Trump: ‘Many People’ Call Russia Paying to Kill US Soldiers ‘Fake News’ So I Didn’t Talk to Putin About It
President Donald Trump is admitting he has “never” talked with President Vladimir Putin about Russia’s bounty program that pays the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers, because “many people” claimed it was fake. He also claims the intelligence never reached his desk.
“That was an issue that many people said was ‘fake news,'” Trump told Axios’ Jonathan Swan in a sit down interview in the White House released Wednesday. When pressed on who, Trump replied, “I think a lot of people,” specifying “some of the wonderful folks from the Bush administration.”
On Thursday Trump was asked if he challenged Putin on the bounty program and the President said he would not reveal the topics of discussion. “We don’t talk about what we discussed, but we had plenty of discussion.”
But when Swan pressed Trump he not only admitted he did not address the topic of cash for killing Americans, he revealed the two presidents spoke about “nuclear proliferation,” which Trump went on to falsely claim is “a bigger problem than global warming.” The Dept. of Defense has repeatedly called climate change one of the greatest threats.
The intelligence on Russia’s bounty program “never reached my desk, you know why? Because they didn’t think – intelligence – because they didn’t think it was real,” Trump claimed, which is reportedly false. Trump’s National Security Advisor at the time, John Bolton, has said he briefed Trump on the bounty program. The intelligence community was not in complete agreement on the program, but to say they didn’t think it was real is false.
The New York Times reported Trump was briefed on the bounty program on February 27.
“If it reached my desk I would have done something about it,” Trump claimed. The president has had numerous telephone conversations with foreign leaders that White House sources say he does not prepare for and has no agenda.
Trump also falsely characterized his intelligence briefings, which he called “meetings,” as “usually once a day, at least two or three times a week.” Trump has had just four “daily” intelligence briefings in the month of July.
Watch:
NEW: President Trump tells @jonathanvswan on #AxiosOnHBO that he didn’t raise the issue of alleged bounties on U.S. troops during his call with Vladimir Putin last week: “That was a phone call to discuss other things.” pic.twitter.com/daISvMFUE1
— Axios (@axios) July 29, 2020
White House Says a Lot of Americans Are Having That Elective Surgery They’ve Been Putting Off Since the Pandemic
The White House is refusing to accept the fact that hospitalizations in coronavirus hotspot cities are spiking and ICU beds in many areas are near or over-capacity.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Thursday that the increase in hospitalizations across the country are due to “elective surgeries,” and not COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives.
NBC News’ Peter Alexander, noting that hospitalizations are up 50% asked McEnany, “How could the president say the country is in good shape right now?”
“Hospitalizations in a lot of these hospitals,” McEnany replied, “about 10 to 40% are COVID, so a lot of hospitalizations aren’t pertaining to COVID.”
When pressed by Alexander, she replied, “Well a lot of it is elective surgeries and other surgeries that have opened up, about 10 to 40% in the hospitals reaching capacity.”
“Average current coronavirus hospitalizations are up 43 percent since a week ago in Nevada, 36 percent in West Virginia and 35 percent in Alabama,” The Washington Post reports
“Texas bans elective surgeries in more than 100 counties as coronavirus hospitalizations keep climbing,” the Texas Tribune reported Thursday afternoon.
Multiple news reports show that since the coronavirus pandemic Americans have been terrified to go to the hospital even when they are having a heart attack – or think they have the coronavirus – and are dying as a result.
Kayleigh McEnany suggests elective surgeries are driving an increase in US hospitalizations, not Covid pic.twitter.com/alu4pVY4G3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2020
Trump Tells 10,000 Religious Leaders They ‘Have To’ Help Him Get Re-Elected: ‘We Have to Have Victory’
President Donald Trump in a private conference call on Wednesday with 10,000 leaders from his most-devoted base, the religious right, in the middle of a global pandemic, urged them to help him win re-election.
“We have a very, very powerful year coming up because you know what lies ahead,” Trump told the faith leaders, as NBC News reported. “And we have to do it. People of faith have to do it. We have to have victory.”
Rev. Johnnie Moore, a member of Trump’s religious right inner circle, says both the President and Vice President were on the call, which presumably was made from the Oval Office.
Really grateful that amidst everything going on, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @ @VP @Mike_Pence spent a half hour on the phone today with 10,000 clergy.
It was an amazing call.
— Rev. Johnnie Moore ? (@JohnnieM) April 8, 2020
“We have a tremendous year coming up. We’re going to beat this plague,” the President also said. “We’re going to beat this virus and we’re going to beat it soon.”
