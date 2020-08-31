WHAM!
‘Mic. Freaking. Drop.’: Americans Applaud Biden Speech Slamming Donald Trump for Violence in ‘Donald Trump’s America’
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered an important speech Monday denouncing violence in America while attacking President Donald Trump for fueling it yet blaming it on the former Vice President.
“Trump and Pence are running on this and I find it fascinating, quote, ‘You won’t be saving Joe Biden’s America.’ And what’s their proof? The violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America,” Biden told supporters at a speech in Pittsburgh.
“These are not images of some imagined ‘Joe Biden America’ in the future. These are images of Donald Trump’s America today.”
“He keeps telling you if only he was president, it wouldn’t happen if he was president. He keeps telling us that if he was president, you’d feel safe. Well, he is president whether he knows it or not. And it is happening. It’s getting worse and you know why? Because Donald Trump adds fuel to every fire. Because he refuses to even acknowledge that there’s a racial justice problem in America, because he won’t stand up to any form of violence.”
Biden also accused Trump of having “no problem with right wing militias, white supremacists and vigilantes with assault weapons, often better armed than the police, often in the middle of the violence at the protesters and aiming it there.”
Biden immediately won praise from many.
Mic. Freaking. Drop.
— Mike (@ChaiMike26) August 31, 2020
Yes to more of this Joe Biden, please!
— DeezNutz® 🇺🇲 🇲🇽 (@DeezNut64325575) August 31, 2020
I swear to God Biden is executing a absolutely perfect rope-a-dope strategy on Trump
— [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) August 31, 2020
This is a very subtle, yet effective, burn. “Whether he knows it or not,” I love it. Keep it up, Joe!
— RMF Esq. (@Impotus045) August 31, 2020
“Whether he knows it or now” <<< hahahahahahaha
<so true>
— I.R. Cohen (@IRCards3) August 31, 2020
🤣 The best and truest statement made
— MrsNicholson💗 (@tocaknock) August 31, 2020
… and long overdue.
— Mark Cody (@MarkCody) August 31, 2020
Been waiting for this, great stuff from Biden
— Sean Collins Art (@SeanCollinsArt) August 31, 2020
Go Joe. Good stuff. We need a ton of this. @JoeBiden
— A-Aron Sy-ack (@AArontweetz) August 31, 2020
Today, Joe Biden called Donald Trump a liar. That’s great. More of that. Because that’s exactly what he is. He’s a pathological liar. Joe Biden and all of us should just keep calling him that.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 31, 2020
Biden finally brought some sanity to bear. He reminded us over and over Trump is full of sh*t.
180k Covid deaths, flailing economy, racial tensions, violence in the streets- ii is Trump’s America. He is President. He owns it.
For the sake of America, let us elect @JoeBiden. https://t.co/sXrt59VpKh
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 31, 2020
I’ve cried twice so far!
— Squirrelgurl 🐿🗽🇺🇸📰☠ (@jewelswhalen) August 31, 2020
This is amazing speech #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica
— Trump is losing (@lilly20122) August 31, 2020
— Julie Kaplan (@JulieKa28227049) August 31, 2020
Finally saying what needs to be said.
— Tina wears a mask🌊🌊🌊 (@tinmarbie) August 31, 2020
WHAM!
‘He Was Scared’: Kamala Harris Eviscerates ‘Petty and Vindictive’ Trump Ahead of His Major RNC Speech (Video)
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris eviscerated President Donald Trump in a speech just hours before he is slated to deliver his most important address in years. Thursday night the president will address 1000 invited guests and millions of voters from the White House, to accept the RNC’s re-nomination for president and to make the case for why voters should give him another four years.
“Instead of rising to meet the most difficult moment of his presidency,” Senator Harris said, berating President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, “Donald Trump froze.”
“He was scared. And he was petty and vindictive.”
“On a call with governors across the country on March 16, he told them it wasn’t his job to get personal protective equipment to frontline workers. He said, quote, ‘respirators ventilators, all of the equipment, try getting it yourselves.’ Unquote.”
“On that day, we had about 5000 cases as a nation. Today, we have nearly 6 million,” Harris observed. “Even now, some eight months into this crisis. Donald Trump still won’t take responsibility. He still won’t act. And the tragedy and all of this, is it didn’t have to be this bad. Just look around. It’s not like this and the rest of the world,” Harris noted correctly.
On Wednesday the U.S. recorded 44,637 new cases, 1,289 new deaths, breaking the 6 million mark for total cases, and leaving us with 183,653 total coronavirus deaths. The U.S. now ranks tenth in deaths per capita, meaning out of 215 countries and other types of nation-states, there are only nine that have done a worse job.
“All we needed was a competent president. One who was willing to listen, willing to lead. Take responsibility. Have a plan, do their job. Well, Joe Biden will be that President. He’s got a national strategy.”
Watch:
Harris: "Instead of rising to meet the most difficult moment of his presidency, Donald Trump froze… the tragedy in all of this is it didn't have to be this bad. Look around. It's not like this and the rest of the world… all we needed was a competent president." pic.twitter.com/g1xyTSnlVS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2020
WHAM!
AOC Destroys ‘Proud’ Latina Kimberly Guilfoyle for Saying Her Puerto Rican Mother Is an Immigrant
U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is criticizing Trump campaign national finance committee chairwoman Kimberly Guilfoyle for claiming to be a “first generation American,” and saying her mother is an “immigrant.” Guilfoyle was born in San Francisco to a mother who was born in Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and its citizens are U.S. citizens.
“The woman the GOP picked as their ‘proud’ Latina to tout ‘immigrant experience’ didn’t seem to know that Puerto Rico is already part of the United States,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat of New York whose mother was also born in Puerto Rico, said. “It’s quite on message, bc it reflects their belief that Latinos aren’t real citizens, even when we are Native descendants.”
The woman the GOP picked as their “proud” Latina to tout “immigrant experience” didn’t seem to know that Puerto Rico is already part of the United States.
It’s quite on message, bc it reflects their belief that Latinos aren’t real citizens, even when we are Native descendants. https://t.co/I7iU3yEGT0
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 25, 2020
“As a first generation American I know how dangerous their socialist agenda is,” Guilfoyle, speaking about Democrats in a fiery speech, told viewers of Monday night’s Republican National Convention. She is not a first generation American.
“My mother Mercedes was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico,” she continued. “My father, also an immigrant, came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream.”
Can someone tell Kimberly Guilfoyle that as a native of Puerto Rico her mom was not an immigrant? Puerto Ricans are American citizens. #IJS pic.twitter.com/pQ760ZyfiQ
— Solomon Jones (@solomonjones1) August 25, 2020
Related: ‘#CocaineConvention’: ‘Adderall’ and ‘Coked’ Trend on Social Media After Republican National Convention
WHAM!
Explosive Shouting Match After Dem Crucifies Defiant DeJoy: ‘How Can One Person Screw This Up in Just a Few Weeks?’
“I guess we couldn’t find a government worker who could screw it up this fast. It would take them a while.”
Democratic Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) blasted Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Monday, yelling at him for his destruction of the U.S. Postal Service in just two months since he began working under the Trump regime. Lynch, clearly fired up and angry, slammed DeJoy over delays, saying he has “ended the 240 year history of delivering the mail reliably on time.”
Even after his time was up, Lynch would not stop.
“Will you put the high speed machines back?” Rep. Lynch demanded from DeJoy, referring to the 671 mail sorting machines that have been or are slated to be removed from facilities across the country.
“No I will not!” a defiant and angry DeJoy replied immediately.
“You will not?” Lynch, confronting DeJoy, continued.
“Will not!” DeJoy replied.
“Well there you go,” Lynch concluded.
so, the DeJoy hearing is going well … pic.twitter.com/t3KhRC7FfB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020
Here’s what led up to that explosive moment.
“So two weeks ago, after you had been postmaster just for just a few weeks that all changed. In the middle of a pandemic that has killed 170,000 Americans, and on the eve of a national election at a time when the CDC is advising people not to gather, limit outside contact, the Postal Service data removing 671 high speed mail sorting machines across the country. You stop the APWU from sorting the mail and you stop the national letter carriers and mainlanders for working overtime to deliver the mail,” Congressman Lynch declared.
“And for the first time in 240 years in our history of the United States Postal Service, you sent out a letter embarrassingly to, in July, to 46 states that said the post office can’t guarantee that we can deliver the mail in time for the elections in November.”
“And we have reports from across the country, as you acknowledge service has been delayed and the mail is piling up. You have ended a once proud tradition.”
“Now as a member of the oversight committee we are the chief Investigative Committee in the Congress we conduct oversight on every matter that impacts the American people, foreign and domestic. There are members on this committee who have been to Iraq and Afghanistan a couple dozen times they’ve been to Yemen, Somalia Gaza, you name it. They literally go to the ends of the earth to investigate matters that affect the American people, especially when it involves our sons and daughters in uniform.”
“In this moment, it is our postal workers who happen to be our men and women [in] uniforms, they are on the frontlines of this pandemic. Throughout this pandemic they’ve risked their own health and safety to deliver or tried to deliver mail medicines and mail in ballots to every American home and business, six days a week. As a member of this august committee I’m supposed to ask you a question.”
“In my heart. I’m tempted to ask after 240 years of patriotic service delivering the mail. How can one person, screw this up in just a few weeks?”
“Now I understand you bring private sector expertise, I guess we couldn’t find a government worker who could screw it up this fast. It would take them a while. The President is running this post office like a business, like he said, he’s running into the ground, as he has declared bankruptcy a few times on his own businesses. In an effort to apply the facts, the real facts, not the not the alternative facts, based on what you have actually done. One can only reach as a Fact Finder, we can only reach two conclusions. One, either through growth and competence, you have ended the 240 year history of delivering the mail reliably on time, or the second conclusion that we can gather, is that you’re doing this on purpose, and that you’re deliberately dismantling this once proud tradition.”
Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) just hammered Postmaster Dejoy’s handling of the USPS.
“Either through gross incompetence you have ended the 240-year history of delivering the mail reliably on time, or, the second conclusion we can gather is, you’re doing this on purpose.” pic.twitter.com/O4F7CF9PyL
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 24, 2020
