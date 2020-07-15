Trump Replaces Brad Parscale As Re-Election Campaign Hits the Skids

President Donald Trump has just replaced his flailing campaign manager Brad Parscale, as experts increasingly say his re-election chances wither. Parscale will stay with the campaign in the role he had during 2016.

Trump made the announcement on Facebook, trying to put a positive spin on the bad news.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” the president said. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign. Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together. This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!”

Just hours ago a devastating Quinnipiac poll put former Vice President Joe Biden 15 points ahead of Trump. Worse, the polling organization’s analyst reported the results offer “no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president.”

Stepien, who was embroiled in the infamous “Bridgegate” scandal, had been Chris Christie’s chief of staff until the former New Jersey governor fired him in 2014.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.