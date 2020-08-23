SERIOUSLY?
‘We Don’t Even Know What It Is’: Mark Meadows in Hypocritical Hysterics After Chris Wallace Calls QAnon a ‘Hate Group’
Fox News host Chris Wallace confronted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday over President Donald Trump’s praise of “hate group” QAnon.
During an interview on FOX News Sunday, Wallace noted that Trump was recently asked about the group at a White House press conference.
“The president was asked this week about QAnon, a conspiracy theory group that the FBI has called a domestic terror threat,” Wallace recalled. “The president said that he was thankful of the support of the people in QAnon.”
“You can end this controversy right now,” the Fox News host told Meadows. “Does the president disavow, does he condemn QAnon?”
“Well, listen, we don’t even know what it is,” Meadows said without immediately condemning the group. “I find it appalling that the media, when we have all of the important things that are going on, a list of top twenties, that the first question at a press briefing would be about QAnon that I had to actually Google to figure out what it is.”
Wallace tried to interrupt but Meadows raised his voice.
“You’re bringing it up and it’s ridiculous!” the chief of staff exclaimed. “If you want to talk about conspiracies, let’s get back to talking about how the FBI and others within the FBI spied on the Trump campaign.”
“Wait,” Wallace pleaded. “The point is, it’s a hate group. It’s a group that’s called by the FBI, a domestic terror threat.”
“This president is not for hate!” Meadows shot back. “So I can tell you, if it’s a hate group that is there, let’s look at domestic terrorism and look at Antifa and a number of other areas and quit spending time on something that 81% of Republicans don’t even know what you’re talking about.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
SERIOUSLY?
Trump: ‘Many People’ Call Russia Paying to Kill US Soldiers ‘Fake News’ So I Didn’t Talk to Putin About It
President Donald Trump is admitting he has “never” talked with President Vladimir Putin about Russia’s bounty program that pays the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers, because “many people” claimed it was fake. He also claims the intelligence never reached his desk.
“That was an issue that many people said was ‘fake news,'” Trump told Axios’ Jonathan Swan in a sit down interview in the White House released Wednesday. When pressed on who, Trump replied, “I think a lot of people,” specifying “some of the wonderful folks from the Bush administration.”
On Thursday Trump was asked if he challenged Putin on the bounty program and the President said he would not reveal the topics of discussion. “We don’t talk about what we discussed, but we had plenty of discussion.”
But when Swan pressed Trump he not only admitted he did not address the topic of cash for killing Americans, he revealed the two presidents spoke about “nuclear proliferation,” which Trump went on to falsely claim is “a bigger problem than global warming.” The Dept. of Defense has repeatedly called climate change one of the greatest threats.
The intelligence on Russia’s bounty program “never reached my desk, you know why? Because they didn’t think – intelligence – because they didn’t think it was real,” Trump claimed, which is reportedly false. Trump’s National Security Advisor at the time, John Bolton, has said he briefed Trump on the bounty program. The intelligence community was not in complete agreement on the program, but to say they didn’t think it was real is false.
The New York Times reported Trump was briefed on the bounty program on February 27.
“If it reached my desk I would have done something about it,” Trump claimed. The president has had numerous telephone conversations with foreign leaders that White House sources say he does not prepare for and has no agenda.
Trump also falsely characterized his intelligence briefings, which he called “meetings,” as “usually once a day, at least two or three times a week.” Trump has had just three “daily” intelligence briefings in the month of July.
Watch:
NEW: President Trump tells @jonathanvswan on #AxiosOnHBO that he didn’t raise the issue of alleged bounties on U.S. troops during his call with Vladimir Putin last week: “That was a phone call to discuss other things.” pic.twitter.com/daISvMFUE1
— Axios (@axios) July 29, 2020
This article has been updated to correct the number of intelligence briefings Trump has had in July, from four to three.
SERIOUSLY?
