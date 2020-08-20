Connect with us

'WALLS ARE CLOSING IN'

Federal Judge Tosses Trump Attempt to Block Manhattan DA’s Probe Into His Finances – OK’s Subpoena for Tax Returns

Published

on

A federal judge has just dismissed Donald Trump’s attempt to block the Manhattan District Attorney’s probe into the president’s finances, approving a subpoena to be executed. The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court refusal to throw out the case but remanded it back to lower courts.

Courthouse News’ Adam Klasfeld reports the judge called Trump’s arguments “unprecedented,” “far-reaching,” and “perilous to the rule of law.”

Norm Eisen, a former Impeachment Special Counsel for the House Democrats and a former White House Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform comments on the news:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.