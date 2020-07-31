AS A RESULT HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS WILL DIE
Trump White House Created a National Testing Plan – They Killed It Thinking Coronavirus Would Hit Blue States Worst
For months White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and his team of friends, financiers and billionaires, worked to create a national coronavirus testing plan. They succeeded, after reaching out to public health experts. But the plan was killed because they thought the deadly pandemic was hitting blue states worst, and would not spread to red states, according to an extensive exposé by Vanity Fair’s Katherine Eban.
As the nationwide plan to test widely for coronavirus, a plan that included contact tracing, was finalized, Kushner decided it did not serve President Donald Trump politically, and it was scrapped.
As one person who worked closely on the project revealed, the plan “just went poof into thin air.”
A public health expert in “frequent contact” with the White House Coronavirus Task Force “said a member of Kushner’s team expressed: that because the virus had hit blue states hardest, a national plan was unnecessary and would not make sense politically.”
“The political folks believed that because it was going to be relegated to Democratic states, that they could blame those governors, and that would be an effective political strategy,” said the expert.
“It was very clear that Jared was ultimately the decision maker as to what [plan] was going to come out,” the expert added.
The plan was massive.
It would have established “a national Sentinel Surveillance System” with “real-time intelligence capabilities to understand leading indicators where hot spots are arising and where the risks are high vs. where people can get back to work,” Eban reveals.
And it “called for the federal government to coordinate distribution of test kits, so they could be surged to heavily affected areas, and oversee a national contact-tracing infrastructure.”
That never happened.
“It proposed a massive scale-up of antibody testing to facilitate a return to work.”
That never happened.
“It called for mandating that all COVID-19 test results from any kind of testing, taken anywhere, be reported to a national repository as well as to state and local health departments.”
That never happened.
Read the entire report at Vanity Fair.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- THIS IS HOW IT'S DONE2 days ago
Watch: Powerful Viral Video Highlights How Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal ‘Got It Right’ and ‘Destroyed’ Bill Barr
- News3 days ago
Twitter Temporarily Suspends Donald Trump Jr. After President’s Son Spreads ‘Potentially Harmful’ COVID-19 Tweet
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Barr Refuses to Agree Federal Law Does Not Allow the President to Change the Date of the Election: ‘Haven’t Looked Into That’
- News2 days ago
Sheriff Threatens to Ignore 911 Calls From Local Library if They Pass Diversity Statement: ‘I Wish You Good Luck’
- News3 days ago
Trump Ignores SCOTUS DACA Ruling: Says Program is Illegal, Will Not Accept New Applicants, Cuts Renewals to One Year
- HEY YOU WORK FOR US PAL2 days ago
The Pentagon Is Now Teaching Military Personnel to Consider Protestors and Journalists ‘Adversaries,’ Says They’re a ‘Threat’
- ETHICS – WHAT ETHICS?3 days ago
Watch: Barr Indignantly Admits He’s Talked About Trump’s Re-Election With the President – Even in Cabinet Meetings
- News2 days ago
Watch: Science-Denying GOP Congressman Demands Facebook’s Zuckerberg Explain Trump Jr.’s Suspension – From Twitter