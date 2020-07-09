SERIOUSLY?
White House Says a Lot of Americans Are Having That Elective Surgery They’ve Been Putting Off Since the Pandemic
The White House is refusing to accept the fact that hospitalizations in coronavirus hotspot cities are spiking and ICU beds in many areas are near or over-capacity.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Thursday that the increase in hospitalizations across the country are due to “elective surgeries,” and not COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives.
NBC News’ Peter Alexander, noting that hospitalizations are up 50% asked McEnany, “How could the president say the country is in good shape right now?”
“Hospitalizations in a lot of these hospitals,” McEnany replied, “about 10 to 40% are COVID, so a lot of hospitalizations aren’t pertaining to COVID.”
When pressed by Alexander, she replied, “Well a lot of it is elective surgeries and other surgeries that have opened up, about 10 to 40% in the hospitals reaching capacity.”
“Average current coronavirus hospitalizations are up 43 percent since a week ago in Nevada, 36 percent in West Virginia and 35 percent in Alabama,” The Washington Post reports
“Texas bans elective surgeries in more than 100 counties as coronavirus hospitalizations keep climbing,” the Texas Tribune reported Thursday afternoon.
Multiple news reports show that since the coronavirus pandemic Americans have been terrified to go to the hospital even when they are having a heart attack – or think they have the coronavirus – and are dying as a result.
Kayleigh McEnany suggests elective surgeries are driving an increase in US hospitalizations, not Covid pic.twitter.com/alu4pVY4G3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2020
SERIOUSLY?
Trump Tells 10,000 Religious Leaders They ‘Have To’ Help Him Get Re-Elected: ‘We Have to Have Victory’
President Donald Trump in a private conference call on Wednesday with 10,000 leaders from his most-devoted base, the religious right, in the middle of a global pandemic, urged them to help him win re-election.
“We have a very, very powerful year coming up because you know what lies ahead,” Trump told the faith leaders, as NBC News reported. “And we have to do it. People of faith have to do it. We have to have victory.”
Rev. Johnnie Moore, a member of Trump’s religious right inner circle, says both the President and Vice President were on the call, which presumably was made from the Oval Office.
Really grateful that amidst everything going on, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @ @VP @Mike_Pence spent a half hour on the phone today with 10,000 clergy.
It was an amazing call.
— Rev. Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) April 8, 2020
“We have a tremendous year coming up. We’re going to beat this plague,” the President also said. “We’re going to beat this virus and we’re going to beat it soon.”
Trump also told the participants, “We’re going to get our country back.”
Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner of Temple Emanu-El in Closter, New Jersey, “invoked the Passover holiday that starts tonight and was the only one on the call to pay tribute to Muslims in the U.S., noting the upcoming Ramadan holiday.”
NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports Franklin Graham was also on the call, saying, “If you were not the president, I just shudder to think where we would be.”
SERIOUSLY?
‘Definition of Lame’: GOP Senator Lamar Alexander Mocked for Saying Trump ‘Didn’t Know’ to Call Attorney General Instead of Rudy
“Hell he spent months telling Sessions to investigate Hillary.”
Republican Senator Lamar Alexander is suggesting Donald Trump, who has been President now for three years, didn’t know that if he was concerned about possible corruption in Ukraine related to Joe Biden he should have contacted the Attorney General, as opposed to, say, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
The retiring Senator from Tennessee, who was thought to be concerned about how history will treat him, cast the decisive vote against allowing witnesses to be called during Friday’s impeachment trial. That vote will effectively hand an acquittal to President Donald Trump.
Continuing his full-throated admission that Trump extorted Ukraine and said so on national TV, Senator Alexander on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” went even further.
“What the president should have done, if he was upset about Joe Biden and his son, and what they were doing in Ukraine, he should’ve called the attorney general and told him that, and let the attorney general handle it the way they always handle cases that involve public –” Alexander told Chuck Todd.
“And why do you think he didn’t do that?” the NBC News political director and MTP moderator asked.
“Maybe he didn’t know to do it,” Alexander responded.
LAMAR ALEXANDER: If the president was upset with what the Bidens were doing in Ukraine, he should’ve called the attorney general
CHUCK TODD: Why didn’t he then?
ALEXANDER: Maybe he didn’t know to do it pic.twitter.com/nHqcSgm8ve
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2020
Even Chuck Todd was not pleased with that answer.
