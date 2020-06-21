TOO BAD SO SAD
Trump ‘Furious’ Over Tulsa Campaign Kickoff Debacle Before Half-Empty Arena: NYT
According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump was furious about the building of a stage where he was supposed to address adoring fans –only for it to not be used because no one showed — and the way smaller than expected crowd that greeted himin Tulsa on Saturday night.
After weeks of hyping up the fact that over a million tickets had been requested, Trump came out to a crowd that was estimated to be closer to 7,000 fans in an arena that holds 19,000.
According to the Times, “Mr. Trump was furious about the unused outdoor stage and the comparatively thin crowd in the stadium, according to two people familiar with his reaction. News broadcasts carried video of the partially empty stadium, and even the Drudge Report, a reliably conservative website, carried an all-caps headline that said ‘MAGA LESS MEGA’ with a picture of rows and rows of empty blue seats.”
Aides to the president have tried to spin the low turnout, blaming it on protesters who blocked the president’s fans from attending, but CNN and CBS have shot down that narrative, leaving the president’s campaign grasping for reasons for the widely-mocked failure.
“The weakness of Mr. Trump’s drawing power and political skills, in a state that voted for him overwhelmingly and in a format that he favors, raised new questions about his electoral prospects for a second term at a time when his poll numbers were already falling,” The Times reports before adding, “While rallies are Mr. Trump’s favorite events, election-year politics has changed since his last one, on March 2. The coronavirus has largely shut down the campaign trail, and more recently the national political conversation has been dominated by a fierce debate over police violence against black Americans after the killing of Mr. Floyd.”
You can read more here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'START WITH YOUR OWN HOUSE'3 days ago
‘My Daddy Is Super Racist but Here’s a Tweet’: Internet Slams ‘Nepotism Ivanka’ for ‘Tone-Deaf’ Juneteenth Remarks
- OPINION3 days ago
Trump Ignores First Amendment, Threatens Protestors, Stokes Violence for His Tulsa MAGA Rally in AM Twitter Rant
- News2 days ago
Trump-Loving Security Guard Who Gunned Down Black Man in Tulsa Parking Lot Had History of Racist Behavior: Report
- News3 days ago
Bolton’s Concentration Camp Allegations About Trump Backed Up by Ex-Admin Officials: President ‘Couldn’t Care Less’
- DANGER2 days ago
‘Republic in Grave Danger’: Trump Slammed for ‘Laying the Groundwork for a Fascist America’ With US Attorney Exit
- PANDEMIC? WHAT PANDEMIC?2 days ago
White House Announces July 4 ‘Salute to America’ Featuring Trump Speech on ‘Heritage’ and ‘Military Demonstrations’
- News2 days ago
A Former Special Counsel Is Accusing the Trump Campaign of Engaging in Wire Fraud
- News2 days ago
Trump to Replace SDNY Prosecutor With Lawyer Who Defended Deutsche Bank From Money Laundering Charges: Report