Supreme Court Sides with Trump on Weakening Obama-Era Contraceptive Mandate

In a blow to progressives Wednesday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) paved the way for the Trump administration to expand exemptions for employers who have religious or moral objections to complying with the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) contraceptive mandate. Currently, the law requires employer-provided health plans to cover the cost of birth control.

The question of whether or not employers who opposed birth control would have to pay for their workers’ contraceptive measures stemmed back to 2010.

The case, Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania (19-431), yielded a 7-2 decision Wednesday.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote, “It is clear from the face of the statute that the contraceptive mandate is capable of violating [the religious freedom laws].”

Thomas also said, “We hold that the departments had the authority to provide exemptions from the regulatory contraceptive requirements for employers with religious and conscientious objections.”

BREAKING: The Supreme Court ruled the Trump admin can allow employers to deny free birth control coverage to workers on religious and moral grounds — reversing an Obamacare mandate. The ruling means up to 126,000 women could lose contraception coverage. pic.twitter.com/2wlc9TvANj — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 8, 2020

This will deprive over 100K women from getting contraceptive care. Notably, the Supreme Court did not say that the Constitution forbids the federal govt from providing contraceptive care–Alito said that but not the Court. So a new Administration can reverse it. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 8, 2020

Our health insurance should not be tied to our place of work, and we don't need our bosses to be involved in decisions made between us and our doctors. This pandemic is overwhelming proof that the right wing never has, and never will be, "pro-life."https://t.co/CDWsn61FAF — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) July 8, 2020

Pay attention: The Supreme Court just ruled that your boss or your university can, based on their own objections, take away your birth control coverage. #SCOTUS #HandsOffMyBC pic.twitter.com/VfLdC330yi — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) July 8, 2020

