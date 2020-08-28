WTH?
Busted: Ivanka Trump’s Story About Her Son’s White House LEGO Model Probably Isn’t True — Here’s Why
During her address to the Republican National Committee Convention from the White House, first daughter Ivanka Trump attempted to humanize her father by telling a story of her son building a LEGO model of the White House.
Trump biographer Andrea Berstein, the Peabody Award winning journalist who wrote the 2020 book, American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power Hardcover, had heard a similar story before, although in the earlier telling the story was about Ivanka herself.
{The story was plagiarized from “The Art of the Deal.”)
— Andrea Bernstein (@AndreaWNYC) August 28, 2020
President Donald Trump also told a similar story, involving his brother Robert and toy blocks.
Ivanka also told the story about herself while being interviewed by Conan O’Brien in 2007.
Watch:
Seems the whole family has made up different versions of the LEGO story. https://t.co/naVCDlPl6G
— Kenneth Hurwitz (@KenHuur) August 28, 2020
Cincinnati Sportscaster Caught on a Hot Mic Dropping Homophobic Slur
Veteran sportscaster Thom Brennaman appeared to unleash a homophobic slur Wednesday evening while on a hot mic “after the first game of a Reds/Royals doubleheader on Fox Sports Ohio,” Deadspin reports.
Brennaman was caught referring to an unmentioned location as “one of the f*g capitals of the world.”
Did Thom Brennaman day what I think he said? pic.twitter.com/uHAo8A46NF
— Brad (@bmintontrc) August 19, 2020
Some have noted it’s possible the anti-gay slur did not make it on-air, but there are several recordings posted to social media.
ABC affiliate WCPO adds, “It is unclear if he knew his microphone was on, or that he was broadcasting live.”
CBS Sports writer Danny Vietti adds this commentary:
The scariest thing about Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman here is…if he’s saying this out in public…at his job…with an entire broadcast team around him…
What the hell is he thinking and saying behind closed doors? Makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/ps4VuEsrLr
— Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) August 20, 2020
“A new hashtag, #FireThom, is now trending on Twitter,” the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Watch: Trump Tells Religious News Outlet ‘Catholics Like Their Second Amendment’
‘Pro-Life Is Your Big Thing’
President Donald Trump granted a short interview to EWTN, the Eternal Word Television Network, and in just eight minutes made wildly prejudiced remarks about its mostly-Catholic audience.
The bulk of those remarks were in response to anchor Tracy Sabol’s question, “if there was one message you wanted to say to our viewers, what would it be right now?”
Trump packed a lot into his response, including assumptions about Catholics being pro-gun and anti-abortion.
It’s important to keep this in context, so here’s the transcript of his response, with the video below.
“Well, I think anybody having to do with, frankly, religion, but certainly the Catholic Church, you have to be with President Trump when it comes to pro-life, when it comes to all of the things, these people are going to take all of your rights away, including Second Amendment, because, you know, Catholics like their Second Amendment. So I saved the Second Amendment. If I wasn’t here, you wouldn’t have a Second Amendment. And pro-life is your big thing and you won’t be on that side of the issue, I guarantee, if the radical left, because they’re going to take over, they’re going to push him around like he was nothing.”
Watch (video is cued up, relevant portion begins near the end at the 7:27 mark):
‘Rich Selfish White People’: Outrage After Goldman Sachs CEO Is Caught DJing at Crowded Show in the Hamptons
Although the United States is still coping with a deadly pandemic that has so far killed more than 147,000 of its residents, the Chainsmokers headlined a crowded drive-in charity concert in the Hamptons on Saturday that, according to Bloomberg News, was attended by “a couple of thousand people.” And the deejay at the high-end event (where some paid up to $25,000 for a parking spot) was Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.
Bloomberg’s Amanda L. Gordon reports, “Solomon was on stage for an hour, just him and a turntable on an elevated platform, mask around neck, surrounded by animations of cherries and his deejay name, D-Sol, in flashing bubble letters. He put his hand up in the air, playing electronic dance beat takes on popular songs — not unlike the Chainsmokers, with more Fleetwood Mac than Coldplay. Giant plumes of smoke went up in front of the stage as the sky turned pink and orange.”
According to Gordon, the organizers of the show, In the Know Experiences, “seemed vigilant, with temperature checks and frequent announcements about wearing masks when moving around the venue. Still, there were clusters of friends dancing and mingling close together with masks off.” And TMZ reported that even though “precautions were in place,” there were “a heck of a lot of people in that area”— which, TMZ reported, “still looked a little dicey.”
Twitter users have been commenting on the amount of social distancing that was practiced at the show:
The Hamptons:
The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert last night.
No social-distancing during a pandemic. We may be doomed…pic.twitter.com/rreahTaK0p
— Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020
The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night…looks like social distancing was strongly enforced ?????….when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people
Via IG:adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020
The CEO of Goldman Sachs DJing the opening set for the Chainsmokers ‘charity concert’ in the Hamptons tells you everything you need to know about the Chainsmokers, their fans, the Hamptons, and the nonprofit industrial complex.#EatTheRich pic.twitter.com/TWxuI9Qdzm
— Anti-Fascist AWK (@AWKWORDrap) July 27, 2020
