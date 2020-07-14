WTH?
‘Ivanka’ Is Trending Because the ‘Poster Child for Privilege’ Is Telling Unemployed Americans to Just ‘Find Something New’
“Ivanka” and “#NepotismBarbie” are trending on social media
Unemployment in June fell to 11.1%, after it hit an all-time high of 14.7% in April. That means there are an additional 20 million Americans who are now unemployed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic – which is huge until you remember it was more than 40 million just a few short months ago as the nation shut down to slow the spread.
Ivanka Trump doesn’t see it that way. The Senior Advisor to the President has a different take: “Find Something New.”
“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” the First Daughter said, according to the AP which notes she “graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.”
Trump is co-chair of the White House’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which created the “Find Something New” campaign, in collaboration with the Ad Council.
More than ever our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers is focused on helping Americans 🇺🇸 bolster skills to find new jobs + navigate career transitions.
Today we are launching the #FindSomethingNew ad campaign!https://t.co/gS1JL50lcU
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2020
Ads are being funded by more than 20 major corporations and organizations. Here’s the first, which offers nothing but platitudes – and no tangible assistance.
There;’s also a website that, again, is little more than platitudes.
The “program,” as SiriusXM’s Michelangelo Signorile notes, puts the blame – and the burden – entirely on the unemployed person, and takes it off the Trump administration, which is responsible for the worst-management of the coronavirus pandemic anywhere in the world.
Only they could come up with the most privileged, nasty slogan for people who’ve lost their jobs.
It’s not about offering help — it’s about how it’s all your fault and you better fix it yourself. #FindSomethingNew https://t.co/A9lupK0jo8
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) July 14, 2020
Many on social media are pointing to Ivanka Trump’s “privilege” with anger and disgust, causing “Ivanka” and “#NepotismBarbie” to trend. They seem to consider the daughter of a billionaire president who has a job in her father’s administration (and many patents from China too) telling them to “find something new” is just plain tone deaf.
Ivanka, the poster child for privilege and having everything handed to her, has an idea:
“Let them eat cake”
— Enough is Enough (@EyesOfSurprise) July 14, 2020
Ivanka’s Tone-Deaf Advice to Millions of Unemployed Americans: Find Something New
Voters will have their chance to do just that this November.#VoteBlue #Biden2020 https://t.co/rp9DdThIEx
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) July 14, 2020
Ivanka is a skewed product of wealth, privilege, and nepotism. What can she possibly have to say of value to regular Americans?
— J. Rogers (@jamie64x) July 14, 2020
For example, let’s say you cannot afford meat and vegetables. You could simply #FindSomethingNew to eat, like cake. https://t.co/jWrh2Tq1Ym
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) July 14, 2020
It’s the Ivanka version of Marie Antoinette’s if they don’t have bread, “let them eat cake”. It’s the epitome of privilege combined with being not that smart. https://t.co/NOE9u38Wh8
— Rhonda Jones Levy (@RhondaJonesLevy) July 14, 2020
#FindSomethingNew
Thank you, IVANKA, for your tone-deaf advice to the COVID unemployed.
On Nov 3rd, we intend to send your DADDY off to#FindSomethingNew
— Pierre joseph☮️ (@pierrewarrenj46) July 14, 2020
Well, no worries! Ivanka has a very tone deaf solution. #FindSomethingNew
Just run out and train and get a new job during a pandemic! I mean, she found a job with no qualifications. Can’t we all?? Problem solved. #ETTD #GOPCorruptionOverCountry
— Purple in the Bayou (@Purple2Bluish) July 14, 2020
Ivanka Trump in Gif form. What a tone deaf, omigarchal, privileged brat. I refuse to be lectured by a grown woman who’s never had to work a day in her life. Bite me troll. #FindSomethingNew pic.twitter.com/YmyIv9niKR
— RedhairedMere (@RedhairedM) July 14, 2020
i suspect many americans will #FindSomethingNew this november, including a president who doesn’t put his spoiled princess daughter in a government job
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 14, 2020
Calling on Americans to find new jobs w/ the highest unemployment since the Depression is shockingly tone deaf.
