RNC’s Attack on Biden Backfires – Internet Cheers Old Photo of Joe Holding His Young Son in His Arms
RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest on Monday tweeted a photo of a young Joe Biden, cradling in his arms either Hunter Biden or his now-late son, Beau Biden. In the decades-old image the young child is wearing a Washington Redskins hat.
Guest appended a question to his tweet: “Hey Joe Biden are you still a Redskins fan?”
Early Monday the Redskins announced they are “retiring” their team’s racist name, amid tremendous pressure from the left.
The attack backfired, as many on social media fell for the endearing photo of the young U.S. Senator in a warm, very personal moment with his child.
It’s not clear exactly how old the photo is, but Biden lost his one-year old daughter, Naomi, and his wife in a car accident around the time the photo would have been taken.
Guest quickly deleted the tweet, but not before it generated tremendous outrage.
Undisturbed and unapologetic, Guest claimed there was a good chance the child in the photo was “Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s crack smoking son who was administratively discharged from the Navy for testing positive for cocaine and who has abused his dad’s elected position to get rich off the Chinese Communist Party.”
Calling the “family moment” an “odd choice for an attack,” Talking Points Memo adds: “Just last month, Biden posted the photo and others on his Facebook page under a note about Father’s Day.”
The internet trounced Guest for his ugly attack.
Exactly this. @SteveGuest is appalling. https://t.co/Z0gPtA7ndP
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 13, 2020
Hey @SteveGuest, why did you delete this Tweet? Don’t worry, we saved it for you. pic.twitter.com/6ckd3X70mG
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 13, 2020
.@GOP ‘Rapid Response Director’ @SteveGuest posted and then deleted this loving photo of Joe Biden and his son thinking it would make him look bad. We think it’d be great to have someone with empathy and compassion in the White House. We should probably share this far and wide. pic.twitter.com/S0pToXOmk0
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 13, 2020
What a piece of shit. @SteveGuest clearly has no decency. To exploit a photo of a grieving father is the work of a ghoul. Karma has a way of remembering disgusting actions like that. https://t.co/B4LORhbFgI
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 13, 2020
.@SteveGuest deleted the picture of @JoeBiden and his sons. He was hoping to troll Biden but it reminded many of us about how Joe raised his young children after his wife died in a car accident. pic.twitter.com/g9e6cZrsf2
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 13, 2020
Hey .@SteveGuest you have any pictures of Trump at events with his children under 5? Or just him and Barron at any event for that matter?
This was a dumb take, Steve. Fuck you. pic.twitter.com/NvDrxe5CHj
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 13, 2020
This might be one of the most disturbing posts I’ve ever seen.
In a now deleted tweet, @steveguest posted this picture of Vice President Joe Biden holding his son shortly after his wife died.
Biden has lost a wife and children. This is disgusting.
Steve Guest owes an apology. pic.twitter.com/15Sjdj6gfY
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 13, 2020
As a father of two very young boys this makes me think two things
1. I want to be a dad like that to my kids
2. I’m really sad that I can’t right now because of COVID
Not sure what the RNC thinks it has here. https://t.co/fWVWsDIMTn
— Sam Stein (@samstein) July 13, 2020
I found that tweet you deleted. The tweet of a single father with his two motherless children.
Repost it, don't he a coward. pic.twitter.com/2OpoyIejVb
— Mike C! (@HiIamMikeC) July 13, 2020
Good point @SteveGuest. A real father leaves his newborn son at home so he can go cheat on his wife with a porn star. pic.twitter.com/djdnkVR3CZ
— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) July 13, 2020
What if the people who work for the trump campaign are as deplorable as the guy they work for? https://t.co/X1lEdkpdBS
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 13, 2020
GOP rapid response director, @SteveGuest, deleted this tweet. I can’t imagine why /s. Are we sure he’s not a liberal plant intentionally working to make Biden look good? pic.twitter.com/JZtGlXMzkz
— LiA (@LibsInAmerica) July 13, 2020
#GOPCowards Trends After New Video Slamming Republicans for Protecting Trump Goes Viral
A new video highlighting some of the worst Republican responses to President Donald Trump’s actions is going viral, causing #GOPCowards to trend on social media.
Posted just six hours ago by the political action committee MeidasTouch, the video has been viewed nearly 700,000 times.
It opens with commentary about Trump’s tweets, then shows news clips of GOP Senators, including Joni Ernst, Martha McSally, Cory Gardner, and Rick Scott refusing to talk to reporters, and other Republicans Senators – like Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, and Ted Cruz, scurrying past the press.
The video ends with a graphic that reads: “Vote Out the GOP Cowards,” then lists the ones they are targeting:
MeidasTouch was founded by three brothers: an attorney who represented Colin Kaepernick, an Emmy award winning video editor who worked for Ellen DeGeneres, and a Marketing Account Supervisor.
Watch the video:
In a few hours, a Republican staffer on the Hill will wake up and will have to explain to his bosses why #GOPCowards is trending.