Defending himself, Alexander offered up that now that the trial is nearly over, “it’s up to the American people to say, ‘OK, good economy, lower taxes, conservative judges, behavior that I might not like, call to Ukraine, weigh that against Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders and pick a president.”
Alexander makes many assumptions in that statement.
Here’s how many are responding:
Gotta appreciate Lamar laughing after saying that, giving away that even he knows how absurd and twisted his logic sounds https://t.co/G6d1pyreQA
— Brian Tashman (@briantashman) February 2, 2020
He will after the trial is over. Sigh.
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 2, 2020
Definition of lame: “Maybe he didn’t know to do it”. Puke, puke, puke on you Lamar. https://t.co/MFT4Lf1wiz
— Ursy (@cwright9939) February 2, 2020
“I’ll take Defenses of Mediocre White Men for $200, Alex.”
“Maybe he didn’t know to do it.”
“What is the weak shit Lamar Alexander said in defense of Trump?” https://t.co/9My7sqCVy3
— Eat the Rich with a Nice Chianti (@aka_ajp) February 2, 2020
This is the idiocy that we are dealing with
— Susan JD 🗽🇺🇸 (@DellarattaSusan) February 2, 2020
You gotta call bs on @SenAlexander saying maybe Trump didn’t know to call his AG to investigate Biden. Hell he spent months telling Sessions to investigate Hillary.
And he’s surrounded by advisers and staff! None of them remembers the job of the AG?
Yeah, sure Lamar.#mtp
— Hcc (@ClatisC) February 2, 2020
Lamar Alexander just said maybe Trump didn’t know to contact the Attorney General to investigate the Bidens. THAT’S REASON ENOUGH TO REMOVE TRUMP! No confidence, unfit, inept, willfully ignorant… stop letting Republicans cover up for Trump, crimes or shitty diapers, STOP. #MTP
— -JĐ ฿Ʉ₣₣ł₦₲₮Ø₦🥶 (@JDBuffington) February 2, 2020
Oh Lamar
Your reputation is in tatters
“Maybe he didn’t know how to do it”
Is pathetic and your legacy is now shattered
— Renee Shatanoff (@ReneeVoiceBrand) February 2, 2020
The way Lamar Alexander makes it sound, Trump is the developmentally delayed child who shits his pants at school…
“Maybe he didn’t know he had to do a boom-boom in the bathroom.” https://t.co/o1WR7gNyJO
— Citizen White Rock (@CitizenWR) February 2, 2020
If he didn’t know, he shouldn’t be president. Come on, Lamar, don’t try to defend your cowardly conduct. Just admit you couldn’t do what was required before you ran out the door. This is your legacy, and you’ve earned it. #LamarAlexander #GOPCorruptionOverCountry #GOPCoverup
— Jerry Jensen (@jerryjensen15) February 2, 2020
SERIOUSLY?
White House Announces Immigration Restrictions Against Pregnant Women to Protect ‘Integrity of American Citizenship’
Promoting White Nationalism?
Starting almost immediately the White House on Thursday announced new immigration regulations and restrictions against pregnant women seeking tourist visas to travel into the United States. The Trump administration’s White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, described the new rules which go into effect Friday, as necessary to protect the “integrity of American citizenship.”
The new restrictions “push consular officers abroad to reject women they believe are entering the United States specifically to gain citizenship for their child by giving birth,” The New York Times reports.
The Trump administration’s new regulations “will also defend American taxpayers from having their hard-earned dollars siphoned away to finance the direct and downstream costs associated with birth tourism,” Grisham said, not offering any specifics.
“Birth tourism poses risks to national security,” Carl C. Risch, assistant secretary for consular affairs at the State Department, said, offering no proof.
The White House offered no data to support its newest assault against those looking to visit what was once seen as a beacon of liberty around the world. But Republicans, conservatives, and white nationalists for a decade have railed against what some GOP lawmakers have called “anchor babies.” Those are infants, born in the United States to immigrant parents, and possibly parents in the U.S. illegally, for the purpose of helping to establish citizenship for their family members.
Some Republicans, like U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, infamously have railed against what he, in an insane conspiracy theory, called “terror babies” – suggesting terrorists would come into the U.S., have children who would automatically become citizens, and then those U.S. citizens would become terrorists like their parents. There is no evidence this has ever happened.
Image by clappstar via Flickr and a CC license