Making lifelong nepotist Ivanka Trump—who has literally never had to look for a real job in her life—the face of a campaign urging self-reliance is simply surreal. https://t.co/pN3nqZGMQM
— Heraclitean Fire (@heraclitean11) July 14, 2020
Hey everyone, it’s Ivanka. I’m a normal person, like everyone else. There’s no crisis/pandemic. No unemployment. US economy is the best ever. So many great paying jobs available. Yay!
If you don’t like your job, it’s easy “find something new”.
Her tone deafness is disgusting… https://t.co/4ooxUMsS3C
— Jodie Moss (@JodieHMoss) July 14, 2020
I would LOVE to #FindSomethingNew, which is why I will be voting for @JoeBiden in November!
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) July 14, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
WTH?
Trump Tells Fox News the New ‘Black Lives Matter’ Sign on Fifth Avenue Is Like He’s Being ‘Prosecuted’
President Donald Trump appeared to reveal another quid pro quo during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell pointed it out during an interview with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).
“I was very nice to Mayor de Blasio. I got him ventilators when he needed them… I got him the gowns. I got him the masks. I got him everything. Then he throws a big Black Lives Matter sign right down in the middle of Fifth Avenue. I was so good to him and to Gov. Cuomo, like nobody’s ever been good. And then all you end up doing out of that place is getting prosecuted.”
He went on to call New York City a hellhole.
Sending personal protective equipment from the federal stockpile and the federal government coming to the aid of Americans in a pandemic does not typically mean that he, as the leader of the country, would get something in return like blind loyalty.
At the same time, the president appears to believe that a “Black Lives Matter” sign is some kind of prosecution of him. It was something Harris keyed in on, saying that BLM has nothing to do with Trump.
“I think we’ve been talking about, for about four years, the various forms of narcissism,” said Harris. “Black Lives Matter is not about Donald Trump. It’s about Black lives that do matter.”
See the video below:
Kamala Harris on Trump’s tantrum over Black Lives Matter being painted in front of Trump Tower on 5th Ave:
“Black Lives Matter is not about Donald Trump. It’s about Black Lives. That DO matter.” ??? pic.twitter.com/FgsSRg3F6C
— ?? ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ?? (@flywithkamala) July 10, 2020
WTH?
‘You Live Off of White People’: Woman Screams Profanities at Black Lives Matter Activists – ‘Keep Your HIV Over There’
A woman was filmed screaming at Black Lives Matter activists on Sunday, yelling, “you live off of white people” and “keep your HIV over there,” in a profanity-laden rant during a Watsontown, Pennsylvania BLM protest.
As the activists chanted, “No justice, no peace,” video shows the woman yelling back, “F*ck you, we’re going to give you no peace,” then repeatedly unleashing several profanities as she waves her middle finger. Holding a bottle of water, she starts to walk away, then comes back to yell, “You f*ckin’ communists.”
BLM activists responded to her verbal attacks by chanting, “We love you.”
There were several bystanders near her who did nothing.
The Standard-Journal reports “hundreds” of BLM activists protested.
Central Pennsylvania photographer Paul Weaver writes that BLM activists “were met with shouts of ‘all lives matter’ and ‘white lives matter’ from the group group [sic] across the street which consisted of motorcycle club members, men in Trump hats, Three-Percenters, and other local residents.”
Three-Percenters are a far-right wing militia anti-government movement and paramilitary group.
Weaver captured many photos of the event, and video of the woman screaming, which he posted to Facebook.
WTH?
Trump Ignites Confusion With ‘Incoherent’ Rant About ‘Questionable’ Abraham Lincoln
Commentators on Friday struggled to understand a comment made by President Donald Trump about Abraham Lincoln.
During a Fox News interview, Trump boasted that he had been better for Black Americans than any president in history. He then suggested that Lincoln’s legacy was “questionable.”
“I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president, and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good — although it’s always questionable. You know, in other words, the end result –” the president said, before host Harris Faulkner cut him off.
“Well, we are free, Mr. President. He did pretty well,” Faulkner said.
“We are free,” Trump replied. “You understand what I mean.”