White House Says a Lot of Americans Are Having That Elective Surgery They’ve Been Putting Off Since the Pandemic
The White House is refusing to accept the fact that hospitalizations in coronavirus hotspot cities are spiking and ICU beds in many areas are near or over-capacity.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Thursday that the increase in hospitalizations across the country are due to “elective surgeries,” and not COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives.
NBC News’ Peter Alexander, noting that hospitalizations are up 50% asked McEnany, “How could the president say the country is in good shape right now?”
“Hospitalizations in a lot of these hospitals,” McEnany replied, “about 10 to 40% are COVID, so a lot of hospitalizations aren’t pertaining to COVID.”
When pressed by Alexander, she replied, “Well a lot of it is elective surgeries and other surgeries that have opened up, about 10 to 40% in the hospitals reaching capacity.”
“Average current coronavirus hospitalizations are up 43 percent since a week ago in Nevada, 36 percent in West Virginia and 35 percent in Alabama,” The Washington Post reports
“Texas bans elective surgeries in more than 100 counties as coronavirus hospitalizations keep climbing,” the Texas Tribune reported Thursday afternoon.
Multiple news reports show that since the coronavirus pandemic Americans have been terrified to go to the hospital even when they are having a heart attack – or think they have the coronavirus – and are dying as a result.
Kayleigh McEnany suggests elective surgeries are driving an increase in US hospitalizations, not Covid pic.twitter.com/alu4pVY4G3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2020
SERIOUSLY?
Trump Tells 10,000 Religious Leaders They ‘Have To’ Help Him Get Re-Elected: ‘We Have to Have Victory’
President Donald Trump in a private conference call on Wednesday with 10,000 leaders from his most-devoted base, the religious right, in the middle of a global pandemic, urged them to help him win re-election.
“We have a very, very powerful year coming up because you know what lies ahead,” Trump told the faith leaders, as NBC News reported. “And we have to do it. People of faith have to do it. We have to have victory.”
Rev. Johnnie Moore, a member of Trump’s religious right inner circle, says both the President and Vice President were on the call, which presumably was made from the Oval Office.
Really grateful that amidst everything going on, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @ @VP @Mike_Pence spent a half hour on the phone today with 10,000 clergy.
It was an amazing call.
— Rev. Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) April 8, 2020
“We have a tremendous year coming up. We’re going to beat this plague,” the President also said. “We’re going to beat this virus and we’re going to beat it soon.”
Trump also told the participants, “We’re going to get our country back.”
Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner of Temple Emanu-El in Closter, New Jersey, “invoked the Passover holiday that starts tonight and was the only one on the call to pay tribute to Muslims in the U.S., noting the upcoming Ramadan holiday.”
NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports Franklin Graham was also on the call, saying, “If you were not the president, I just shudder to think where we would be.”
Trending
- INCOMPETENCE OR INTENTIONAL MISMANAGEMENT?2 days ago
‘Look Me in the Eye’: Democrat Destroys DeJoy – ‘You Didn’t Do Any Analysis’ to See How Seniors Would Be Impacted
- WE SHOULD TRUST YOU WHY?3 days ago
‘Had No Idea’: DeJoy Astonishingly Tells Senate He ‘Was Unaware’ Mailboxes and Sorting Machines Were Being Removed
- COMMANDER-IN-INCOMPETENCE1 day ago
Judge Orders Trump to Pay $44,100 to Cover His Porn Star Mistress’ Legal Fees
- OPINION3 days ago
Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Devastated as Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Praises Joe Biden’s Convention Speech
- LOCK HIM UP?2 days ago
‘Flat-Out Lied’: Elizabeth Warren and a Lot of Other People Sure Think Louis DeJoy Just Committed Perjury
- ETHICS – WHAT ETHICS?2 days ago
‘Proud’ QAnon-Candidate Endorser Matt Gaetz Unanimously Admonished by House Ethics Committee Over Conduct Code
- News2 days ago
‘Court Is Not Persuaded’: Federal Judge Rejects Trump’s Request for Emergency Stay on Handing Over His Taxes
- News3 days ago
Watch: Trump Threatens to Send Law Enforcement to Polling Places During Fox News Interview