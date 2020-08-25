RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
‘North Korean Propaganda Lady’ Kimberly Guilfoyle Bashed for ‘Full Fascist’ RNC Speech
On Monday, at the Republican National Convention, Trump strategist Kimberly Guilfoyle took the stage to give a forceful speech attacking Democrats and warning that they pose a threat to the American way of life.
The speech was panned by commenters on social media, who found it jarring and aggressive.
kimberly guilfoyle yelling like the north korean propaganda lady
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 25, 2020
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling? Isn’t it an empty room? #RNCConvention
— Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle is coming hard too night. #RNC2020Convention pic.twitter.com/sLVHt5PPYu
— Jarmain Harrell (@jarmain84) August 25, 2020
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle shouting??? #RNCConvention
— KEVIN BEATTY (@producerdoom) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle going full fascist.
— Eric Heggie (@EricHeggie) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle is hollering at me.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 25, 2020
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling?
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 25, 2020
Did Kim Guilfoyle just claim her Puerto Rican mother was an immigrant when Puerto Rico is part of America? JFC.
— Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle making sure no white suburban women votes for Trump.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 25, 2020
Trump’s New USAID Appointee Outed for Rants About the US as a ‘Homo-Empire’ and Claim ‘Women Shouldn’t Be in Office’
CNN.com’s KFILE has outed Merritt Corrigan, President Donald Trump’s new nominee for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for racist, sexist and homophobic statements in the past.
The aim of the USAID is supposed to be an independent agency from the federal government, but it trains U.S. foreign service workers who run assistance programs dealing with global poverty, disaster relief, and other socioeconomic relief issues in the developing world. It’s for that reason that appointing someone known for racism, sexism and homophobia probably isn’t a good look for the Trump White House.
The 2019 and 2020 tweets from at least 400 previously unreported Tweets in Corrigan’s feed have been deleted, but not before the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine could capture them.
“Mass deportations when?,” Corrigan tweeted in October 2019, with a 2010 article quoting German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying German multiculturalism failed.
“Our homo-empire couldn’t tolerate even one commercial enterprise not in full submission to the tyrannical LGBT agenda,” Corrigan also wrote on Twitter before she was hired by the Hungarian embassy in Washington.
Things got worse when she started talking about women.
“This sick statement by [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren, which glibly mocks a real crisis happening in our society, is exactly why women shouldn’t be in office. They will always advocate for themselves at the expense of men, and revel in it,” Corrigan also tweeted in October 2019.
Corrigan went on to lash out at conservative radio host Michael Knowles when he shared a photo of himself with a drag queen.
“Right wing gatekeepers have made it abundantly clear that their allegiance is to Satan and those who carry out his agenda of appalling sexual perversion over those who question the liberal status quo,” she tweeted.
“Western women are slowly waking up to the lies of feminism and the organized effort to push us toward an empty life of isolation and childlessness,” she also tweeted that month.
She even went so far as to argue that it was cruel and wrong to “empower” girls and tell them that they are “equal” to men, in November 2019 tweets.
First daughter Ivanka Trump has worked to foster women entrepreneurs around the world with a program she calls We-Fi, short for the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative. Corrigan seems to personal oppose such a program.
Ivanka has also appeared at an international conference focusing in Berlin on building leadership among women and girls. She got a warm reception until she tried to claim her father cared about the success of women.
After 2019 reports that conditions have improved in Somalia’s humanitarian crisis, Corrigan went off on immigrants, “Great, can we send the 70,000+ Somalis in Minnesota back then?”
She then said, “Immigration is the hostile governing elite’s preferred agent of chaos,” later that same month.
USAID’s mission statement says that all LGBTQ people have a right “to live with dignity, free from discrimination, persecution, and violence.” USAID’s commitment to women and girls seems to also fly in the face of Corrigan’s tweets.
“Investing in gender equality and women’s empowerment can unlock human potential on a transformational scale,” USAID says. “For societies to thrive, women and girls, men and boys must have equal access to education, healthcare, and technology. They must have equal control of resources, lands, and markets. And they must have equal rights and opportunities as peace-builders and leaders.”
