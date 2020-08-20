Federal Judge Tosses Trump Attempt to Block Manhattan DA’s Probe Into His Finances – OK’s Subpoena for Tax Returns

A federal judge has just dismissed Donald Trump’s attempt to block the Manhattan District Attorney’s probe into the president’s finances, approving a subpoena to be executed. The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court refusal to throw out the case but remanded it back to lower courts.

Courthouse News’ Adam Klasfeld reports the judge called Trump’s arguments “unprecedented,” “far-reaching,” and “perilous to the rule of law.”

The judge calls Team Trump's litigation posture "as unprecedented and far-reaching as it is perilous to the rule of law and other bedrock constitutional principles on which this country was founded and by which it continues to be governed." pic.twitter.com/IZBGM5fjTc — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 20, 2020

Norm Eisen, a former Impeachment Special Counsel for the House Democrats and a former White House Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform comments on the news: