Watch: White House Uses Fauci’s Words to Praise Trump – Hours After Trashing Him

Literally hours after providing reporters with a list of what an anonymous White House official called mistakes Dr. Anthony Fauci has made over the year on coronavirus, the White House turned the tables to use the veteran immunologist’s words to praise President Donald Trump.

On Sunday in a statement to CNN the White House outlined “the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things.”

Calling it a “new campaign of deception,” CNN reported Monday morning that “the White House is trying to destroy the reputation of one of America’s most respected public servants, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for telling the truth about how bad things are getting.”

Asked about the Trump administration’s new attacks and the fact that Trump has made far more errors, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told CNN’s Jim Acosta, “I would note in terms of the president and his record on coronavirus, he stands by the actions and the steps he’s taken and his historic response.”

McEnany went on to use the veteran immunologist’s words, which the White House had just attacked, as a means to deliver praise to the President.

Dr. Fauci “said the record of this president is ‘impressive, I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.'”

That quote appears in a New York Times article, saying that Dr. Fauci “has recognized Mr. Trump’s need for praise; in the president’s presence and with audiences that are friendly to him, Dr. Fauci has been complimentary. He told the radio host Mark Levin on Fox News of the administration’s response to the virus: ‘I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.'”

Watch: