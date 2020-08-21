News
Watch: Trump Threatens to Send Law Enforcement to Polling Places During Fox News Interview
President Donald Trump phoned into Fox News on Thursday as he attempted counterprogramming during the Democratic National Convention that other networks were covering.
Fox personality Sean Hannity asked if Trump would have poll watchers.
“We’re going to have everything,” Trump replied.
“We’re going to sheriffs and we’re going to have law enforcement and we’re going to have hopefully U.S. Attorneys and we’re going to have everybody, and attorney generals (sic),” Trump argued.
For decades, Republicans were banned from such actions after being caught intimidating voters.
“After more than three decades, Republicans are free of a federal court consent decree that sharply limited the Republican National Committee’s ability to challenge voters’ qualifications and target the kind of fraud President Donald Trump has alleged affected the 2016 presidential race,” Politico reported in 2018.
“The decree, which dated to 1982, arose from a Democratic National Committee lawsuit charging the RNC with seeking to discourage African-Americans from voting through targeted mailings warning about penalties for violating election laws and by posting armed, off-duty law enforcement officers at the polls in minority neighborhoods,” Politico explained.
Trump says that on election day he’s going to send law enforcement to polling locations pic.twitter.com/OpaYvUBY8P
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 21, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Ex-Trump Advisor and Campaign Chief Steve Bannon Indicted on Federal Criminal Fraud Charges
Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former top advisor, has been indicted on federal criminal fraud charges by the U.Sl Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Bannon and three others were indicted for their “roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as ‘We Build the Wall’ that raised more than $25 million. The defendants were arrested this morning,” a DOJ press release from the SDNY announced.
Bannon served as CEO of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
‘He Is Who He Is’: Hillary Clinton to Deliver ‘Sobering Indictment’ of Donald Trump at Dem Convention
Slamming President Donald Trump’s gasp-inducing response to the now 175,000 Americans who died from the coronavirus, Hillary Clinton Wednesday night will tell Americans of the current occupant of the Oval Office, “he is who he is.”
President Trump, when confronted with the fact that more than 150,000 Americans had already died of the deadly virus he has downplayed, Trump said, “It is what it is,” according to NBC News political reporter Monica Alba.
Clinton during the third night of the Democratic Convention will say, “I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is. America needs a president who shows the same compassion, determination, and leadership in the White House that we see in our communities.”
NBC News adds that Clinton, herself the former Democratic presidential nominee who won the popular vote against Trump, “will implore Democrats to vote early and ‘overwhelm’ Republicans, whom she’ll characterize as trying ‘to cheat, lie and steal their way to victory.'”
News
SCOTUS Puts ObamaCare on the Ballot – Announces It Will Hear GOP Case to Kill Affordable Care Act One Week After Election
The U.S Supreme Court has just announced it will take up a Republican-filed case that could lead to the complete dismantling – effectively voiding – of the entire Affordable Care Act. Included would be the complete elimination of the ObamaCare health exchanges and protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
The date seems intentional and consequential as well: November 10, exactly one week after the presidential election, effectively putting ObamaCare on the ballot for well-over 150 million registered voters.
The Trump administration is heavily supporting a case filed by Republican attorneys general that was designed to kill the Affordable Care Act. The case might have been heard earlier but back in January Attorney General Bill Barr asked the Supreme Court to delay hearing the case until after the election. The court apparently granted his request.
Now, instead of the hearings becoming political fuel, fear of the GOP’s attempt to steal health care from millions of Americans may become the reason for voters to decide who will protect them better.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly lied, telling Americans he will protect those with pre-existing conditions. He also repeatedly lied, claiming he would reveal an ObamaCare replacement more than a month ago.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- BAD PRESIDENT3 days ago
Trump’s Pardon of Susan B. Anthony Met with Laughter on 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment
- CRIME2 days ago
Watch: Local Reporter Reveals USPS Mail Sorting Machine ‘Graveyard’ – Dismantling Continues After DeJoy Said It Stopped
- CANCEL CULTURE2 days ago
Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear After Company Bans MAGA Hats to Avoid Political Campaigning at Work
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Trump to Seek Third Term If Re-Elected ‘Because They Spied on My Campaign’
- LOCK HIM UP2 days ago
‘Devastating’: Morning Joe Panel Stunned by Depth of Trump Criminality Exposed in GOP Russia Report
- WTH?1 day ago
Cincinnati Sportscaster Caught on a Hot Mic Dropping Homophobic Slur
- DANGEROUS DONALD2 days ago
Trump Slammed for ‘Outright Endorsement’ of QAnon Satanic Conspiracy Cult – Calls It ‘People Who Love Our Country’
- CRIME2 days ago
Pelosi: Postmaster General Told Me He Has ‘No Intention’ of Allowing Overtime or Replacing Any Equipment Removed