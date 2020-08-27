WHAM!
‘He Was Scared’: Kamala Harris Eviscerates ‘Petty and Vindictive’ Trump Ahead of His Major RNC Speech (Video)
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris eviscerated President Donald Trump in a speech just hours before he is slated to deliver his most important address in years. Thursday night the president will address 1000 invited guests and millions of voters from the White House, to accept the RNC’s re-nomination for president and to make the case for why voters should give him another four years.
“Instead of rising to meet the most difficult moment of his presidency,” Senator Harris said, berating President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, “Donald Trump froze.”
“He was scared. And he was petty and vindictive.”
“On a call with governors across the country on March 16, he told them it wasn’t his job to get personal protective equipment to frontline workers. He said, quote, ‘respirators ventilators, all of the equipment, try getting it yourselves.’ Unquote.”
“On that day, we had about 5000 cases as a nation. Today, we have nearly 6 million,” Harris observed. “Even now, some eight months into this crisis. Donald Trump still won’t take responsibility. He still won’t act. And the tragedy and all of this, is it didn’t have to be this bad. Just look around. It’s not like this and the rest of the world,” Harris noted correctly.
On Wednesday the U.S. recorded 44,637 new cases, 1,289 new deaths, breaking the 6 million mark for total cases, and leaving us with 183,653 total coronavirus deaths. The U.S. now ranks tenth in deaths per capita, meaning out of 215 countries and other types of nation-states, there are only nine that have done a worse job.
“All we needed was a competent president. One who was willing to listen, willing to lead. Take responsibility. Have a plan, do their job. Well, Joe Biden will be that President. He’s got a national strategy.”
Watch:
Harris: "Instead of rising to meet the most difficult moment of his presidency, Donald Trump froze… the tragedy in all of this is it didn't have to be this bad. Look around. It's not like this and the rest of the world… all we needed was a competent president." pic.twitter.com/g1xyTSnlVS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
WHAM!
AOC Destroys ‘Proud’ Latina Kimberly Guilfoyle for Saying Her Puerto Rican Mother Is an Immigrant
U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is criticizing Trump campaign national finance committee chairwoman Kimberly Guilfoyle for claiming to be a “first generation American,” and saying her mother is an “immigrant.” Guilfoyle was born in San Francisco to a mother who was born in Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and its citizens are U.S. citizens.
“The woman the GOP picked as their ‘proud’ Latina to tout ‘immigrant experience’ didn’t seem to know that Puerto Rico is already part of the United States,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat of New York whose mother was also born in Puerto Rico, said. “It’s quite on message, bc it reflects their belief that Latinos aren’t real citizens, even when we are Native descendants.”
The woman the GOP picked as their “proud” Latina to tout “immigrant experience” didn’t seem to know that Puerto Rico is already part of the United States.
It’s quite on message, bc it reflects their belief that Latinos aren’t real citizens, even when we are Native descendants. https://t.co/I7iU3yEGT0
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 25, 2020
“As a first generation American I know how dangerous their socialist agenda is,” Guilfoyle, speaking about Democrats in a fiery speech, told viewers of Monday night’s Republican National Convention. She is not a first generation American.
“My mother Mercedes was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico,” she continued. “My father, also an immigrant, came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream.”
Can someone tell Kimberly Guilfoyle that as a native of Puerto Rico her mom was not an immigrant? Puerto Ricans are American citizens. #IJS pic.twitter.com/pQ760ZyfiQ
— Solomon Jones (@solomonjones1) August 25, 2020
Related: ‘#CocaineConvention’: ‘Adderall’ and ‘Coked’ Trend on Social Media After Republican National Convention
WHAM!
Explosive Shouting Match After Dem Crucifies Defiant DeJoy: ‘How Can One Person Screw This Up in Just a Few Weeks?’
“I guess we couldn’t find a government worker who could screw it up this fast. It would take them a while.”
Democratic Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) blasted Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Monday, yelling at him for his destruction of the U.S. Postal Service in just two months since he began working under the Trump regime. Lynch, clearly fired up and angry, slammed DeJoy over delays, saying he has “ended the 240 year history of delivering the mail reliably on time.”
Even after his time was up, Lynch would not stop.
“Will you put the high speed machines back?” Rep. Lynch demanded from DeJoy, referring to the 671 mail sorting machines that have been or are slated to be removed from facilities across the country.
“No I will not!” a defiant and angry DeJoy replied immediately.
“You will not?” Lynch, confronting DeJoy, continued.
“Will not!” DeJoy replied.
“Well there you go,” Lynch concluded.
so, the DeJoy hearing is going well … pic.twitter.com/t3KhRC7FfB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020
Here’s what led up to that explosive moment.
“So two weeks ago, after you had been postmaster just for just a few weeks that all changed. In the middle of a pandemic that has killed 170,000 Americans, and on the eve of a national election at a time when the CDC is advising people not to gather, limit outside contact, the Postal Service data removing 671 high speed mail sorting machines across the country. You stop the APWU from sorting the mail and you stop the national letter carriers and mainlanders for working overtime to deliver the mail,” Congressman Lynch declared.
