#GOPCowards Trends After New Video Slamming Republicans for Protecting Trump Goes Viral
A new video highlighting some of the worst Republican responses to President Donald Trump’s actions is going viral, causing #GOPCowards to trend on social media.
Posted just six hours ago by the political action committee MeidasTouch, the video has been viewed nearly 700,000 times.
It opens with commentary about Trump’s tweets, then shows news clips of GOP Senators, including Joni Ernst, Martha McSally, Cory Gardner, and Rick Scott refusing to talk to reporters, and other Republicans Senators – like Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, and Ted Cruz, scurrying past the press.
The video ends with a graphic that reads: “Vote Out the GOP Cowards,” then lists the ones they are targeting:
MeidasTouch was founded by three brothers: an attorney who represented Colin Kaepernick, an Emmy award winning video editor who worked for Ellen DeGeneres, and a Marketing Account Supervisor.
Watch the video:
In a few hours, a Republican staffer on the Hill will wake up and will have to explain to his bosses why #GOPCowards is trending.
Hope this makes it easy for you! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QbLCMlnZiV
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 17, 2020
Watch: Dr. Fauci Turns Tables on Rand Paul, Smacks Down Senator for Pushing for Kids to Go Back to School
“We really better be very careful, particularly when it comes to children.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci turned the tables on Senator Rand Paul Tuesday, after the Kentucky Republican suggested the immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) should be more humble and even point-blank told him he was not the “end all” when it comes to knowing about the coronavirus.
Senator Paul, who recovered after contracting COVID-19, was pushing for schools to re-open, suggesting the coronavirus doesn’t kill many children.
“Shouldn’t we at least be discussing what the mortality of children is?” Paul asked Fauci, saying for those 18 and younger it “approaches zero.”
“We never reached any sort of pandemic levels in Kentucky and other [rural] states,” Paul insisted. “Outside of New England, we’ve had a relatively benign course for this virus nationwide.”
That’s false. New York, which has been the epicenter of the disease for most of the time, is not in New England. Illinois now ranks number three in total deaths. Louisiana ranks fifth in deaths per capita. D.C. ranks sixth, followed by Michigan – which ranks fourth in total deaths.
Related: ‘Go to Hell’: Internet Trounces ‘Useless’ Rand Paul for Lone ‘No’ Vote on Emergency $8 Billion Coronavirus Bill
Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) tweeted a quick smack-down of Senator Paul’s provably false claims: “Warren County, Kentucky – where Rand Paul lives – has more COVID-19 cases per capita than 51 of the 67 counties in New England states.”
Sen. Paul then went after Dr. Fauci, saying, “I think we ought to have a little humility in our belief we know what’s best for the economy.”
“As much as I respect you Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all. I don’t think you get to make a decision.”
Paul also said “the facts” will show there will not be another surge, saying, “I think it’s a huge mistake if we don’t open the schools in the fall.”
Fauci never advocated for not opening schools, so it’s unclear why Paul was attacking him for that. Even Chairman Lamar Alexander suggested Fauci tell Paul he had not said that.
“I have never made myself out to be the ‘end all’ and only voice in this,” Fauci responded. “I’m a scientist, a physician and a public health official. I don’t give advice about economic things, I don’t give advice about anything other than public health.”
And then he delivered a smack-down to Senator Paul.
“You used the word that we should be ‘humble’ about what we don’t know. And I think that falls under the fact that we don’t know everything about this virus, and we really better be very careful, particularly when it comes to children.”
“Because the more and more we learn, we’re seeing things about what this virus can do, that we didn’t see from the studies in China, or in Europe. For example, right now, children presenting with COVID-19 symptoms, who actually have a very strange inflammatory syndrome, very similar to Kawasaki Syndrome,” he said.
“I think we better be careful that we’re not cavalier, in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects,” Fauci warned.