NY Times Blasted for ‘Normalizing’ Far Right Extremists Again After Publishing Stephen Miller’s Wedding Announcement
It’s not the first time, just the latest that the once-venerable New York Times is getting blasted for appearing to normalize the far right. In recent years the Times has published articles that critics say do just that, from Hitler’s rise a century ago to modern day neo-Nazis. Its latest isn’t an article, but a wedding announcement for a top Trump official, Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller. Miller is a white nationalist who quietly advances and controls the worst of the president’s anti-immigrant polices.
The wedding announcement does “credit” Miller with “serving as Mr. Trump’s top immigration adviser, directly shaping policies that aim to restrict the number of immigrants coming to the country.” It’s unclear if the couple or the paper wrote that.
It’s not the first time Miller has been, as one journalist put it, “romanticized” on the pages of the Times. Just last summer the Old Gray Lady decided to call Miller a “young firebrand,” despite the fact that his policies have harmed countless thousands, if not more.
Way to go, @nytimes. Because normalizing Nazis and white supremacists is always a great look. https://t.co/80w7fPFGTO
— Kelly Sedinger (@Jaquandor) August 18, 2019
In late 2017 the Times came under fire for a fanciful profile, “In America’s Heartland, the Nazi sympathizer next door.”
Everything wrong with America’s media in one screenshot. The @nytimes started this week off by normalizing tyranny, terror and genocide with @tomfriedman’s dreadful, nauseating piece of Saudi propaganda garbage and is ending it by normalizing Nazis. pic.twitter.com/XwG8iamgz4
— Amir (@AmirAminiMD) November 25, 2017
The condemnation of the paper and its piece went on for weeks and forced the Times to publish a rare “response,” simply titling a selection of letters to the editor, “Was Our Profile of a Nazi Sympathizer Too … Sympathetic?”
About a month later, Times’ conservative columnist Ross Douthat argued Miller was a “necessity.”
It’s bad enough @nytimes is normalizing the Trump Regime but this is extremely sickening..
How could they normalize white Supremacists? Stephen Miller is a White Supremacist w extreme views..
None of this is NORMAL!#HolocaustRememberanceDay https://t.co/8gZ9YnTsHt
— Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) January 28, 2018
And less than one year later there was this:
More @nytimes yeoman work normalizing neo Nazis – this, 2 months ago. pic.twitter.com/dQDSAvedwv
— Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) December 24, 2018
The Times has a long and unfortunate history of normalizing right wing extremism, including Nazism. As Hitler came on the scene in Europe the Times published articles suggesting he would not be as bad as his own words promised. In 2016 Vox took a look at the Times’ first article on Hitler, noting “its assertion that ‘Hitler’s anti-Semitism was not so violent or genuine as it sounded.'”
Vox also pointed to this portion of the Times’ 1922 article, which says: “several reliable, well-informed sources confirmed the idea that Hitler’s anti-Semitism was not so genuine or violent as it sounded, and that he was merely using anti-Semitic propaganda as a bait to catch masses of followers.”
Fast forward to 1937. “WHERE HITLER DREAMS AND PLANS,” the title of a NY Times piece that added: “At the Berghof on a Bavarian Peak He Lives Simply, Yet His Retreat Is Closely Guarded Hitler Has Transformed His Simple Chalet Into a Mansion and Impenetrable Fortress.”
