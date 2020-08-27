Connect with us

'THIS IS A CRIME SCENE'

‘Illegal Super Spreader MAGA Rally’: Trump Blasted as Photos Reveal No Social Distancing or Masks at His RNC Speech

Many Americans are furious that President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee have intentionally run roughshod over both acceptable norms and likely federal law by holding his renomination convention acceptance speech at the White House. Many are also angry that the coronavirus pandemic is again being ignored by Trump and his supporters.

1000 invited guests are funneling onto the South Lawn. They are sitting in white wooden folding chairs crammed close together.

There will be no coronavirus testing, masks, or social distancing, leading some to label this Republican National Convention a super-spreader event, while others lament the assault on American values and norms.

Here’s a noted national security lawyer weighing in:

A noted government ethics expert:

And a noted professor of international relations, political scientist and journalist:

And a former DOJ spokesperson and current MSNBC Justice and Security Analyst:

Here’s what others are saying:

 

 

