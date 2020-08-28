Busted: Ivanka Trump’s Story About Her Son’s White House LEGO Model Probably Isn’t True — Here’s Why

‘Pro-Life Is Your Big Thing’

President Donald Trump granted a short interview to EWTN, the Eternal Word Television Network, and in just eight minutes made wildly prejudiced remarks about its mostly-Catholic audience.

The bulk of those remarks were in response to anchor Tracy Sabol’s question, “if there was one message you wanted to say to our viewers, what would it be right now?”

Trump packed a lot into his response, including assumptions about Catholics being pro-gun and anti-abortion.

It’s important to keep this in context, so here’s the transcript of his response, with the video below.

“Well, I think anybody having to do with, frankly, religion, but certainly the Catholic Church, you have to be with President Trump when it comes to pro-life, when it comes to all of the things, these people are going to take all of your rights away, including Second Amendment, because, you know, Catholics like their Second Amendment. So I saved the Second Amendment. If I wasn’t here, you wouldn’t have a Second Amendment. And pro-life is your big thing and you won’t be on that side of the issue, I guarantee, if the radical left, because they’re going to take over, they’re going to push him around like he was nothing.”

Watch (video is cued up, relevant portion begins near the end at the 7:27 mark):