There is a sad history of @nytimes normalizing and humanizing Nazis. pic.twitter.com/5GPlvbtPet
— Eric Schmeltzer ?? (@JustSchmeltzer) November 26, 2017
Now, the Old Gray Lady is being accused of, as one journalist wrote, “normalizing Nazis again,” with the Miller marriage announcement:
ny times, normalizing nazis again pic.twitter.com/ZFSNDuzYvc
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 17, 2020
A CBS News White House Producer does note the announcement wasn’t all roses:
The hyperlinks in the NYT wedding announcement for Stephen Miller and Katie Waldman are brutal…https://t.co/4uOeIVUxcg pic.twitter.com/HFDjTChqFS
— Sara Cook (@saraecook) February 17, 2020
Here’s what some are saying today about the Miller marriage announcement:
Very @nytimes to not mention the white nationalist part… https://t.co/dG1hQctV52
— Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) February 17, 2020
the @nytimes did a whole article about Stephen Miller’s wedding without mentioning that he’s a white nationalist, which is journalistic malpractice and a gentle massage for a genocidal ideology, but also misses the opportunity for a “NICE DAY FOR A WHITES-ONLY WEDDING” headline
— AntiFash Gordon (@AntiFashGordon) February 17, 2020
The @nyt normalizes the guy who put kids in cages. Did they have a three tier cake? Was the chocolate sauce on the side?
The people who normalized the Nazis only did slightly better than the Nazis in the eyes of history. https://t.co/S0Ab3TZnyN
— Michele Dauber (@mldauber) February 17, 2020
There’s something a little disconcerting that someone like Stephen Miller can still get a NYT wedding announcement. https://t.co/1qPVmUueYs
— Michael Li ??? (@mcpli) February 17, 2020
Unbelievable, the New York Times is just going to keep on normalizing white nationalists, aren’t they? https://t.co/e23tAlFUyK
— Antifascist Phanatic (@AntifaPhanatic) February 17, 2020
Writing this in this way is a disgrace. https://t.co/FV9auSNiK8
— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) February 17, 2020
Top American neo-Nazi marries in Washington DC. https://t.co/AYeB52FxKP
— Andrew Downie (@adowniebrazil) February 17, 2020
Stephen Miller, who has played key roles in banning Muslim immigrants, separating families, and laundering white nationalism through right-wing media, gets a pretty standard NYT wedding announcement that directly mentions none of those things. https://t.co/05OG0tPq6J
— Noah Lanard (@nlanard) February 17, 2020
Miller is a white nationalist with ties to extremists and is responsible for unconstitutional/inhumane policies. But go on normalizing this schmuck @nytimes. https://t.co/Gb7RBryt6d
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) February 17, 2020
Why is the @nytimes running a piece on white nationalist Stephen Miller getting married?
Is it because they want to become @Tatlermagazine? Or @hellomag? Or the National frickin’ Enquirer?
— Dr. Jami Rogers (@publicradionerd) February 17, 2020
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Defends His ‘Right’ to ‘Speak Up More Strongly Against Gays in the Military’
The UK’s Conservative Party Prime Minister Boris Johnson once attacked gay people for serving in their country’s armed forces, called LGBTQ people “tank-topped bum boys,” and even supported a claim from foreign dictator Robert Mugabe that the opposing British Labour Party was composed of “gay gangsters.”
“Across the country, there are many Tories who wish their party leadership would speak up more strongly against, say, gays in the military,” Johnson said. “They are, of course, right.”
Prime Minister Johnson, who at times has cozied up to U.S. President Donald Trump, refused to apologize.
Calling his remarks “shocking,” The Daily Mirror reports Johnson “complained the police had been ‘cowed’ by the Macpherson report – which uncovered institutional racism in the force in the wake of Stephen Lawrence’s murder.”
And he said officers were too busy “stuck on racial awareness programmes” or trying to “catch paedophiles in ancient public schools” to investigate the theft of his bike.
The Prime Minister’s remarks were recently unearthed from a 2008 book chronicling his past newspaper columns dating as far back as 2000.
The Mirror adds that Johnson also “made a spirited defence of some of the homophobic, racist and callous views that earned the Conservatives the nickname ‘the nasty party.’”
Last month Prime Minister Johnson refused to apologize for calling LGBTQ people “tank-topped bum boys,” and Muslim women “letterboxes,” The Independent reported, adding he also “wrote that seeing ‘a bunch of black kids’ scared him.”
“I defend my right to speak out,” Johnson recently told reporters.
