel and Law and Policy Director Jennifer C. Pizer said after the ruling, “Today, the Supreme Court opened a veritable Pandora’s Box that threatens the continued employment and financial security of thousands of teachers at religiously affiliated schools. While there is no serious dispute that top authorities at churches and religious schools are free to select those who lead worship services or teach the tenets of their faith, it stretches the term ‘minister’ beyond recognition to also include those whose jobs or duties have little to do with propagation of the faith.”
The question was whether the fired teachers performed enough religious duties to be considered “ministers” and could be exempt from federal discrimination laws.
Pizer added, “Teachers of secular subjects are not clergy by any reasonable understanding of the word. They should not be deemed clergy simply to shield their employers from liability for wrongful workplace practices. The ministerial exemption especially should not apply to strip protections from teachers with secular roles at large educational institutions that serve the entire general public, regardless of whether those institutions have some sort of religious ties.”
Wasn't the entire point of the first amendment to stop crap like this? Your personal, religious beliefs are just that… yours and personal. This it literally cramming religion down someone's throat!
— Henrii (@Henrii15821760) July 8, 2020
I'm not mad at y'all for being religious. To each is own, do your thing. But the way people weaponize religion makes me sick to my stomach.
— cornroll kenny. (@indstryplantain) July 8, 2020
Too many religious interests interfering in legislative interests. Time to start taxing churches and religious organizations who feel a need to legislate.
— Donna wis (@DonnaWolff8) July 8, 2020
So #SCOTUS says religious businesses, churches, schools CAN discriminate and do not have to follow anti discrimination laws and they also don't have to provide contraception for you. https://t.co/86nQBQFGZL
— Resist & Desist #BLM (@ResistandDesist) July 8, 2020
Millions of workers may have just lost their ability to sue their employers for discrimination.
SCOTUS issued 2 truly horrifying rulings related to religious freedom this morning. One of them is for Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru. https://t.co/KT45rxeDjF
— (((Maggie Siddiqi))) (@MaggieM_S) July 8, 2020
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Archbishop Hammers Trump’s ‘Reprehensible’ Catholic Shrine Visit After ‘the Use of Tear Gas’ to ‘Silence’ and ‘Intimidate’
Catholics Denounce Latest ‘Photo Op’
The Archbishop of Washington, D.C. is denouncing President Donald Trump’s late Tuesday morning trip to visit a Catholic shrine that honors Pope John Paul II, specifically noting Trump teargassed protestors who were peacefully standing at St. John’s church just one day prior. Catholics came to protest, with some holding signs saying, “Our Church is Not a Photo Op,” as they chanted, “Black Lives Matter!” (video below.)
Archbishop Wilton Gregory, the nation’s highest-ranking African-American Catholic prelate, issued a strongly-worded statement calling Trump’s decision to visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine “baffling and reprehensible,” as The Washington Post reports.
Gregory said it “violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree.”
“Saint Pope John Paul II was an ardent defender of the rights and dignity of human beings,” the Archbishop added. “His legacy bears vivid witness to that truth. He certainly would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace.”
The Archbishop was not the only religious leader to criticize the President.
America Magazine reports Trump’s visit prompted “criticism from Catholics who demonstrated near the Catholic University of America, which is adjacent to the shrine, with some praying the rosary while holding signs reading, “Our Church is Not a Photo Op” and ‘Black Lives Matter.'”
The scene as Trump leaves the John Paul II Shrine in NE DC. pic.twitter.com/XgyIIxZUUA
— Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) June 2, 2020
“President Trump is now using the Catholic faith in another photo op to defend his appalling refusal to address racism and police violence in the United States,” Sister Simone Campbell said.
As Trump visits the St John Paul II National Shrine today, I hope someone proclaims today’s Gospel (Mark 12:13-17) where Herodians and Pharisees are called out for their hypocrisy.
— Bishop John Stowe (@BpStowe) June 2, 2020
“The purpose of Mr. Trump’s visit was to highlight his administration’s efforts to protect religious liberty,” America Magazine added. “Later in the day, he is expected to return to the White House to sign an executive order related to that subject. The visit comes as the president’s reelection campaign has made efforts in recent weeks to appeal to white Catholic voters, a demographic he won in 2016.”
