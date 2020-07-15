TOO BAD SO SAD
Trump Replaces Brad Parscale As Re-Election Campaign Hits the Skids
President Donald Trump has just replaced his flailing campaign manager Brad Parscale, as experts increasingly say his re-election chances wither. Parscale will stay with the campaign in the role he had during 2016.
Trump made the announcement on Facebook, trying to put a positive spin on the bad news.
“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” the president said. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign. Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together. This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!”
Just hours ago a devastating Quinnipiac poll put former Vice President Joe Biden 15 points ahead of Trump. Worse, the polling organization’s analyst reported the results offer “no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president.”
Stepien, who was embroiled in the infamous “Bridgegate” scandal, had been Chris Christie’s chief of staff until the former New Jersey governor fired him in 2014.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
TOO BAD SO SAD
Trump ‘Furious’ Over Tulsa Campaign Kickoff Debacle Before Half-Empty Arena: NYT
According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump was furious about the building of a stage where he was supposed to address adoring fans –only for it to not be used because no one showed — and the way smaller than expected crowd that greeted himin Tulsa on Saturday night.
After weeks of hyping up the fact that over a million tickets had been requested, Trump came out to a crowd that was estimated to be closer to 7,000 fans in an arena that holds 19,000.
According to the Times, “Mr. Trump was furious about the unused outdoor stage and the comparatively thin crowd in the stadium, according to two people familiar with his reaction. News broadcasts carried video of the partially empty stadium, and even the Drudge Report, a reliably conservative website, carried an all-caps headline that said ‘MAGA LESS MEGA’ with a picture of rows and rows of empty blue seats.”
Aides to the president have tried to spin the low turnout, blaming it on protesters who blocked the president’s fans from attending, but CNN and CBS have shot down that narrative, leaving the president’s campaign grasping for reasons for the widely-mocked failure.
“The weakness of Mr. Trump’s drawing power and political skills, in a state that voted for him overwhelmingly and in a format that he favors, raised new questions about his electoral prospects for a second term at a time when his poll numbers were already falling,” The Times reports before adding, “While rallies are Mr. Trump’s favorite events, election-year politics has changed since his last one, on March 2. The coronavirus has largely shut down the campaign trail, and more recently the national political conversation has been dominated by a fierce debate over police violence against black Americans after the killing of Mr. Floyd.”
You can read more here.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘We’re Not Lying’: Medical Experts Slam Trump for Promoting Game Show Host’s COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories
- WHAM!2 days ago
RNC’s Attack on Biden Backfires – Internet Cheers Old Photo of Joe Holding His Young Son in His Arms
- HYPOCRISY ALERT2 days ago
‘Simply Inexcusable’: Former Trump Chief of Staff Slams State of COVID-19 Testing – Now That His Family Is Impacted
- WTH?1 day ago
‘Ivanka’ Is Trending Because the ‘Poster Child for Privilege’ Is Telling Unemployed Americans to Just ‘Find Something New’
- 'THE BEST PEOPLE'2 days ago
Trump’s Top White House and Campaign Officials Are Struggling: Reports
- AYFKM?1 day ago
‘Propaganda Machine’ Kayleigh McEnany Blasted for False Claim Trump Has ‘Great Record’ on LGBTQ Issues
- News3 days ago
Morning Joe’s Mika Rains Hell on ‘Pathetic’ Trump for White House Smear Campaign Against Dr Fauci
- BYE2 days ago
Trump Jr Ripped for ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Stupidity’ as Group Releases New #ByeDonJr Ad