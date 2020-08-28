News
Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace Drags Trump for ‘Flat’ RNC Speech and ‘2000 People in Close Quarters on the South Lawn’
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, the face of the conservative cable network, decimated President Donald Trump’s Thursday night renomination acceptance speech both for its delivery and for holding the Republican National Convention at the White House while taking no protections against the coronavirus.
Glossing over that the RNC and Trump campaign had “Trump 2020” spelled out in fireworks over the National Mall, Wallace said, “there certainly were impressive fireworks on the mall but I have to say I was surprised at the lack of fireworks in the President’s speech tonight.”
“First of all, it was far too long. 70 minutes exactly,” he lamented. “And I thought at times it felt more like a State of the Union speech, like a campaign speech. The President went through all of his accomplishments during his first term and there are a great number and they are considerable, and then, as you say, he went after Joe Biden and he had some good lines,” Wallace said, before enumerating a few.
“But I have to say, in his delivery again I thought the president who – we’ve seen really turned on a crowd – was surprisingly flat and and didn’t seem to have the bite, that, that he usually does have in his speeches. I agree with you he laid out an ambitious plan for a second term,” Wallace said.
“One other thing we have to point out and that is the event itself, the fact that there were 2000 people in close quarters on the South Lawn there, with no, seemingly very few of them, with masks, no social distancing, ignoring all of the public health recommendations. I suspect that’s going to get a lot of comment in the next few days.”
Watch:
Wallace: There certainly was impressive fireworks on the mall but I have to say I was surprised by the lack of fireworks in the President’s speech tonight pic.twitter.com/fR4aAo0Xnj
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 28, 2020
Related –
‘Illegal Super Spreader MAGA Rally’: Trump Blasted as Photos Reveal No Social Distancing or Masks at His RNC Speech
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
17-Year Old Kenosha Shooting Suspect Is a Trump Supporter Who Was ‘Feet Away From the President’ at a MAGA Rally: Report
Seven months before he was charged with shooting and killing two BLM supporters protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse was in the front row at a Trump re-election campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa.
“Kyle Howard Rittenhouse’s social media presence is filled with him posing with weapons, posting ‘Blue Lives Matter,’ and supporting Trump for president,” Buzzfeed News reports. “Footage from the Des Moines, Iowa, rally on Jan. 30 shows Rittenhouse feet away from the president, in the front row, to the left of the podium. He posted a TikTok video from the event.”
Police in Kenosha shot 29-year old Jacob Blake, at least seven times, at point-blank range, in the back on August 23. Protests began immediately.
Rittenhouse, a Blue Lives Matter supporter, allegedly shot and killed two protestors and injured a third on August 25.
“Rittenhouse went with his rifle to the third night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha after police shot Blake, a Black man who is now paralyzed as a result, according to his family,” Buzzfeed adds. “Rittenhouse attended as an armed vigilante, supposedly assisting police and protecting property in an unofficial capacity. Instead, he allegedly prowled the protest with a gun. Videos captured him fraternizing with law enforcement and attempting to get their attention.”
The Trump campaign was forced to issue a statement saying, “This individual had nothing to do with our campaign.”
“Rittenhouse wrote “BLUE LIVES MATTER 🔵” and “Trump 2020 🇺🇸 🇺🇸” in his TikTok bio,” Buzzfeed notes.
News
NY AG Sues Trump Org, Asks Judge to Order President’s Son to Testify After Company Refuses to Comply With 7 Subpoenas
The New York Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization and is asking a State Supreme Court judge to order the President’s son, Eric Trump, to testify. Eric Trump abruptly canceled a scheduled appointment to testify under oath, and the Trump Organization has refused to comply with seven subpoenas.
New York Attorney General Letitia James has also asked “the Trump Organization to hand over documents about four Trump properties it is investigating, asserting the company has stalled the inquiry for months,” The New York Times reports. “The Manhattan district attorney’s office has suggested in court filings that it is investigating possible bank and insurance fraud by the president and the Trump Organization.”
Axios adds that AG James “announced Monday that her office had filed a lawsuit to compel the Trump Organization to comply with subpoenas related to an investigation into whether President Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of its assets on financial statements.”
“I took action to force the Trump Organization, and specifically EVP Eric Trump, to comply with my office’s ongoing investigation into its financial dealings,” James said in a statement, Axios reports. “For months, the Trump Organization has failed to fully comply with our subpoenas in this investigation.”
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress last year that President Donald Trump inflated the value of his assets in an effort to obtain loans, and deflated the value of those assets when filing taxes.
“It was my experience that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed amongst the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes,” Cohen told the House Oversight Committee in February of 2019, according to The Washington Post.
Update:
James has posted several tweets, including these, on the case:
The Trump Organization has stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath.
That's why we filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to comply with our lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony.
— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 24, 2020
News
First Lady’s Former Friend and Advisor Taped Melania Trump Making Disparaging Remarks About Ivanka: Report
Melania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump’s other adult children, a former friend and senior advisor to the First Lady says.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who produced the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, says she taped Mrs. Trump making the remarks, and is including them in a new book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady,” to be released September 1. Journalist Yashar Ali, who writes for HuffPost and New York magazine, was the first to report the news.
Ali reports that “two sources familiar with the contents of her book confirmed that she reveals the details in her book including harsh comments about Ivanka Trump.”
“Wolkoff was friends with the First Lady for over a decade before Trump ran for president and was the director of special events at Vogue,” Ali adds.
How did Melania react to the Access Hollywood tape and her husband’s affair with Stormy Daniels?” a description of the book asks. “Does she get along well with Ivanka? Why did she wear that jacket with ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ printed on the back? Is Melania happy being First Lady? And what really happened with the inauguration’s funding of $107 million? Wolkoff has some ideas…”
Trending
- 'COKED UP AMERICAN CARNAGE'3 days ago
‘#CocaineConvention’: ‘Adderall’ and ‘Coked’ Trend on Social Media After Republican National Convention
- SO MUCH WINNING!3 days ago
President Trump Loses First Night Convention Ratings Battle After Millions More Flocked to Watch Democrats Last Week
- HATERS2 days ago
At RNC Franklin Graham’s Daughter Attacks Trans Girls as ‘Boys’ Who ‘Put Our Little Girls at Risk’ (Video)
- CHRISTIAN HYPOCRISY2 days ago
‘Bored’ Falwell Blames Wife for Resignation and Says He Wasn’t Formally Accused So He Will Get $10.5 Million: Report
- AMERICAN FASCIST2 days ago
‘Literally Copied From Putin and the Kremlin’: Intelligence Expert Blasts Trump’s White House RNC Performance
- WHAM!3 days ago
AOC Destroys ‘Proud’ Latina Kimberly Guilfoyle for Saying Her Puerto Rican Mother Is an Immigrant
- 'VERY FINE PEOPLE'2 days ago
Kenosha ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Arrested for Murder After Cops Let Him Flee Out of State
- BYE3 days ago
‘I’m Not Done’: Jerry Falwell Jr. Says ‘I See a Role in Other Areas’ and Then Quotes MLK