Rachel Maddow Can Hardly Contain Herself Reading Mary Trump’s Tell-All

According to Politico, an ex-Trump staffer was fired for being pregnant. If this is true, Trump’s war on women strikes again.

A.J. Delgado claims that she “inexplicably stopped receiving emails and other communications” after disclosing her pregnancy to the Trump team. She is now suing for pregnancy and sex discrimination. She filed her complaint in Manhattan on Monday.

Delgado worked for the Trump campaign in 2016 as a spokeswoman and campaign outreach staffer. Delgado said the baby’s father, Jason Miller, was a married senior staff member for the Trump campaign.

Miller released this statement when the news broke of his extramarital affair: “After spending this past week with my family, the most amount of time I have been able to spend with them since March 2015, it is clear they need to be my top priority right now. I need to put them in front of my career.

Trump’s transition organization, Trump for America, was listed on Delgado’s lawsuit. Additionally called out by name were Trump aides Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, and Steve Bannon.

“Immediately after Plaintiff Delgado announced her pregnancy, the Campaign and TFA, including Spicer, Bannon and Priebus, Plaintiff’s supervisors, stripped Plaintiff of her job responsibilities and duties throughout for the remainder of her employment from late December of 2016 and through the Inauguration in late January of 2017,” the suit read.

The complaint added, “Plaintiff immediately and inexplicably stopped receiving emails and other communications from the Campaign and TFA, including about projects on which she was currently working.”

“Plaintiff was excluded from participating in the communications work of the Inauguration or in any capacity, even though she was still formally part of the Communications Transition team,” it continued.

Delgado and Miller are currently engaging in a public child support case.

This is a fair question that I will have to answer for the rest of my life and I admit I should be asked and should be shamed over it. https://t.co/2JwyftEbTd — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 24, 2019

To those smirking w comments like these, let me be clear: I'm fighting against LITIGATION ABUSE.

Let me know when, in 2016, I campaigned in favor of that… or when Hillary was a force against it.

*BOTH* R's and D's are fine w litigation abuse, do nothing for pro-se litigants https://t.co/53RtXPljTf — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 24, 2019

Please donate to my friend AJ. She's battling Jason Miller in court and he's throwing everything at her and her child. https://t.co/D82n1r3pDf — 🍷Wine Caveman Edgard 🇺🇸🇵🇷🌐🏙🗽🚀⚛️💰 (@edportela87) December 23, 2019

In other news, Miller's attorney also claimed in an email to me last week that Miller isn't required to appear at his own trial. (I think Miller is getting some really bad advice that he desperately wants to hear.) He IS required to appear and he will have to appear, publicly. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 23, 2019