“And for the first time in 240 years in our history of the United States Postal Service, you sent out a letter embarrassingly to, in July, to 46 states that said the post office can’t guarantee that we can deliver the mail in time for the elections in November.”
“And we have reports from across the country, as you acknowledge service has been delayed and the mail is piling up. You have ended a once proud tradition.”
“Now as a member of the oversight committee we are the chief Investigative Committee in the Congress we conduct oversight on every matter that impacts the American people, foreign and domestic. There are members on this committee who have been to Iraq and Afghanistan a couple dozen times they’ve been to Yemen, Somalia Gaza, you name it. They literally go to the ends of the earth to investigate matters that affect the American people, especially when it involves our sons and daughters in uniform.”
“In this moment, it is our postal workers who happen to be our men and women [in] uniforms, they are on the frontlines of this pandemic. Throughout this pandemic they’ve risked their own health and safety to deliver or tried to deliver mail medicines and mail in ballots to every American home and business, six days a week. As a member of this august committee I’m supposed to ask you a question.”
“In my heart. I’m tempted to ask after 240 years of patriotic service delivering the mail. How can one person, screw this up in just a few weeks?”
“Now I understand you bring private sector expertise, I guess we couldn’t find a government worker who could screw it up this fast. It would take them a while. The President is running this post office like a business, like he said, he’s running into the ground, as he has declared bankruptcy a few times on his own businesses. In an effort to apply the facts, the real facts, not the not the alternative facts, based on what you have actually done. One can only reach as a Fact Finder, we can only reach two conclusions. One, either through growth and competence, you have ended the 240 year history of delivering the mail reliably on time, or the second conclusion that we can gather, is that you’re doing this on purpose, and that you’re deliberately dismantling this once proud tradition.”
Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) just hammered Postmaster Dejoy’s handling of the USPS.
“Either through gross incompetence you have ended the 240-year history of delivering the mail reliably on time, or, the second conclusion we can gather is, you’re doing this on purpose.” pic.twitter.com/O4F7CF9PyL
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 24, 2020
WHAM!
Obama Slams Trump Over USPS Attack in Rare Remarks: ‘More Concerned With Suppressing the Vote’
In rare remarks about his successor former President Barack Obama slammed President Donald Trump, accusing him of being “more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus.”
President Donald Trump has admitted he is blocking desperately needed funding to help the postal service survive in a direct attempt to stop Americans from voting by mail. The Postmaster General he installed has been removing mail boxes from several cities and removing high-volume mail sorting machines across the country, with a plan to reduce the number of sorters by nearly 700 machines.
“Everyone depends on the USPS,” President Obama said via Twitter Friday. “Seniors for their Social Security, veterans for their prescriptions, small businesses trying to keep their doors open. They can’t be collateral damage for an administration more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus.”
President Obama also accused President Trump of making “attempts to undermine the election.”
I talked to @davidplouffe about these attempts to undermine the election, what’s at stake right now, and why we have to do everything we can to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. https://t.co/9bqgWVUncE
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 14, 2020
And he urged Americans to vote early: “do that now.”
If you’re in a state where you have the option to vote early, do that now. The more votes in early, the less likely you’re going to see a last minute crunch, both at polling places and in states where mail-in ballots are permitted. Then tell everyone you know.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 14, 2020
Related –
‘This Is a RICO Case’: Top Obama Advisor Urges Dems to ‘Go to War for Our Country’ Over Trump USPS Attack
Trending
- 'COKED UP AMERICAN CARNAGE'2 days ago
‘#CocaineConvention’: ‘Adderall’ and ‘Coked’ Trend on Social Media After Republican National Convention
- SO MUCH WINNING!2 days ago
President Trump Loses First Night Convention Ratings Battle After Millions More Flocked to Watch Democrats Last Week
- HATERS2 days ago
At RNC Franklin Graham’s Daughter Attacks Trans Girls as ‘Boys’ Who ‘Put Our Little Girls at Risk’ (Video)
- AMERICAN FASCIST1 day ago
‘Literally Copied From Putin and the Kremlin’: Intelligence Expert Blasts Trump’s White House RNC Performance
- CHRISTIAN HYPOCRISY1 day ago
‘Bored’ Falwell Blames Wife for Resignation and Says He Wasn’t Formally Accused So He Will Get $10.5 Million: Report
- WHAM!2 days ago
AOC Destroys ‘Proud’ Latina Kimberly Guilfoyle for Saying Her Puerto Rican Mother Is an Immigrant
- Election 20203 days ago
‘I Do Not Know’: DeJoy Embarrassingly Forced to Admit He Doesn’t Know Prices – or Who Ordered the Huge USPS Overhaul
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY3 days ago
‘Complicated Lifestyle Choice’: Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Hypocrisy Buried in Mockery and Disgust After He Refuses to Resign