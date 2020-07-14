‘Ivanka’ Is Trending Because the ‘Poster Child for Privilege’ Is Telling Unemployed Americans to Just ‘Find Something New’

“Ivanka” and “#NepotismBarbie” are trending on social media

Unemployment in June fell to 11.1%, after it hit an all-time high of 14.7% in April. That means there are an additional 20 million Americans who are now unemployed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic – which is huge until you remember it was more than 40 million just a few short months ago as the nation shut down to slow the spread.

Ivanka Trump doesn’t see it that way. The Senior Advisor to the President has a different take: “Find Something New.”

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” the First Daughter said, according to the AP which notes she “graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.”

Trump is co-chair of the White House’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which created the “Find Something New” campaign, in collaboration with the Ad Council.

More than ever our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers is focused on helping Americans 🇺🇸 bolster skills to find new jobs + navigate career transitions. Today we are launching the #FindSomethingNew ad campaign!https://t.co/gS1JL50lcU — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2020

Ads are being funded by more than 20 major corporations and organizations. Here’s the first, which offers nothing but platitudes – and no tangible assistance.

There;’s also a website that, again, is little more than platitudes.

The “program,” as SiriusXM’s Michelangelo Signorile notes, puts the blame – and the burden – entirely on the unemployed person, and takes it off the Trump administration, which is responsible for the worst-management of the coronavirus pandemic anywhere in the world.

Only they could come up with the most privileged, nasty slogan for people who’ve lost their jobs. It’s not about offering help — it’s about how it’s all your fault and you better fix it yourself. #FindSomethingNew https://t.co/A9lupK0jo8 — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) July 14, 2020

Many on social media are pointing to Ivanka Trump’s “privilege” with anger and disgust, causing “Ivanka” and “#NepotismBarbie” to trend. They seem to consider the daughter of a billionaire president who has a job in her father’s administration (and many patents from China too) telling them to “find something new” is just plain tone deaf.

Ivanka, the poster child for privilege and having everything handed to her, has an idea:

“Let them eat cake” — Enough is Enough (@EyesOfSurprise) July 14, 2020

Ivanka’s Tone-Deaf Advice to Millions of Unemployed Americans: Find Something New Voters will have their chance to do just that this November.#VoteBlue #Biden2020 https://t.co/rp9DdThIEx — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) July 14, 2020

Ivanka is a skewed product of wealth, privilege, and nepotism. What can she possibly have to say of value to regular Americans? — J. Rogers (@jamie64x) July 14, 2020

For example, let’s say you cannot afford meat and vegetables. You could simply #FindSomethingNew to eat, like cake. https://t.co/jWrh2Tq1Ym — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) July 14, 2020

It’s the Ivanka version of Marie Antoinette’s if they don’t have bread, “let them eat cake”. It’s the epitome of privilege combined with being not that smart. https://t.co/NOE9u38Wh8 — Rhonda Jones Levy (@RhondaJonesLevy) July 14, 2020

#FindSomethingNew

Thank you, IVANKA, for your tone-deaf advice to the COVID unemployed. On Nov 3rd, we intend to send your DADDY off to#FindSomethingNew — Pierre joseph☮️ (@pierrewarrenj46) July 14, 2020

Well, no worries! Ivanka has a very tone deaf solution. #FindSomethingNew

Just run out and train and get a new job during a pandemic! I mean, she found a job with no qualifications. Can’t we all?? Problem solved. #ETTD #GOPCorruptionOverCountry — Purple in the Bayou (@Purple2Bluish) July 14, 2020

Ivanka Trump in Gif form. What a tone deaf, omigarchal, privileged brat. I refuse to be lectured by a grown woman who’s never had to work a day in her life. Bite me troll. #FindSomethingNew pic.twitter.com/YmyIv9niKR — RedhairedMere (@RedhairedM) July 14, 2020

i suspect many americans will #FindSomethingNew this november, including a president who doesn’t put his spoiled princess daughter in a government job — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 14, 2020

Calling on Americans to find new jobs w/ the highest unemployment since the Depression is shockingly tone deaf. Making lifelong nepotist Ivanka Trump—who has literally never had to look for a real job in her life—the face of a campaign urging self-reliance is simply surreal. https://t.co/pN3nqZGMQM — Heraclitean Fire (@heraclitean11) July 14, 2020

Hey everyone, it’s Ivanka. I’m a normal person, like everyone else. There’s no crisis/pandemic. No unemployment. US economy is the best ever. So many great paying jobs available. Yay! If you don’t like your job, it’s easy “find something new”. Her tone deafness is disgusting… https://t.co/4ooxUMsS3C — Jodie Moss (@JodieHMoss) July 14, 2020