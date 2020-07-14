‘Ivanka’ Is Trending Because the ‘Poster Child for Privilege’ Is Telling Unemployed Americans to Just ‘Find Something New’

Connect with us

“Ivanka” and “#NepotismBarbie” are trending on social media

Unemployment in June fell to 11.1%, after it hit an all-time high of 14.7% in April. That means there are an additional 20 million Americans who are now unemployed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic – which is huge until you remember it was more than 40 million just a few short months ago as the nation shut down to slow the spread.

Ivanka Trump doesn’t see it that way. The Senior Advisor to the President has a different take: “Find Something New.”

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” the First Daughter said, according to the AP which notes she “graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.”

Trump is co-chair of the White House’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which created the “Find Something New” campaign, in collaboration with the Ad Council.

Ads are being funded by more than 20 major corporations and organizations. Here’s the first, which offers nothing but platitudes – and no tangible assistance.

There;’s also a website that, again, is little more than platitudes.

The “program,” as SiriusXM’s Michelangelo Signorile notes, puts the blame – and the burden – entirely on the unemployed person, and takes it off the Trump administration, which is responsible for the worst-management of the coronavirus pandemic anywhere in the world.

Many on social media are pointing to Ivanka Trump’s “privilege” with anger and disgust, causing “Ivanka” and “#NepotismBarbie” to trend.  They seem to consider the daughter of a billionaire president who has a job in her father’s administration (and many patents from China too) telling them to “find something new” is just plain tone deaf.

 

