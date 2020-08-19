‘Big Fan’: Trump Scorched for ‘Fawning Love Letter’ Congratulating ‘Murderous Dictator’ Putin on Being ‘Man of the Year’

The Democratic National Convention speakers for Day 2 will include an array of generations aimed at uniting the divide between the years that separate us all – by culture, society, experience, and circumstance. Bridging the gap means bringing together vested parties that might otherwise not have much in common whatsoever.

Viewers can expect statements by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, former Secretary of State John Kerry and former President Bill Clinton, in addition to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, and Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden.

Instead of the traditional keynote, the party will highlight the promise of the future – 17 rising political stars, to be precise.

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams will grace the virtual “stage,” in addition to Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, South Carolina State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, and others.

Former President Clinton is expected to give his most personal remarks this year during his speech.

“Donald Trump says we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple,” Clinton will say. “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”

Clinton will add, “Our party is united in offering you a very different choice: a go-to-work president. A down-to-earth, get-the-job-done guy. A man with a mission: to take responsibility, not shift the blame; concentrate, not distract; unite, not divide. Our choice is Joe Biden.”

Jill will say, “There are times when I couldn’t imagine how he did it—how he put one foot in front of the other and kept going. But I’ve always understood why he did it…He does it for you.”

She’ll add, “How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding—and with small acts of compassion. With bravery. With unwavering faith.”

Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates will offer what she understands best about the current presidency.

“…but from the moment President Trump took office, he has used his position to benefit himself rather than our country. He’s trampled the rule of law, trying to weaponize our Justice Department to attack his enemies and protect his friends,” Yates will say. “We need a president who respects our laws and the privilege of public service. Who reflects our values and cares about our people. We need a president who will restore the soul of America.”

CNN reported that Democrats will hold their official roll call vote on Tuesday evening, with party members appearing on video from each of the 57 states and territories to officially announce the delegates Biden and other Democrats received from their primary or caucus.