News
Watch: Trump Insists He’s Already Saved Millions of Lives But ‘You’re Losing a Lot of Lives by Keeping Things Closed’
President Donald Trump held a rambling roundtable Monday afternoon, wrongly declaring that he has already saved millions of lives during the coronavirus pandemic, and insisting that children return to school in the fall.
After being told Los Angeles just announced all fall public school classes will be held online, New York is delaying the start of school, and summer school teachers have died after contracting coronavirus, President Trump interrupted a questioner and dismissively declared, “Yeah, the schools should be opened. Schools should be opened. Kids want to go to school.”
He even claimed, “You’re losing a lot of lives by keeping things closed,” although he did not explain how.
“We did the right thing we saved millions of lives,” Trump added, “we saved millions of lives. Had we not done the initial closure, we would have had two – Mike and I were talking about it – two to three million lives lost. But we did that, so we’re at about 135,000, and we’ll be at, somewhat higher than that by the time it ends.”
“We would have lost two million, three million lives had we not done it,” Trump claimed.
Trump once declared if there were only 60,000 coronavirus deaths he will have done a “good job.” So far about 135,000 people in the U.S have died from the virus.
His claim he blocked people from China from entering the U.S. is false. Tens of thousands poured into the United States because his executive order was weak. In fact, the AP reported it was “more like a sieve.”
Watch:
Trump on his message to parents worried about the safety of their kids in public schools amid a pandemic: “Yeah, the schools should be opened. Schools should be opened. Kids want to go to schools. You’re losing a lot of lives by keeping things closed.” pic.twitter.com/RqxRgREqfo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Fundamentally Evil’: Former Acting Solicitor General Says ‘Even Nixon’ Would Not Have Commuted Stone’s Sentence
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal blasted President Donald Trump on Monday, calling his commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence Friday night “lawless” and “fundamentally evil.” Katyal, a law professor at Georgetown, noted that even President Richard Nixon would not have commuted Stone’s sentence.
“This is the essence of the abuse of his constitutional powers,” Katyal noted on MSNBC’s “Deadline Whitehouse.”
“Here you’ve got Trump doing what even Nixon was afraid to do.”
Katyal went on to say Trump “botched” Stone’s commutation, and “a future Justice Dept. can indict” both Roger Stone and Donald Trump after the president leaves office.
“Stone can be re-prosecuted, he can be re-prosecuted easily by the states,” Katyal revealed, rattling off a list of all the “places Stone’s crimes occurred.”
He could also be re-prosecuted by the DOJ under a different president.
“It wasn’t even a complete erasure.”
Watch:
News
Watch: White House Uses Fauci’s Words to Praise Trump – Hours After Trashing Him
Literally hours after providing reporters with a list of what an anonymous White House official called mistakes Dr. Anthony Fauci has made over the year on coronavirus, the White House turned the tables to use the veteran immunologist’s words to praise President Donald Trump.
On Sunday in a statement to CNN the White House outlined “the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things.”
Calling it a “new campaign of deception,” CNN reported Monday morning that “the White House is trying to destroy the reputation of one of America’s most respected public servants, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for telling the truth about how bad things are getting.”
Asked about the Trump administration’s new attacks and the fact that Trump has made far more errors, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told CNN’s Jim Acosta, “I would note in terms of the president and his record on coronavirus, he stands by the actions and the steps he’s taken and his historic response.”
McEnany went on to use the veteran immunologist’s words, which the White House had just attacked, as a means to deliver praise to the President.
Related –
‘We’re Not Lying’: Medical Experts Slam Trump for Promoting Game Show Host’s COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories
Dr. Fauci “said the record of this president is ‘impressive, I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.'”
That quote appears in a New York Times article, saying that Dr. Fauci “has recognized Mr. Trump’s need for praise; in the president’s presence and with audiences that are friendly to him, Dr. Fauci has been complimentary. He told the radio host Mark Levin on Fox News of the administration’s response to the virus: ‘I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.'”
Watch:
.@Acosta: Why’s the White House sending oppo research on Dr. Fauci to reporters? Why don’t these officials have the guts to put their names on it?
Kayleigh McEnany: There’s no opposition research being dumped to reporters…we provided a direct answer to a direct question.” pic.twitter.com/gnasSepExH
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 13, 2020
News
‘We’re Not Lying’: Medical Experts Slam Trump for Promoting Game Show Host’s COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories
President Donald Trump kicked off the week with an early Monday morning storm of retweets, beginning with promoting a conspiracy theory from veteran game show host, conservative Chuck Woolery. Physicians and medical experts quickly stepped in to correct the record and to criticize the president for spreading false information about the deadly pandemic that has killed 140,000 Americans.
Claiming he is “sick of it,” the 79-year old Woolery tweeted that the “most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election.”
Woolery’s claims are false, and experts worked to ensure Americans knew he was spreading misinformation.
Here’s the Director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at Columbia Med:
Hi Chuck, ER doc here,
We’re not lying. It’s actually really horrible to see people die from COVID19.
And it’s not about the election. It’s actually still about the dying thing. And it’s preventable.
ps the economy only comes back when we manage COVID.
pss I’m also sick of it https://t.co/vg38luygBR
— Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) July 13, 2020
This Columbia virologist had a few words for Woolery:
OH MY GOD SHUT UP DATING GAME GUY https://t.co/T2egF7vEpS
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) July 13, 2020
Vaccine Scientist and frequent MSNBC guest:
That POTUS retweeted this nonsense says to me: 1. He lacks interest in slowing or halting #COVID19 2. The strategy is continue deflecting, first China, then @WHO, now the scientists themselves 3. We’ll need to seek a branch of Govt still willing or able to lead a federal response https://t.co/5go3W1ZglK
— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) July 13, 2020
More:
I worked in a COVID field hospital in NYC. This man is a fucking idiot. https://t.co/xvj4ownMPc
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 13, 2020
Breaking: the host of Love Connection wants you to die. https://t.co/82lLYPlrHG
— Jeremy Faust MD MS (@jeremyfaust) July 13, 2020
It’s interesting what makes each of us sick.
For the people I know it’s often #COVID19 itself not the doctors teaching people how to deal with this new reality.
But you keep doing you, Chuck. https://t.co/QqhQm4pp2G
— Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) July 13, 2020
Wow wouldn’t it be great if this were a fake conspiracy of 100s of thousands, if not millions of health care workers and scientists and sick folks and dead people to hurt Trump rather than…hear me out…a virus ? https://t.co/zcsdsiyiHP https://t.co/pW9yWpu7kh
— Emily Deans MD (@evolutionarypsy) July 13, 2020
Trending
- ANTI-AMERICAN2 days ago
10 Hate Groups Got Millions in COVID-19 Government Loans Intended for Small Businesses
- 'HEART' OF TEXAS3 days ago
Texas GOP Sues Houston to Host 6,000-Person Convention in COVID-19 Hotspot
- 'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'2 days ago
Tucker Carlson’s Lead Writer Has a History of Racist, Homophobic, Misogynist Social Media Posts
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Trump Considered Selling Puerto Rico: Ex-DHS Chief
- News12 hours ago
‘We’re Not Lying’: Medical Experts Slam Trump for Promoting Game Show Host’s COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories
- ABOUT TIME2 days ago
Facebook & Instagram Ban All Content Promoting So-Called “Ex-Gay” Conversion Therapy
- News13 hours ago
Morning Joe’s Mika Rains Hell on ‘Pathetic’ Trump for White House Smear Campaign Against Dr Fauci
- 'THE BEST PEOPLE'10 hours ago
Trump’s Top White House and Campaign Officials Are Struggling: Reports