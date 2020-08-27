'THIS IS A CRIME SCENE'
‘Illegal Super Spreader MAGA Rally’: Trump Blasted as Photos Reveal No Social Distancing or Masks at His RNC Speech
Many Americans are furious that President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee have intentionally run roughshod over both acceptable norms and likely federal law by holding his renomination convention acceptance speech at the White House. Many are also angry that the coronavirus pandemic is again being ignored by Trump and his supporters.
1000 invited guests are funneling onto the South Lawn. They are sitting in white wooden folding chairs crammed close together.
There will be no coronavirus testing, masks, or social distancing, leading some to label this Republican National Convention a super-spreader event, while others lament the assault on American values and norms.
Here’s a noted national security lawyer weighing in:
Brazen abuse of federal property for an explicitly political event going down tonight at the White House. I decline to watch.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 27, 2020
A noted government ethics expert:
I don't need to tell you that this is what they do in authoritarian countries, but I will anyway. pic.twitter.com/uET5dtIIvP
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 27, 2020
And a noted professor of international relations, political scientist and journalist:
What do you call the politically motivated failure to enforce the law by the Attorney General? What should be done about it? Because make no mistake about it, this is a crime scene. https://t.co/T1Ah7AqBae
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 27, 2020
And a former DOJ spokesperson and current MSNBC Justice and Security Analyst:
Been surprised by how many have brushed this off as a small thing when in fact it’s everything. The equation of the person with the state that is antithetical to this nation’s founding and for which Trump was already impeached. https://t.co/Klf0mzoVsI
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) August 27, 2020
Here’s what others are saying:
Super-spreader event. https://t.co/k9jO1q0a95
— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 (@ECMcLaughlin) August 27, 2020
Something I never thought I’d see: a political convention ready to gavel in at the White House pic.twitter.com/tLUEtfmtSZ
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 27, 2020
"Something I never thought I’d see open crimes by the Republican Party: an illegal political convention ready to gavel in at the White House. Historic corruption in our faces. A dangerous moment" pic.twitter.com/TTVxb6WBVF
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 27, 2020
Trump’s entire approach to governing in one photo. He does not care about your well being, even if you’re one of his close supporters. https://t.co/L9juxun21w
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 27, 2020
The White House illegally converted into a political gaslighting chamber that will become a COVID-19 super-spreader among the Oval Office occupant’s most trusted circle of elite supporters as he stands before them, trying to deceive a nation he continues to endanger. https://t.co/xpigWPJiW9
— Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) August 27, 2020
Message this sends is pretty clear: he doesn’t care about the law or ending the pandemic or actually solving anyone’s problems. He wants applause and he’ll make America worse to make himself feel better. https://t.co/hg2pP78D1l
— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) August 27, 2020
Looks like a super spreader event on the WH lawn on CNN right now. Zero masks. All for the moron to have his adoring crowd as props for his convention. And they are all willing to take the risk 😐
Irresponsible. Dangerous. Ignorant.
Vote. Him. Out.
— ~Mimi~⚖️✌🏻🤎 (@peacelovinMimi) August 27, 2020
the president is going to have a live super spreader event on national tv https://t.co/eybo9z60s0
— Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) August 27, 2020
#RNCDay3 #RNC2020Convention – Super Spreader event of the year. No masks. pic.twitter.com/XmB1l4Y9rI
— Kevin Kr😷ut (@kmkrout) August 28, 2020
Why do Republicans feel compelled to flirt with hosting superspreader events over and over? https://t.co/MtBre84xmK
— Kerry Eleveld (@kerryeleveld) August 27, 2020
Our White House being used for an illegal super spreader MAGA rally will be a permanent stain on our country’s history. https://t.co/fjDRjVDtLb
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) August 27, 2020