Pres. Trump visits Saint John Paul II National Shrine to lay a wreath in honor of the former Pope’s 100th birthday. It comes amid criticism for the president’s photo op at St. John’s Church yesterday, which involved breaking up a peaceful demonstration. https://t.co/bxvKH8mVVi pic.twitter.com/3ChCQqtXlv
— ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2020
UPDATE:
Trump is making his way to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception here in my neighborhood of Brookland in NE #DC the protesters are assembled and waiting. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/TFdqW30w8k
— Sasha Ghosh-Siminoff (@SSiminoff) June 2, 2020
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Trump Demanded Churches Re-Open After Polls Found ‘Staggering Decline’ in Support From Christian Conservatives: Report
President Donald Trump’s declaration that the federal government now deems churches “essential” and they must be allowed to re-open immediately was unexpected, and a stunning display of yet another presidential power grab.
Asked to respond to the President’s remarks moments after being announced, Rhode Island’s Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo replied, “It’s been a while since I’ve been in law school but I don’t know of any executive fiat that he would have to overrule a particular governor, so I’ll have to look into that.”
She was correct: Trump has zero authority to order governors to allow churches to re-open, and zero authority to personally allow them to re-open.
But his impromptu appearance at Friday’s White House press briefing, during which he made his declaration that appeared to be plucked out of thin air, served an important goal: getting his religious right base back.
Politico reports that internal and external “polls paint a bleak picture for Trump, who has counted on broadening his religious support by at least a few percentage points to compensate for weakened appeal with women and suburban populations.”
Declaring there is “alarm inside his campaign,” Politico cited a “person close to the campaign” who “described an April survey by the Public Religion Research Institute, which showed a double-digit decline in Trump’s favorability among white evangelicals (-11), white Catholics (-12) and white mainline protestants (-18) from the previous month, as ‘pretty concerning.'”
Double digit drops from the most dedicated members of Trump’s base must be alarming for the Trump re-election campaign and the President, and that led to his Friday demand to allow churches and other houses of worship to re-open.
It hasn’t gotten better.
Politico notes that the “Pew Research Center released new data last week that showed a 7-point increase from April to May in white Catholics who disapprove of Trump’s response to the Covid-19 crisis and a 6-point decline among white evangelicals who previously gave him positive marks.”
Related: McEnany Blasted for ‘Hideous and Inappropriate’ Claim Reporters ‘Desperately’ Don’t Want Churches to Re-Open
All these developments mean non-Trump supporters may be about to go through an even greater period of difficulty.
“Part of the strategy Trump allies have adopted to protect his relationship with conservative Christians is to frame the novel coronavirus — and church closures in response to social distancing restrictions — as a threat to religious freedom,” Politico notes. “The president’s religious supporters routinely cite religious liberty as one of their top priorities and an area in which they believe the Trump administration has been exceptionally receptive.”
Trending
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
Trump wasted half a billion on 10,000 ventilators that won’t arrive until September 2022
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Anti-mask anti-lockdown right-wing Texas lawmaker nearly dies of coronavirus
- News3 days ago
Trump Says He Will Ban TikTok as Soon as Saturday – Experts Say He Can’t
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Racist, anti-abortion group plans in-person “straight pride” event in a U.S. COVID-19 hotspot
- TALK ABOUT PRIVILEGE1 day ago
Mega MAGA Multi-Millionaire Steve Mnuchin Whines Americans Are Being ‘Overpaid’ on Unemployment: ‘There’s No Question’
- AMERICAN IDIOT11 hours ago
Trump Attacks Pelosi for Criticizing Birx – Then Attacks Birx for Telling the Truth Pandemic Is ‘Extraordinarily Widespread’
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT13 hours ago
Expert on Authoritarian Regimes Explains How Trump Is Creating a Crisis to ‘Cling to Power’
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT13 hours ago
‘Will Stop at Nothing’: Trump Slammed for Calling Nevada Move to Expand Mail-In Voting an ‘Illegal Late Night Coup’