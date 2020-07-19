WTH?
Top 14 Most Startling Things Kanye Said at His First Rally — From Attacking Harriet Tubman to Calling Steve Jobs a Nazi
Kanye West is working to be a spoiler candidate for Vice President Joe Biden, pulling away Black voters from supporting the Democratic candidate with his own presidential run. But West’s first rally didn’t appear to go well.
Appearing in front of a half-full crowd and wearing a bullet-proof vest, West began by kicking out members of the audience for whispering during the event. He said that the only way that the country can “heal” is by instituting “order,” which evidently means kicking people out for whispering at his rally.
Without a sound system to hear, much of the room likely were asking each other what West actually said.
1. West then said that Europeans have a higher tolerance for pain, though he didn’t clarify what scientific study that came from or why it was a tenant of his presidential campaign.
2. The rapper explained why he became addicted to painkillers, saying that it was “like having an orgasm.” He went on to tell the audience, “I was high as a motherfucker.”
3. “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slave, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” he said to groans from the audience. He went on to attack Rosa Parks as well.
4. “Steve Jobs is a Nazi!” West exclaimed though it appeared to be a response to a question from a member of the audience that could not be heard due to the lack of a sound system. Again, it’s unclear where West is able to find his facts.
5. He then attacked his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, who he called a “stripper” and said that he “dated her anyway.”
6. “Let me explain something to liberals,” he went on. “I backstroke to backlash.” It appears to be a possible indication that he’s only seeking attention and response from the progressive community.
7. As part of his rant about abortion, he said, “even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to.” As one person noted, Kim, West’s wife, said that her husband was the one who wanted to have children.
I thought Kim told us the kids were basically Kanye’s idea…. big yikes https://t.co/x6Cewljx26
— Rosa Parks Cab Driver 👩🏾✈️ (@eleven8) July 19, 2020
8. “I don’t give a f*ck whether I win the presidency or not,” West also said.
9. “If I’m over, guess what else is over, the country is over,” was another point West made.
10. Africa will pay women $1 million to have a baby. It was, again, unclear where that information came from.
11. West then confessed to possibly being high, at least the previous evening. “I did smoke a little bit last night,” he said. That’s why he is disorganized, he said. He then attacked Trump about marijuana, though it was difficult to make out his exact words. He concluded by saying that with marijuana, “we would be free.”
12. “Shooting guns are fun,” he said about his support for the Second Amendment.
13. “The solution for Big Pharma is that we need to make BIG FARMS!” He proclaimed, saying that it is time to move back to living off the land.
14. When he was asked by the audience about his Harriet Tubman remarks, he explained, “The Harriet Tubman things is, I’m sick of black iconography being used by white corporations.”
Topics that West didn’t address in his presidential campaign include the COVID-19 crisis, the recession, jobs and the economy, any stimulus package he thinks Congress should pass, domestic terrorism, the Russian bounty on American soldiers and many more serious issues the United States is facing.
See the full video of the event below:
WTH?
‘Ivanka’ Is Trending Because the ‘Poster Child for Privilege’ Is Telling Unemployed Americans to Just ‘Find Something New’
“Ivanka” and “#NepotismBarbie” are trending on social media
Unemployment in June fell to 11.1%, after it hit an all-time high of 14.7% in April. That means there are an additional 20 million Americans who are now unemployed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic – which is huge until you remember it was more than 40 million just a few short months ago as the nation shut down to slow the spread.
Ivanka Trump doesn’t see it that way. The Senior Advisor to the President has a different take: “Find Something New.”
“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” the First Daughter said, according to the AP which notes she “graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.”
Trump is co-chair of the White House’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which created the “Find Something New” campaign, in collaboration with the Ad Council.
More than ever our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers is focused on helping Americans ?? bolster skills to find new jobs + navigate career transitions.
Today we are launching the #FindSomethingNew ad campaign!https://t.co/gS1JL50lcU
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2020
Ads are being funded by more than 20 major corporations and organizations. Here’s the first, which offers nothing but platitudes – and no tangible assistance.
There;’s also a website that, again, is little more than platitudes.
The “program,” as SiriusXM’s Michelangelo Signorile notes, puts the blame – and the burden – entirely on the unemployed person, and takes it off the Trump administration, which is responsible for the worst-management of the coronavirus pandemic anywhere in the world.
Only they could come up with the most privileged, nasty slogan for people who’ve lost their jobs.
It’s not about offering help — it’s about how it’s all your fault and you better fix it yourself. #FindSomethingNew https://t.co/A9lupK0jo8
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) July 14, 2020
Many on social media are pointing to Ivanka Trump’s “privilege” with anger and disgust, causing “Ivanka” and “#NepotismBarbie” to trend. They seem to consider the daughter of a billionaire president who has a job in her father’s administration (and many patents from China too) telling them to “find something new” is just plain tone deaf.
Ivanka, the poster child for privilege and having everything handed to her, has an idea:
“Let them eat cake”
— Enough is Enough (@EyesOfSurprise) July 14, 2020
Ivanka’s Tone-Deaf Advice to Millions of Unemployed Americans: Find Something New
Voters will have their chance to do just that this November.#VoteBlue #Biden2020 https://t.co/rp9DdThIEx
— Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) July 14, 2020
Ivanka is a skewed product of wealth, privilege, and nepotism. What can she possibly have to say of value to regular Americans?
