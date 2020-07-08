DON'T LET THE DOOR...
Rachel Maddow Can Hardly Contain Herself Reading Mary Trump’s Tell-All
Over time, Mary Trump discovered that her uncle and aunt had taken all of the money from Fred Trump and siphoned all of his money out of accounts and into trusts.
“My grandfather’s estate had actually been worth close to $1 billion, $1 billion when he died, I just didn’t know it yet,” wrote Mary Trump. “After I was sure [the lawyer] had gone, I grabbed copies of my grandfather’s wills, floppy disks with all the depositions from the lawsuits and some of my grandfather’s bank records, all of which I was legally entitled to as part of the lawsuit.”
See the full detailing of the story in the video below:
Shocker: Ex-Trump Staffer Says She was Fired After Pregnancy Reveal
According to Politico, an ex-Trump staffer was fired for being pregnant. If this is true, Trump’s war on women strikes again.
A.J. Delgado claims that she “inexplicably stopped receiving emails and other communications” after disclosing her pregnancy to the Trump team. She is now suing for pregnancy and sex discrimination. She filed her complaint in Manhattan on Monday.
Delgado worked for the Trump campaign in 2016 as a spokeswoman and campaign outreach staffer. Delgado said the baby’s father, Jason Miller, was a married senior staff member for the Trump campaign.
Miller released this statement when the news broke of his extramarital affair: “After spending this past week with my family, the most amount of time I have been able to spend with them since March 2015, it is clear they need to be my top priority right now. I need to put them in front of my career.
Trump’s transition organization, Trump for America, was listed on Delgado’s lawsuit. Additionally called out by name were Trump aides Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, and Steve Bannon.
“Immediately after Plaintiff Delgado announced her pregnancy, the Campaign and TFA, including Spicer, Bannon and Priebus, Plaintiff’s supervisors, stripped Plaintiff of her job responsibilities and duties throughout for the remainder of her employment from late December of 2016 and through the Inauguration in late January of 2017,” the suit read.
The complaint added, “Plaintiff immediately and inexplicably stopped receiving emails and other communications from the Campaign and TFA, including about projects on which she was currently working.”
“Plaintiff was excluded from participating in the communications work of the Inauguration or in any capacity, even though she was still formally part of the Communications Transition team,” it continued.
Delgado and Miller are currently engaging in a public child support case.
This is a fair question that I will have to answer for the rest of my life and I admit I should be asked and should be shamed over it. https://t.co/2JwyftEbTd
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 24, 2019
To those smirking w comments like these, let me be clear: I'm fighting against LITIGATION ABUSE.
Let me know when, in 2016, I campaigned in favor of that… or when Hillary was a force against it.
*BOTH* R's and D's are fine w litigation abuse, do nothing for pro-se litigants https://t.co/53RtXPljTf
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 24, 2019
Please donate to my friend AJ. She's battling Jason Miller in court and he's throwing everything at her and her child. https://t.co/D82n1r3pDf
— 🍷Wine Caveman Edgard 🇺🇸🇵🇷🌐🏙🗽🚀⚛️💰 (@edportela87) December 23, 2019
In other news, Miller's attorney also claimed in an email to me last week that Miller isn't required to appear at his own trial. (I think Miller is getting some really bad advice that he desperately wants to hear.) He IS required to appear and he will have to appear, publicly.
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 23, 2019
This puke is using the court system to deny his son basic support while punishing the former employee that had his child after refusing to have the abortion he ordered her to have. Seems like some prolifers should step up. https://t.co/awjzg5NMCw
— Mindhealer (@Mindhealer2) December 23, 2019
House Republican With Infamous Benghazi Black Mark on Her Record Just Announced She’s Retiring – Third in 3 Days
Republicans are fleeing the House and Senate. And this week numbers grew even larger.
Friday afternoon five-term Republican U.S. Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama announced she will retire at the end of her term and not seek re-election next year. She’s the third in the past three days to make that announcement.
NEWS: MARTHA ROBY (R-ALA.) will not seek reelection in 2020. Becomes third House Republican this week to announce their retirement; others were Paul Mitchell and Pete Olson. pic.twitter.com/pH7rM5L3A4
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) July 26, 2019
This week six-term Republican Rep. Pete Olson of Texas announced his retirement. He too will not seek re-election.
And two-term Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan this week also announced he’s quitting the House, citing the pervasive “rhetoric and vitriol” in Congress.
That’s three JUST this week, with over a year left in their termS. In other words, it’s early to toss in the towel.
Rep. Roby was a steadfast defender of accused child molester Roy Moore, refusing to pull her endorsement even after four women stepped forward to CREDIBLY accuse him.
But Roby made her name in her Congressional tenure even earlier.
In 2015, during the historic Hillary Clinton Benghazi marathon hearing, Roby was the Member of Congress who gave Clinton the biggest laugh, while infuriating many with her offensive suggestion:
Clinton laughs when @RepMarthaRoby asks if she was home alone all night during #Benghazi https://t.co/Yz04hlSwH7 https://t.co/FhhzIPAaoj
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 22, 2015
Based on numbers from Ballotpedia, which has a regularly updated list of exiting lawmakers, for the current Congress there are eight Republicans not seeking re-election (Ballotpedia has not yet added in Rep. Roby, so they list seven.) There are just three on the Democratic side of the House.
Two of the 13 Republican women in the House (Susan Brooks and now Martha Roby) are quitting. That’s a full 15% https://t.co/IAM0dD9EIV
— David Nir (@DavidNir) July 26, 2019
Over in the Senate, there are already three GOP Senators who will not seek re-election. There’s just one Democrat.
The National Editor for the Cook Political Report says Rep. Roby will be missed:
Huge loss for the Congressional Women’s Softball team. Roby was a slugger! https://t.co/t483fRQJlT
— amy walter (@amyewalter) July 26, 2019