Hope this makes it easy for you! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QbLCMlnZiV
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 17, 2020
Watch: Dr. Fauci Turns Tables on Rand Paul, Smacks Down Senator for Pushing for Kids to Go Back to School
“We really better be very careful, particularly when it comes to children.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci turned the tables on Senator Rand Paul Tuesday, after the Kentucky Republican suggested the immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) should be more humble and even point-blank told him he was not the “end all” when it comes to knowing about the coronavirus.
Senator Paul, who recovered after contracting COVID-19, was pushing for schools to re-open, suggesting the coronavirus doesn’t kill many children.
“Shouldn’t we at least be discussing what the mortality of children is?” Paul asked Fauci, saying for those 18 and younger it “approaches zero.”
“We never reached any sort of pandemic levels in Kentucky and other [rural] states,” Paul insisted. “Outside of New England, we’ve had a relatively benign course for this virus nationwide.”
That’s false. New York, which has been the epicenter of the disease for most of the time, is not in New England. Illinois now ranks number three in total deaths. Louisiana ranks fifth in deaths per capita. D.C. ranks sixth, followed by Michigan – which ranks fourth in total deaths.
Related: ‘Go to Hell’: Internet Trounces ‘Useless’ Rand Paul for Lone ‘No’ Vote on Emergency $8 Billion Coronavirus Bill
Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) tweeted a quick smack-down of Senator Paul’s provably false claims: “Warren County, Kentucky – where Rand Paul lives – has more COVID-19 cases per capita than 51 of the 67 counties in New England states.”
Sen. Paul then went after Dr. Fauci, saying, “I think we ought to have a little humility in our belief we know what’s best for the economy.”
“As much as I respect you Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all. I don’t think you get to make a decision.”
Paul also said “the facts” will show there will not be another surge, saying, “I think it’s a huge mistake if we don’t open the schools in the fall.”
Fauci never advocated for not opening schools, so it’s unclear why Paul was attacking him for that. Even Chairman Lamar Alexander suggested Fauci tell Paul he had not said that.
“I have never made myself out to be the ‘end all’ and only voice in this,” Fauci responded. “I’m a scientist, a physician and a public health official. I don’t give advice about economic things, I don’t give advice about anything other than public health.”
And then he delivered a smack-down to Senator Paul.
“You used the word that we should be ‘humble’ about what we don’t know. And I think that falls under the fact that we don’t know everything about this virus, and we really better be very careful, particularly when it comes to children.”
“Because the more and more we learn, we’re seeing things about what this virus can do, that we didn’t see from the studies in China, or in Europe. For example, right now, children presenting with COVID-19 symptoms, who actually have a very strange inflammatory syndrome, very similar to Kawasaki Syndrome,” he said.
“I think we better be careful that we’re not cavalier, in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects,” Fauci warned.
Watch:
Sen. Rand Paul: “I don’t think you’re the end all. I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make a decision.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci: “I have never made myself out to be the end all and only voice in this. I’m a scientist, a physician and a public health official.” pic.twitter.com/Nqlg3zOqn3
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 12, 2020
Listen: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Burns Trump’s Solicitor General During Landmark Tax Return Case
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg burned the Justice Department’s solicitor general during a hearing on President Donald Trump’s tax records.
The court heard arguments Tuesday in Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP, where solicitor general Jeffrey Wall argued that Congress should not be able to subpoena the president’s personal tax records without a clear legislative purpose — and Ginsburg fired back.
“The purpose of investigation is to frame the legislation,” Ginsburg said. “You don’t have the legislation in mind. You want to explore what is the problem, what legislative change and reduce or eliminate the problem. For example, the Ethics in Government Act, Congress may decide that it needs to beef up that legislation. It may also decide that, for financial disclosure purposes, there should be disclosure of tax returns, so those are legislative purposes, investigate to see if you need legislation of that sort.”
The justice then called out the solicitor general for holding Congress to a lower standard than the court typically held a police officer working a beat for argument’s sake.
“To impugn Congress’s motive, and even the policeman on the beat, if he stops a car and gives a reason that the car went through a stop sign, you don’t allow an investigation into what the subjective motive really was,” she said. “Here you are distrusting Congress more than the cop on the beat.”
Wall insisted he agreed that Congress had the authority to carry out investigations to determine whether legislation was necessary, but he said the standard should be higher when it involved a president’s conduct.
“When the inquiry involves the president, that you need a somewhat higher standard with respect to purpose because the room for regulating the president is so much narrower with respect to private parties,” Wall argued. “Because of the dangers of harassing and distracting and undermining the president, and that is a common theme that runs through the court cases, that the president has some measure of protection because you cannot proceed against the president as against an ordinary litigant. I’m saying Congress is not met that standard here.”
Ginsburg got in one last jab before her time ran out.
“How did that work out in the Paula Jones case?” she said.