Watch:
Sen. Rand Paul: “I don’t think you’re the end all. I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make a decision.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci: “I have never made myself out to be the end all and only voice in this. I’m a scientist, a physician and a public health official.” pic.twitter.com/Nqlg3zOqn3
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 12, 2020
Listen: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Burns Trump’s Solicitor General During Landmark Tax Return Case
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg burned the Justice Department’s solicitor general during a hearing on President Donald Trump’s tax records.
The court heard arguments Tuesday in Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP, where solicitor general Jeffrey Wall argued that Congress should not be able to subpoena the president’s personal tax records without a clear legislative purpose — and Ginsburg fired back.
“The purpose of investigation is to frame the legislation,” Ginsburg said. “You don’t have the legislation in mind. You want to explore what is the problem, what legislative change and reduce or eliminate the problem. For example, the Ethics in Government Act, Congress may decide that it needs to beef up that legislation. It may also decide that, for financial disclosure purposes, there should be disclosure of tax returns, so those are legislative purposes, investigate to see if you need legislation of that sort.”
The justice then called out the solicitor general for holding Congress to a lower standard than the court typically held a police officer working a beat for argument’s sake.
“To impugn Congress’s motive, and even the policeman on the beat, if he stops a car and gives a reason that the car went through a stop sign, you don’t allow an investigation into what the subjective motive really was,” she said. “Here you are distrusting Congress more than the cop on the beat.”
Wall insisted he agreed that Congress had the authority to carry out investigations to determine whether legislation was necessary, but he said the standard should be higher when it involved a president’s conduct.
“When the inquiry involves the president, that you need a somewhat higher standard with respect to purpose because the room for regulating the president is so much narrower with respect to private parties,” Wall argued. “Because of the dangers of harassing and distracting and undermining the president, and that is a common theme that runs through the court cases, that the president has some measure of protection because you cannot proceed against the president as against an ordinary litigant. I’m saying Congress is not met that standard here.”
Ginsburg got in one last jab before her time ran out.
“How did that work out in the Paula Jones case?” she said.
‘One of the Really Dumb Ideas of All Time’: Cuomo Blasts McConnell’s ‘Ugly’ Call to Withhold Funds From Blue States
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is criticizing Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to allow the federal government to help states struggling under the weight of millions if not billions of dollars of unexpected coronavirus spending while seeing their revenues drastically contract.
Gov. Cuomo called McConnell’s desire to withhold aid from states, because states that need the help the most are largely blue states, “dumb” and “ugly,” and McConnell’s desire to divide the nation during a pandemic “irresponsible” and “reckless.”
“How ugly a thought,” Cuomo declared during his Thursday news conference. “Just think of what he’s saying. ‘People died. 15,000 people died in New York, but they were predominantly Democrats, so why should we help them?’”
“For crying out loud, if there was ever a time, for you to put aside your pettiness and your partisanship, and this political lens that you see the world through – ‘Democrat and Republican and we help Republicans but we don’t help Democrats’ – that’s not who we are,” Cuomo calmly said, blasting McConnell.
Cuomo also criticized McConnell’s “obsessive political bias and anger.”
Cuomo slams McConnell’s “irresponsible and reckless” comments on “blue state bailouts.” pic.twitter.com/y7tX2uohej
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 23, 2020
Calling helping out states burdened by coronavirus a “blue state bailout,” McConnell on Wednesday said governors “would love to have free money.”
“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” McConnell added. There is no current “bankruptcy route” for states – the Constitution prohibits it.
Gov. Cuomo called McConnell’s bankruptcy suggestion “one of the really dumb ideas of all time.”
NY Gov. Cuomo says Senator Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that states should declare bankruptcy is “one of the really dumb ideas of all time” https://t.co/QBahnlGuEe pic.twitter.com/Tafg28d3As
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020
Cuomo also reminded McConnell that his home state of Kentucky takes in billions more from the federal government than it sends to the federal government. New York is one of just seven states that sends more to the federal government than it receives back.
