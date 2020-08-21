‘Court Is Not Persuaded’: Federal Judge Rejects Trump’s Request for Emergency Stay on Handing Over His Taxes

A federal judge has denied President Donald Trump’s request for an emergency stay of his ruling requiring Trump’s tax returns and other financial documents to be handed over to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. Trump asked that the ruling be held to allow him time to appeal.

The judge on Friday said he did not believe Trump would win on appeal, CNN’s Jim Sciutto reports.

“Court is not persuaded that appellate review would be successful,” U.S. District Judge Victor Marrerov ruled. “This argument cannot suffice to show irreparable harm.”

On Thursday Judge Marrerov called Trump’s arguments “unprecedented,” “far-reaching,” and “perilous to the rule of law.”