There’s a lot going on but I hope the president is soon asked what he means by this, because… https://t.co/gar6ubK5qW
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 12, 2020
Many people interpreted Trump as saying that it was questionable for Lincoln to have freed slaves.
Trump objectively thinks it’s questionable that Lincoln freed the slaves. https://t.co/iEL4OzYNQ2
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) June 12, 2020
Trump just described the end result of freeing the slaves as “always questionable” https://t.co/rdHIjlRxAo
— Ari Hirsch (@AriHirsch1) June 12, 2020
Trump thinks freeing Black people was “questionable”?! He is all of America’s hate manifested.
— Joel Pulliam (@joel_pulliam) June 12, 2020
Others, however, speculated that Trump was talking about Lincoln’s assassination:
Uh. What part does Trump find questionable about Lincoln’s legacy? Is he referring to his…. assassination?https://t.co/F3bWWMGWhK
— Sam Stein (@samstein) June 12, 2020
The most charitable read is that he’s talking about Lincoln’s assassination, but even then, I think Lincoln would have taken that bargain. Problem is, Trump knows nothing of sacrifice.
— Patrick Meyers (@m1ghtymouse7) June 12, 2020
“Questionable” is just Trump’s idiotic reference to assassination, and it’s not the most damning thing here. The real shocker is his “we are free” line, by which he means, “free of foreign rule”; Trump thinks Lincoln was a figure of the revolution, not civil war. Nailed-on.
— Choostas (@Choostas) June 12, 2020
Many people said there was no point in trying to understand Trump, claiming he didn’t even know what he was trying to say.
Astounding that Trump disses Abraham Lincoln, our greatest president & the greatest Republican. Mind-boggling that Trump says,”it’s always questionable” whether Lincoln “did good” & whether “the end result” of what Lincoln did was good.
These words are high intellectual crimes
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) June 12, 2020
It truly makes my jaw drop that Trump is suggesting he might be considered to have done more for Black people as president than Lincoln.
— Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) June 12, 2020
It’s a bad day dementia day for Trump.
— #AntiFascist (@ChrisInKansas) June 12, 2020
Lincoln is only questionable in Trump’s addled brain… https://t.co/xMCC65AzKF
— Pamela H (@autumnheart71) June 12, 2020
Trump is mentally-disabled, brain-damaged, and intellectually-challenged — just like his #maga/#qanon-minority.
It really is that simple. #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/yWq8g1D2BN
— ? End the brain-damage & chaos: Vote #Biden2020 (@UTMBColorado) June 12, 2020
No point asking Trump “what he meant.” He’ll just go off on another incoherent rant. Do you ask a person having a psychotic episode “what he meant” by his word salad?
— WICKEDNESS IN HIGH PLACES: cowering in a bunker (@Sandwichman_eh) June 12, 2020
And the Trump campaign wants you to believe that Biden is the one who’s a rambling, incoherent mess. https://t.co/Tn6a7IEwzr
— Levi Fishman (@levifishman) June 12, 2020
Trending
- News1 day ago
‘We’re Not Lying’: Medical Experts Slam Trump for Promoting Game Show Host’s COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories
- ANTI-AMERICAN3 days ago
10 Hate Groups Got Millions in COVID-19 Government Loans Intended for Small Businesses
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Trump Considered Selling Puerto Rico: Ex-DHS Chief
- ABOUT TIME3 days ago
Facebook & Instagram Ban All Content Promoting So-Called “Ex-Gay” Conversion Therapy
- News1 day ago
Morning Joe’s Mika Rains Hell on ‘Pathetic’ Trump for White House Smear Campaign Against Dr Fauci
- HYPOCRISY ALERT23 hours ago
‘Simply Inexcusable’: Former Trump Chief of Staff Slams State of COVID-19 Testing – Now That His Family Is Impacted
- WHAM!18 hours ago
RNC’s Attack on Biden Backfires – Internet Cheers Old Photo of Joe Holding His Young Son in His Arms
- 'THE BEST PEOPLE'1 day ago
Trump’s Top White House and Campaign Officials Are Struggling: Reports