Trump also told the participants, “We’re going to get our country back.”
Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner of Temple Emanu-El in Closter, New Jersey, “invoked the Passover holiday that starts tonight and was the only one on the call to pay tribute to Muslims in the U.S., noting the upcoming Ramadan holiday.”
NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports Franklin Graham was also on the call, saying, “If you were not the president, I just shudder to think where we would be.”
‘Definition of Lame’: GOP Senator Lamar Alexander Mocked for Saying Trump ‘Didn’t Know’ to Call Attorney General Instead of Rudy
“Hell he spent months telling Sessions to investigate Hillary.”
Republican Senator Lamar Alexander is suggesting Donald Trump, who has been President now for three years, didn’t know that if he was concerned about possible corruption in Ukraine related to Joe Biden he should have contacted the Attorney General, as opposed to, say, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
The retiring Senator from Tennessee, who was thought to be concerned about how history will treat him, cast the decisive vote against allowing witnesses to be called during Friday’s impeachment trial. That vote will effectively hand an acquittal to President Donald Trump.
Continuing his full-throated admission that Trump extorted Ukraine and said so on national TV, Senator Alexander on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” went even further.
“What the president should have done, if he was upset about Joe Biden and his son, and what they were doing in Ukraine, he should’ve called the attorney general and told him that, and let the attorney general handle it the way they always handle cases that involve public –” Alexander told Chuck Todd.
“And why do you think he didn’t do that?” the NBC News political director and MTP moderator asked.
“Maybe he didn’t know to do it,” Alexander responded.
LAMAR ALEXANDER: If the president was upset with what the Bidens were doing in Ukraine, he should’ve called the attorney general
CHUCK TODD: Why didn’t he then?
ALEXANDER: Maybe he didn’t know to do it pic.twitter.com/nHqcSgm8ve
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2020
Even Chuck Todd was not pleased with that answer.
Defending himself, Alexander offered up that now that the trial is nearly over, “it’s up to the American people to say, ‘OK, good economy, lower taxes, conservative judges, behavior that I might not like, call to Ukraine, weigh that against Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders and pick a president.”
Alexander makes many assumptions in that statement.
Here’s how many are responding:
Gotta appreciate Lamar laughing after saying that, giving away that even he knows how absurd and twisted his logic sounds https://t.co/G6d1pyreQA
— Brian Tashman (@briantashman) February 2, 2020
He will after the trial is over. Sigh.
— Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) February 2, 2020
Definition of lame: “Maybe he didn’t know to do it”. Puke, puke, puke on you Lamar. https://t.co/MFT4Lf1wiz
— Ursy (@cwright9939) February 2, 2020
“I’ll take Defenses of Mediocre White Men for $200, Alex.”
“Maybe he didn’t know to do it.”
“What is the weak shit Lamar Alexander said in defense of Trump?” https://t.co/9My7sqCVy3
— Eat the Rich with a Nice Chianti (@aka_ajp) February 2, 2020
This is the idiocy that we are dealing with
— Susan JD ??? (@DellarattaSusan) February 2, 2020
You gotta call bs on @SenAlexander saying maybe Trump didn’t know to call his AG to investigate Biden. Hell he spent months telling Sessions to investigate Hillary.
And he’s surrounded by advisers and staff! None of them remembers the job of the AG?
Yeah, sure Lamar.#mtp
— Hcc (@ClatisC) February 2, 2020
Lamar Alexander just said maybe Trump didn’t know to contact the Attorney General to investigate the Bidens. THAT’S REASON ENOUGH TO REMOVE TRUMP! No confidence, unfit, inept, willfully ignorant… stop letting Republicans cover up for Trump, crimes or shitty diapers, STOP. #MTP
— -J? ????????Ø?? (@JDBuffington) February 2, 2020
Oh Lamar
Your reputation is in tatters
“Maybe he didn’t know how to do it”
Is pathetic and your legacy is now shattered
— Renee Shatanoff (@ReneeVoiceBrand) February 2, 2020
The way Lamar Alexander makes it sound, Trump is the developmentally delayed child who shits his pants at school…
“Maybe he didn’t know he had to do a boom-boom in the bathroom.” https://t.co/o1WR7gNyJO
— Citizen White Rock (@CitizenWR) February 2, 2020
If he didn’t know, he shouldn’t be president. Come on, Lamar, don’t try to defend your cowardly conduct. Just admit you couldn’t do what was required before you ran out the door. This is your legacy, and you’ve earned it. #LamarAlexander #GOPCorruptionOverCountry #GOPCoverup
— Jerry Jensen (@jerryjensen15) February 2, 2020