— J. Rogers (@jamie64x) July 14, 2020
For example, let’s say you cannot afford meat and vegetables. You could simply #FindSomethingNew to eat, like cake. https://t.co/jWrh2Tq1Ym
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) July 14, 2020
It’s the Ivanka version of Marie Antoinette’s if they don’t have bread, “let them eat cake”. It’s the epitome of privilege combined with being not that smart. https://t.co/NOE9u38Wh8
— Rhonda Jones Levy (@RhondaJonesLevy) July 14, 2020
#FindSomethingNew
Thank you, IVANKA, for your tone-deaf advice to the COVID unemployed.
On Nov 3rd, we intend to send your DADDY off to#FindSomethingNew
— Pierre joseph?? (@pierrewarrenj46) July 14, 2020
Well, no worries! Ivanka has a very tone deaf solution. #FindSomethingNew
Just run out and train and get a new job during a pandemic! I mean, she found a job with no qualifications. Can’t we all?? Problem solved. #ETTD #GOPCorruptionOverCountry
— Purple in the Bayou (@Purple2Bluish) July 14, 2020
Ivanka Trump in Gif form. What a tone deaf, omigarchal, privileged brat. I refuse to be lectured by a grown woman who’s never had to work a day in her life. Bite me troll. #FindSomethingNew pic.twitter.com/YmyIv9niKR
— RedhairedMere (@RedhairedM) July 14, 2020
i suspect many americans will #FindSomethingNew this november, including a president who doesn’t put his spoiled princess daughter in a government job
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 14, 2020
Calling on Americans to find new jobs w/ the highest unemployment since the Depression is shockingly tone deaf.
Making lifelong nepotist Ivanka Trump—who has literally never had to look for a real job in her life—the face of a campaign urging self-reliance is simply surreal. https://t.co/pN3nqZGMQM
— Heraclitean Fire (@heraclitean11) July 14, 2020
Hey everyone, it’s Ivanka. I’m a normal person, like everyone else. There’s no crisis/pandemic. No unemployment. US economy is the best ever. So many great paying jobs available. Yay!
If you don’t like your job, it’s easy “find something new”.
Her tone deafness is disgusting… https://t.co/4ooxUMsS3C
— Jodie Moss (@JodieHMoss) July 14, 2020
I would LOVE to #FindSomethingNew, which is why I will be voting for @JoeBiden in November!
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) July 14, 2020
WTH?
Trump Tells Fox News the New ‘Black Lives Matter’ Sign on Fifth Avenue Is Like He’s Being ‘Prosecuted’
President Donald Trump appeared to reveal another quid pro quo during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell pointed it out during an interview with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).
“I was very nice to Mayor de Blasio. I got him ventilators when he needed them… I got him the gowns. I got him the masks. I got him everything. Then he throws a big Black Lives Matter sign right down in the middle of Fifth Avenue. I was so good to him and to Gov. Cuomo, like nobody’s ever been good. And then all you end up doing out of that place is getting prosecuted.”
He went on to call New York City a hellhole.
Sending personal protective equipment from the federal stockpile and the federal government coming to the aid of Americans in a pandemic does not typically mean that he, as the leader of the country, would get something in return like blind loyalty.
At the same time, the president appears to believe that a “Black Lives Matter” sign is some kind of prosecution of him. It was something Harris keyed in on, saying that BLM has nothing to do with Trump.
“I think we’ve been talking about, for about four years, the various forms of narcissism,” said Harris. “Black Lives Matter is not about Donald Trump. It’s about Black lives that do matter.”
See the video below:
Kamala Harris on Trump’s tantrum over Black Lives Matter being painted in front of Trump Tower on 5th Ave:
“Black Lives Matter is not about Donald Trump. It’s about Black Lives. That DO matter.” ??? pic.twitter.com/FgsSRg3F6C
— ?? ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ?? (@flywithkamala) July 10, 2020
WTH?
‘You Live Off of White People’: Woman Screams Profanities at Black Lives Matter Activists – ‘Keep Your HIV Over There’
A woman was filmed screaming at Black Lives Matter activists on Sunday, yelling, “you live off of white people” and “keep your HIV over there,” in a profanity-laden rant during a Watsontown, Pennsylvania BLM protest.
As the activists chanted, “No justice, no peace,” video shows the woman yelling back, “F*ck you, we’re going to give you no peace,” then repeatedly unleashing several profanities as she waves her middle finger. Holding a bottle of water, she starts to walk away, then comes back to yell, “You f*ckin’ communists.”
BLM activists responded to her verbal attacks by chanting, “We love you.”
There were several bystanders near her who did nothing.
The Standard-Journal reports “hundreds” of BLM activists protested.
Central Pennsylvania photographer Paul Weaver writes that BLM activists “were met with shouts of ‘all lives matter’ and ‘white lives matter’ from the group group [sic] across the street which consisted of motorcycle club members, men in Trump hats, Three-Percenters, and other local residents.”
Three-Percenters are a far-right wing militia anti-government movement and paramilitary group.
Weaver captured many photos of the event, and video of the woman screaming, which he posted to Facebook.
