GOP Candidate Lies About Mexicans Selling “Tens of Thousands” of U.S. Kids Into Sex Slavery

Attorney General Bill Barr is under fire for claiming in a Thursday afternoon press conference that “Antifa” is responsible for violence seen at some of the largely peaceful protests across the nation, while ignoring the arrest of far right wing extremists for actual or attempted violence at protests. Barr mentioned “other similar groups” but none by name or specific political affiliation, including right wing white supremacists.

Barr made his remarks attempting to attack the left despite his own Dept. of Justice on Wednesday announcing the arrest and filing of charges against members of a far-right extremist movement “for conspiracy to cause destruction during protests in Las Vegas, and possession of…a Molotov cocktail.”

The FBI, in fact, has issued a report contradicting President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr’s politicized claims that “Antifa” is at the center of the violence being committed as largely peaceful protestors respond to the killing of George Floyd.

“The FBI has found no evidence that the American militant anti-fascist movement Antifa was involved in violence that erupted during national protests over the death of George Floyd,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday, citing a report at The Nation.

On Sunday, Attorney General Barr had issued a statement claiming the “violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

On Thursday afternoon he echoed those words, ignoring his own FBI’s report, saying: “We have evidence that Antifa and other similar extremist groups, as well as actors of a variety of different political persuasions, have been involved in instigating and participating in the violent activity.”

Aside from Antifa, which is not an organized group but rather a straw man the right uses to attack the left, Barr did not specifically name any of the other groups he says he has evidence of committing violence and other illegal acts – or their actual political affiliation.

AG Barr says Antifa and other similar extremist groups as well as actors from a variety different political persuasions have been involved with instigating the violent activity pic.twitter.com/5pktOcoiNO — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 4, 2020

On social media, many are recoiling in anger and outrage over his latest politicization of the Dept. of Justice. Some were happy to provide actual evidence that the violence is largely instigated by those on the right, including white supremacist groups and the right-wing “Boogooloo” movement – some of whom have already been arrested this week.

ONLY one group by name – the anti-fascist group, “Antifa.” Why can’t Barr condemn a single “white supremacist” group, as mentioned by the public safety officials with their feet on the ground in Minneapolis, the protest’s epicenter? Once again, Bill Barr’s bias is showing. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) June 4, 2020

That’s funny, because the FBI said yesterday they have absolutely no evidence of Antifa involvement, which is no surprise as Antifa is not an organzation in any traditional sense. — Max Burbank (@max_burbank) June 4, 2020

And there you go. Naming antifa & not the known white supremacist groups. Barr is completely corrupt. — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) June 4, 2020

It seems like the main point of today’s press conference from Barr was to specifically highlight Antifa, by name – once again – as a sound bite for Fox, Limbaugh, and an increasingly desperate and fearful president. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) June 4, 2020

Barr keeps identifying ANTIFA but his prosecutors keep indicting the actual instigators. https://t.co/eBm2azLpNU — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 4, 2020

By specifically only mentioning Antifa and NOT addressing Right Wing White Supremacists and Boogaloo groups inciting violence and destroying property @DOJPH AG Barr shows he’s a racist that doesn’t care if we know. #BarrResignNow #RacistBarr https://t.co/RK2op3modv — Nancy Santanello (@nancysantanello) June 4, 2020

Barr claimed “antifa” was hijacking protests, looting, and setting police cars on fire. But Barr failed to call out those individuals who were charged with similar crimes in Las Vegas and identified with the right-wing “Boogooloo” movement. https://t.co/vJKS6WkTYz — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) June 4, 2020

.@NJOHSP also warned today about far-right extremists faking social media – specifically #antifa – accounts trying to incite violencehttps://t.co/Fp2cM0uEdB — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) June 4, 2020

.@PierreTABC asks why Barr names antifa but doesn’t explicitly name other groups like the right-wing Boogaloo. Barr says he did “make that point” when he said “other groups” aside from antifa were committing crimes, says “we’re dealing with a witches’ brew” of extremist orgs. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 4, 2020

In DOJ press conference right now, AG Barr and FBI director Wray each blamed “antifa” for some of the violence at protests. Neither named any right-wing extremists, like the three “boogaloo”-tied men that DOJ charged with conspiracy last night.https://t.co/xMO3KYmCZ1 — Kevin Collier (@kevincollier) June 4, 2020

Anyone notice that William Barr never once called out the Boogaloo Bois, Proud Boys or the KKK, yet instead focused on an anti-fascist group like ANTIFA? MAGA is hate speech.

MAGA promotes terrorism.

MAGA hats abd merchandise are modern day Swastikas, white hoods, white robes. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 4, 2020

Why can’t Bill Barr say “White supremacist groups” the way he says “Antifa”? — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) June 4, 2020

Bill Barr makes a statement about violent extremists and only name-checks Antifa, but NOT the Right-wing Boogaloo Boys or other White Supremacist groups? Sounds about White. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 4, 2020