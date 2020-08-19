WTH?
Cincinnati Sportscaster Caught on a Hot Mic Apparently Dropping Homophobic Slur
Veteran sportscaster Thom Brennaman appeared to unleash a homophobic slur Wednesday evening while on a hot mic “after the first game of a Reds/Royals doubleheader on Fox Sports Ohio,” Deadspin reports.
Brennaman was caught referring to an unmentioned location as “one of the f*g capitals of the world.”
Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic saying “one of the fag capitals of the world.” He is currently announcing the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader against Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/Uwz07eRIKv
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2020
Some have noted it’s possible the anti-gay slur did not make it on-air, but there are several recordings posted to social media.
ABC affiliate WCPO adds, “It is unclear if he knew his microphone was on, or that he was broadcasting live.”
CBS Sports writer Danny Vietti adds this commentary:
The scariest thing about Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman here is…if he’s saying this out in public…at his job…with an entire broadcast team around him…
What the hell is he thinking and saying behind closed doors? Makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/ps4VuEsrLr
— Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) August 20, 2020
“A new hashtag, #FireThom, is now trending on Twitter,” the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Watch: Trump Tells Religious News Outlet ‘Catholics Like Their Second Amendment’
‘Pro-Life Is Your Big Thing’
President Donald Trump granted a short interview to EWTN, the Eternal Word Television Network, and in just eight minutes made wildly prejudiced remarks about its mostly-Catholic audience.
The bulk of those remarks were in response to anchor Tracy Sabol’s question, “if there was one message you wanted to say to our viewers, what would it be right now?”
Trump packed a lot into his response, including assumptions about Catholics being pro-gun and anti-abortion.
It’s important to keep this in context, so here’s the transcript of his response, with the video below.
“Well, I think anybody having to do with, frankly, religion, but certainly the Catholic Church, you have to be with President Trump when it comes to pro-life, when it comes to all of the things, these people are going to take all of your rights away, including Second Amendment, because, you know, Catholics like their Second Amendment. So I saved the Second Amendment. If I wasn’t here, you wouldn’t have a Second Amendment. And pro-life is your big thing and you won’t be on that side of the issue, I guarantee, if the radical left, because they’re going to take over, they’re going to push him around like he was nothing.”
Watch (video is cued up, relevant portion begins near the end at the 7:27 mark):
‘Rich Selfish White People’: Outrage After Goldman Sachs CEO Is Caught DJing at Crowded Show in the Hamptons
Although the United States is still coping with a deadly pandemic that has so far killed more than 147,000 of its residents, the Chainsmokers headlined a crowded drive-in charity concert in the Hamptons on Saturday that, according to Bloomberg News, was attended by “a couple of thousand people.” And the deejay at the high-end event (where some paid up to $25,000 for a parking spot) was Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.
Bloomberg’s Amanda L. Gordon reports, “Solomon was on stage for an hour, just him and a turntable on an elevated platform, mask around neck, surrounded by animations of cherries and his deejay name, D-Sol, in flashing bubble letters. He put his hand up in the air, playing electronic dance beat takes on popular songs — not unlike the Chainsmokers, with more Fleetwood Mac than Coldplay. Giant plumes of smoke went up in front of the stage as the sky turned pink and orange.”
According to Gordon, the organizers of the show, In the Know Experiences, “seemed vigilant, with temperature checks and frequent announcements about wearing masks when moving around the venue. Still, there were clusters of friends dancing and mingling close together with masks off.” And TMZ reported that even though “precautions were in place,” there were “a heck of a lot of people in that area”— which, TMZ reported, “still looked a little dicey.”
Twitter users have been commenting on the amount of social distancing that was practiced at the show:
The Hamptons:
The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert last night.
No social-distancing during a pandemic. We may be doomed…pic.twitter.com/rreahTaK0p
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020
The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night…looks like social distancing was strongly enforced 🤦🏻♂️….when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people
Via IG:adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020
The CEO of Goldman Sachs DJing the opening set for the Chainsmokers ‘charity concert’ in the Hamptons tells you everything you need to know about the Chainsmokers, their fans, the Hamptons, and the nonprofit industrial complex.#EatTheRich pic.twitter.com/TWxuI9Qdzm
— Anti-Fascist AWK (@AWKWORDrap) July 27, 2020
Top 14 Most Startling Things Kanye Said at His First Rally — From Attacking Harriet Tubman to Calling Steve Jobs a Nazi
Kanye West is working to be a spoiler candidate for Vice President Joe Biden, pulling away Black voters from supporting the Democratic candidate with his own presidential run. But West’s first rally didn’t appear to go well.
Appearing in front of a half-full crowd and wearing a bullet-proof vest, West began by kicking out members of the audience for whispering during the event. He said that the only way that the country can “heal” is by instituting “order,” which evidently means kicking people out for whispering at his rally.
Without a sound system to hear, much of the room likely were asking each other what West actually said.
1. West then said that Europeans have a higher tolerance for pain, though he didn’t clarify what scientific study that came from or why it was a tenant of his presidential campaign.
2. The rapper explained why he became addicted to painkillers, saying that it was “like having an orgasm.” He went on to tell the audience, “I was high as a motherfucker.”
3. “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slave, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” he said to groans from the audience. He went on to attack Rosa Parks as well.
4. “Steve Jobs is a Nazi!” West exclaimed though it appeared to be a response to a question from a member of the audience that could not be heard due to the lack of a sound system. Again, it’s unclear where West is able to find his facts.
5. He then attacked his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, who he called a “stripper” and said that he “dated her anyway.”
6. “Let me explain something to liberals,” he went on. “I backstroke to backlash.” It appears to be a possible indication that he’s only seeking attention and response from the progressive community.
7. As part of his rant about abortion, he said, “even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to.” As one person noted, Kim, West’s wife, said that her husband was the one who wanted to have children.
I thought Kim told us the kids were basically Kanye’s idea…. big yikes https://t.co/x6Cewljx26
— Rosa Parks Cab Driver 👩🏾✈️ (@eleven8) July 19, 2020
8. “I don’t give a f*ck whether I win the presidency or not,” West also said.
9. “If I’m over, guess what else is over, the country is over,” was another point West made.
10. Africa will pay women $1 million to have a baby. It was, again, unclear where that information came from.
11. West then confessed to possibly being high, at least the previous evening. “I did smoke a little bit last night,” he said. That’s why he is disorganized, he said. He then attacked Trump about marijuana, though it was difficult to make out his exact words. He concluded by saying that with marijuana, “we would be free.”
12. “Shooting guns are fun,” he said about his support for the Second Amendment.
13. “The solution for Big Pharma is that we need to make BIG FARMS!” He proclaimed, saying that it is time to move back to living off the land.
14. When he was asked by the audience about his Harriet Tubman remarks, he explained, “The Harriet Tubman things is, I’m sick of black iconography being used by white corporations.”
Topics that West didn’t address in his presidential campaign include the COVID-19 crisis, the recession, jobs and the economy, any stimulus package he thinks Congress should pass, domestic terrorism, the Russian bounty on American soldiers and many more serious issues the United States is facing.
See the full video of the event below:
